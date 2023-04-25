The Dallas Cowboys might end up with one of the best players in this year’s draft if they pick up Bijan Robinson, former NFL head coach Mike Smith has claimed.

Running backs in today’s NFL are in something of a tricky situation when it comes to their role. Whilst the league has developed into more of a pass-happy league, their role on the surface might appear to be more and more diminished. But if you can get yourself someone incredibly special, then they can really be a driving force for taking your franchise forward, just take a look at the Dallas Cowboys during Ezekiel Elliott’s early days.

At the same time though, because of the position, what it entails and the toll it can take on your body, their prime is quite short and can see them heading downhill quickly if they aren’t careful, as the Cowboys found out with Elliott over the past few years.

But it might well be that the Cowboys are in a position to take on another special running back this year, and he comes from right in their own backyard in the form of the University of Texas’ Bijan Robinson. ESPN’s Todd McShay has claimed (Dan Patrick Show, via USA Today) that the Cowboys are ‘obsessed’ with the 21-year-old, and it’s clear to see why.

Bijan Robinson brings the ‘full package’ to the Dallas Cowboys

Former NFL head coach Mike Smith has been speaking about the NFL Draft exclusively to GIVEMESPORT in association with OLBG.

As his numbers show (via Sports Reference), Robinson can be a pretty effective operator both in the running game and the passing game, putting up impressive numbers in both areas whilst with the Longhorns:

And it’s those skills that former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith think he will be a great asset to anyone in the National Football League who decides to draft him, and could wind up being a steal if people overlook him purely on his position:

He is the full package, unfortunately, he plays a position that's undervalued. He's going to be a three down back, he's going to make people miss, he has strength, good hands and he is an excellent route runner. He's worked in a good system with Steve Sarkisian, but where is he going to get drafted?

Sometimes, because of the position they play, they can be undervalued. He might be in the second half of the first round, whereas a few years ago, he might have been one of the top three picks in the whole draft.

Do the Dallas Cowboys need to bring in Bijan Robinson?

There is an argument to be had that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs a decent running game in order to help take some of the load off of his shoulders and help him work more effectively, but the same was also said when he had one of the best offensive lines in the league when he first came in.

So it really comes down to whether or not the Cowboys want to put their faith in Prescott and Tony Pollard as a duo and beef up the line, or bring in someone like Robinson and hope that his skillset can overcome the decline the line has been going through in recent years.

Is Robinson really that transcendent a talent that the Cowboys take him purely as a gamble to ensure no other team takes him and hope for the best? We don’t have to wait that much longer to find out.