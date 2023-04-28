The NFL Draft first round is in the books, and we have listed out each of the men whose name were called and the teams that they went to.
It’s the moment that they have waited their whole lives for and the day that their dreams came true, being drafted into the NFL after years of hard work that started from the time they were kids all the way up to their last snap in college.
It’s fair to say that the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft was anything but straightforward, as much like last year, we saw a number of trades on the night that meant a lot of people’s Mock Drafts (such as ours), was thrown completely out of the window to give us plenty of shock decisions.
Indeed the only thing that was ‘straightforward’ was the selection of Bryce Young as the #1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, something that we’ve kind of known for a while given the amount of talk that has been surrounding him.
Obviously drafts tend to have 32 selections as each team is handed a first-round pick each (some of which will be traded away in one form or another), however this year as a result of their tampering efforts to try and bring Tom Brady on board, the Miami Dolphins do not have a pick to use, so we are down to just 31.
So who was taken? It was these guys (note, all trades listed are the ones that occurred on draft night):
NFL Draft 1st-round full results:
1 - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama
2 - Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State
3 - Houston Texans (via trade with Arizona Cardinals)
Will Anderson Jr., Edge Rusher, Alabama
4 - Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida
5 - Seattle Seahawks
Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois
6 - Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Detroit Lions)
Paris Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
7 - Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Wilson, Edge Rusher, Clemson
8 - Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas
9 - Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with Chicago Bears)
Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia
10 - Chicago Bears (via trade with Philadelphia Eagles)
Darnell Wright, Offensive Tackle, Tennessee
11 - Tennessee Titans
Peter Skoronski, Offensive Tackle, Northwestern
12 - Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Alabama
13 - Green Bay Packers
Lukas Van Ness, Edge Rusher, Iowa
14 - Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade with New England Patriots)
Broderick Jones, Offensive Tackle, Georgia
15 - New York Jets
Will McDonald, Edge Rusher, Iowa State
16 - Washington Commanders
Emmanuel Forbes, Cornerback, Mississippi State
17 - New England Patriots (via trade from Pittsburgh Steelers)
Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon
18 - Detroit Lions
Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa
19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh
20 - Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
21 - Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, TCU
22 - Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver, Boston College
23 - Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC
24 - New York Giants (via trade with Jacksonville Jaguars)
Deonte Banks, Cornerback, Maryland
25 - Buffalo Bills (via trade with New York Giants, via Jacksonville Jaguars)
Dalton Kincaid, Tight End, Utah
26 - Dallas Cowboys
Mazi Smith, Defensive Tackle, Georgia
27 - Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Buffalo Bills)
Anton Harrison, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma
28 - Cincinnati Bengals
Miles Murphy, Defensive End, Clemson
29 - New Orleans Saints
Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson
30 - Philadelphia Eagles
Nolan Smith, Linebacker, Georgia
31 - Kansas City Chiefs
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Defensive End, Kansas City Chiefs
How many of these picks will work out, who will be the Hall of Famer, and who is going to be a Johnny Manziel-style bust? Only time will tell.