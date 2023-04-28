The NFL Draft first round is in the books, and we have listed out each of the men whose name were called and the teams that they went to.

It’s the moment that they have waited their whole lives for and the day that their dreams came true, being drafted into the NFL after years of hard work that started from the time they were kids all the way up to their last snap in college.

It’s fair to say that the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft was anything but straightforward, as much like last year, we saw a number of trades on the night that meant a lot of people’s Mock Drafts (such as ours), was thrown completely out of the window to give us plenty of shock decisions.

Indeed the only thing that was ‘straightforward’ was the selection of Bryce Young as the #1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, something that we’ve kind of known for a while given the amount of talk that has been surrounding him.

Obviously drafts tend to have 32 selections as each team is handed a first-round pick each (some of which will be traded away in one form or another), however this year as a result of their tampering efforts to try and bring Tom Brady on board, the Miami Dolphins do not have a pick to use, so we are down to just 31.

So who was taken? It was these guys (note, all trades listed are the ones that occurred on draft night):

NFL Draft 1st-round full results:

1 - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama

2 - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

3 - Houston Texans (via trade with Arizona Cardinals)

Will Anderson Jr., Edge Rusher, Alabama

4 - Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida

5 - Seattle Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois

6 - Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Detroit Lions)

Paris Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State

7 - Las Vegas Raiders

Tyree Wilson, Edge Rusher, Clemson

8 - Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas

9 - Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with Chicago Bears)

Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

10 - Chicago Bears (via trade with Philadelphia Eagles)

Darnell Wright, Offensive Tackle, Tennessee

11 - Tennessee Titans

Peter Skoronski, Offensive Tackle, Northwestern

12 - Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Alabama

13 - Green Bay Packers

Lukas Van Ness, Edge Rusher, Iowa

14 - Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade with New England Patriots)

Broderick Jones, Offensive Tackle, Georgia

15 - New York Jets

Will McDonald, Edge Rusher, Iowa State

16 - Washington Commanders

Emmanuel Forbes, Cornerback, Mississippi State

17 - New England Patriots (via trade from Pittsburgh Steelers)

Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon

18 - Detroit Lions

Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

20 - Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

21 - Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, TCU

22 - Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver, Boston College

23 - Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC

24 - New York Giants (via trade with Jacksonville Jaguars)

Deonte Banks, Cornerback, Maryland

25 - Buffalo Bills (via trade with New York Giants, via Jacksonville Jaguars)

Dalton Kincaid, Tight End, Utah

26 - Dallas Cowboys

Mazi Smith, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

27 - Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Buffalo Bills)

Anton Harrison, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma

28 - Cincinnati Bengals

Miles Murphy, Defensive End, Clemson

29 - New Orleans Saints

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

30 - Philadelphia Eagles

Nolan Smith, Linebacker, Georgia

31 - Kansas City Chiefs

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Defensive End, Kansas City Chiefs

How many of these picks will work out, who will be the Hall of Famer, and who is going to be a Johnny Manziel-style bust? Only time will tell.