A number of rookies are set to make an incredible amount of money following their position in the NFL draft.

It’s the moment that they have waited their whole lives for and the day that their dreams came true, being drafted into the NFL after years of hard work. What their careers are going to end up looking like will be determined by a number of factors, but one thing is for sure (at least for right now, they are about to be able to cash some serious cheques).

Whilst there might be fame coming around the corner for them, you can't forget the vast fortune that they have just walked into and that will be waiting for them when they arrive at their new team's facilities over the next couple of days.

Still a pretty team-friendly deal

Ever since the 2011 Draft, which followed on from 2010 number one pick Sam Bradford pocketing a cool $78m, with

$50m of it guaranteed, things have changed around the league when it comes to how much rookies are paid. They certainly are paid incredibly handsomely, as the numbers below will show, but the figures have been drastically scaled back to make things a lot easier for teams drafting their next star.

It means for instance that if you have a young promising quarterback, you can stock up on talent around him instead to make the best of him whilst he’s still ‘cheap’, just look at Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals or Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Draft selections are paid by pick number

Not every player gets the same amount though in their early stages, with the figures dropping the further down the draft you are taken.

So with that being said, let’s take a look at this year’s draft class and see just how much they are going to earn over the course of their rookie contracts:

All figures provided by Spotrac

1 - Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers - $37,955,071

2 - C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans - $36,279,243

3 - Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans - $35,212,827

4 - Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts - $33,994,030

5 - Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks - $31,861,152

6 - Paris Johnson, Arizona Cardinals - $28,052,454

7 - Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech - $25,005,495

8 - Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons - $21,958,535

9 - Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles - $21,806,014

10 - Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears - $20,968,268

11 - Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans - $19,673,317

12 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions - $17,845,131

13 - Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers - $17,388,091

14 - Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers - $16,626,353

15 - Will McDonald, New York Jets - $16,321,675

16 - Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders - $15,407,565

17 - Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots - $15,102,868

18 - Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions - $14,722,004

19 - Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $14,493,475

20 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks - $14,417,307

21 - Quentin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers - $14,188,778

22 - Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens - $14,036,434

23 - Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings - $13,731,737

24 - Deonte Banks, New York Giants - $13,579,393

25 - Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills - $13,427,022

26 - Mazi Smith, Dallas Cowboys - $13,274,696

27 - Anton Harrison, Jacksonville Jaguars - $13,198,520

28 - Miles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals - $12,587,262

29 - Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints - $12,263,560

30 - Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles - $11,992,408

31 - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas City Chiefs - $11,817,816

Now it’s not as if they will get this all-in-one go, for instance pick number 1 Bryce Young will have his contract broken down as a $24,603,688 signing bonus, and a 2023 cap hit of just $6,900,922

And if you think those numbers look high, just keep looking all the way down the draft order, with 'Mr Irrelevant', the nickname given to the last player taken in the draft (taken up last year by Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers) still in a position to earn $3,917,777 in his rookie deal.