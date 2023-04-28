The 2023 NFL Draft last night finished it’s first round of action, but just how well did each of the teams do in the eyes of GiveMeSport?

It’s the moment that they have waited their whole lives for and the day that their dreams came true, being drafted into the NFL after years of hard work that started from the time they were kids all the way up to their last snap in college football.

For the players, you imagine that a lot of them won’t be too fussed with where they landed, they’re just happy that they are going to be able to play in the NFL, but for the teams themselves you imagine that some of them might be incredibly nervous.

They might have felt confident about the picks that they made, but every bust that the league has seen would have had a very confident General Manager, Head Coach and possibly fanbase behind it at the time. But now that we’ve had some time to digest the results and get away from some of the shocks of the first round (such as the Houston Texans trading back in to get the 3rd pick right after picking #2), what exactly do the results look like?

Using Tiermaker, we have broken the teams (at least those that picked), into five categories, taking into account not just the player they picked, but also there moves up or down the board (if they went that route):

Outstanding:

No complaints, filled a necessary hole with players that should be instant home runs

Very Impressive:

Not quite as good as the teams above, but will have made their team better with the choice they made

Could Have Been Better:

Solid picks and moves, but don’t expect any instant Pro Bowlers

Slightly Nervous:

The team picked a player that you might not be too confident on making a big impact right away

What Were They Thinking?:

There were either better options out there at the position they chose, or they picked the wrong position entirely

So, just where did your teams rank? Let's find out:

Outstanding: Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots

Very Impressive: Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

Could Have Been Better: New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs

Slightly Nervous: Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans

What Were They Thinking?: New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts