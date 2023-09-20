Highlights The NFL is a pass-first league nowadays, and most of the top teams in football owe their success to elite QB-WR combos

It's no surprise that most of the teams that are expected to compete for the Super Bowl this year have tandems on our list

Some of the best include Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown in Philadelphia, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill in Miami, and Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs in Buffalo

The NFL has become a high-flying, pass-happy league. Running backs still matter, of course, but the NFL will always be quarterback-driven, and the sad plight of the running back in 2023 has been well-documented. Teams can go as far as their quarterbacks take them, which also brings a lot of attention to their key weapons downfield.

These days, it's important for teams to have two, sometimes three top quality pass catchers, but it's usually essential to have a real alpha in your receiving room—except if you have Patrick Mahomes of course. Elite quarterbacks want a No. 1 guy who's reliable, skilled, and athletic. With that said, let's take a look at the best QB-WR combos in the NFL right now.

9 Jimmy Garoppolo & Davante Adams - Las Vegas Raiders

This tandem is as intriguing as it is exciting. No one has seen these two work together before this season, as Garoppolo is in his first season with the Raiders after spending the last six campaigns with the San Francisco 49ers. He could turn out to be a major improvement under center for the Raiders, who are transitioning after years of being led by Derek Carr.

As for Adams, there is no denying the fact that he is still one of the best wide receivers in the game with the ability to raise the ceiling of any offense—and the quarterback he's working with. In 2022, he led the Raiders with 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 receptions despite catching passes from a QB other than the great Aaron Rodgers for the first time in his career.

Read more: The biggest NFL offseason addition for all 32 teams - 2023 edition

8 Justin Herbert & Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert actually has three guys that have the tools to be elite wide receivers: deep ball threat Mike Williams, rookie Quentin Johnston, and old reliable, Keenan Allen. While the two younger guys have the advantage when it comes to size and athleticism, neither has the route-running ability, reliable hands, or connection with Herbert that Allen has.

There's clearly a camaraderie there, and that has translated into on-field results as well. In Herbert's three years with the Chargers, Allen has finished second, eighth, and 11th in targets per game. Despite some injury issues for Allen, the veteran wideout hauled in 272 passes for 2,882 yards and 18 touchdowns in their first three years together.

7 Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams

This tandem carries some question marks. For one, the duo's health is a concern. Stafford, who is already 35 years old, appeared in only nine games in 2022, as his season was cut short by a concerning spinal cord injury. Kupp also played in only nine games last season due to an ankle issue, and he suffered a lower-body injury in the offseason that forced him to miss the first part of the 2023 campaign.

Nevertheless, when both are healthy and feeling 100%, they will once again be fun to watch for fans and problematic for opposing defenses. A lot of that has to do with Kupp, who is not too far removed from his spectacular season in 2020 when he went off for 1,947 receiving yards, just 17 shy of the NFL single-season record.

6 Tua Tagovailoa & Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins

True enough, the Dolphins' offense took flight in its first season with Hill running patterns in 2022. Any concern about Hill's production after he parted ways with the robust offense of the Kansas City Chiefs was squashed when he posted a career-high 1,710 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns on 119 catches with the Dolphins in 2022.

Hill's presence has also helped brighten the prospect of Tagovailoa as a true long-term QB answer for the Dolphins, who finished sixth in the league in 2022 with 261.1 passing yards per contest. The fact that Miami also employs one of the best No. 2 receivers in Jaylen Waddle only makes it tougher to stop this duo.

5 Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

Lamb proved himself as a dependable asset downfield for the Cowboys in 2022 after a couple of decent seasons to start off his NFL career. Despite Prescott having a subpar campaign, Lamb managed to post career highs in receiving yards (1,359), receptions (107), and touchdowns (nine) last year.

Injuries slowed Prescott down in 2022, but he's healthy now, and it's all systems go for the QB in 2023. If he can revert to the form he showed in 2021 when he had 4,449 passing yards and 37 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions on 68.8 percent completion rate, Ceedee Lamb and Cowboys fans are in for a fun year.

Read more: Top 15 most entertaining celebrations in NFL history

4 Jalen Hurts & A.J. Brown - Philadelphia Eagles

There is no sleeping on the duo of Hurts and Brown, especially after they just helped the Eagles fly all the way to a Super Bowl appearance last season. While the Eagles failed to complete the mission and bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, there is no doubting the capabilities of Hurts and Brown following the body of work they put together in 2022.

Hurts did plenty of damage not just with his arm but his with legs, as he passed for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. Brown paced the Eagles with 1,496 yards and 11 touchdown receptions, marks which were good for fourth and second in the NFL, respectively.

3 Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Bills

The rise of the Bills as a serious Super Bowl contender over the past few years can be largely attributed to Allen and his emergence as an elite quarterback. The arrival of Diggs in 2020 helped turn things up to 11 in Western New York as the Bills really started to give the best of the AFC a run for their money.

Together, Allen and Diggs form a lethal air-attack combo that should continue to carry Buffalo on its back. The proof is in the pudding, as the duo has combined for 338 catches, 4,189 yards, and 29 touchdowns over the past three years. There aren't many others that can stack up with those numbers.

2 Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

A calf injury suffered in the offseason by Burrow shouldn't discourage Bengals fans from expecting explosive numbers from the quarterback—and Chase. All things considered, Burrow should be fine and that's good news for Cincinnati, which finished seventh in the league last season in points per game (25.7).

Chase, who missed some games due to injury in his second year in the NFL in 2022, still came away with 1,046 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions. The scary part for opposing defenses is that Burrow and Chase are only getting better together as a duo. They have the chemistry, youth, and talent to make noise again in 2023 and for many years to come.

1 Kirk Cousins & Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Although Cousins hasn't quite entered the ranks of the elite quarterbacks of the league, he is still coming off a stellar 2022 season in which he passed for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns against 14 interceptions on a 65.9 percent completion rate.

Cousins doesn't have to be a great for Jefferson to be one, though. The latter's talent and explosiveness downfield are enough to improve the profile not just of his quarterback but of the entire offense within which he operates. Jefferson consistently torched defensive backs last season on his way to leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,809) and catches of 20+ yards (28) while also snaring eight touchdowns. Expect many more touchdown griddys to come before all is said and done for this duo.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: New York Jets: Can they still make the playoffs without Aaron Rodgers?