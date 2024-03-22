Highlights With a chance to do it over, the Carolina Panthers would have no choice but to take C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young.

Puka Nacua flies up from a fifth round pick to a top five selection after his historic rookie campaign.

With Will Levis showing promise, the Kentucky QB doesn't make it out of the top 10 on a redo.

Just one year in, the story of the 2023 NFL rookie class is just getting started. No team has clearly made the wrong decision yet, and no player is doomed or has punched their ticket to Canton. Still, there is plenty of reconsideration that should go into the selections made in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With a second chance, what teams would pivot from their original choice? Where would the players left behind end up being selected? It's all speculative, but we gave it our best shot. Here is how the process would go today if teams were granted another go at things with hindsight as a guiding light.

If you'd like to see how things might have changed for the 2021 draft, which was arguably the worst QB class in history, check out our 2021 Redraft as well.

1 Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Original Pick: Bryce Young, QB

The Carolina Panthers have no reason to give up on Bryce Young just yet, but with a chance to pick again, the team would have no choice but to go with C.J. Stroud. After having a rookie campaign for the ages and helping lead the Houston Texans to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, it appears that at just 22 years old, Stroud has already established himself as a superstar.

While the Panthers could remake their original selection in hopes that Young bounces back, it's smarter to go with the already proven player, and that's Stroud.

2 Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Original Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB

With Stroud no longer available, the Texans have a tough decision to make. But schematically, the best fit for the team is the original first pick, Bryce Young. While his rookie campaign was underwhelming, it's easy to attribute that to a poor supporting cast.

Bryce Young 2023 QB Ranks (Min. 200 Attempts)* Category Young Rank Pass Yards/Game 179.8 32nd Completion % 59.8 34th Yards/Attempt 5.5 Last Pass TDs 11 28th TD % 2.1 33rd INTs 10 T-21st INT % 1.9 T-14th Passer Rating 73.7 34th *35 Qualified QBs

In an offensive system more favorable to the man under center, weapons such as Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz at his disposal, and with a playcaller like Bobby Slowik, the Alabama product should find more immediate success in his career, and the Texans should still be comfortable in their rebuild with a promising new quarterback.

3 Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Original Pick: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE

On draft day, the Texans traded up for a second time and secured edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., bringing the team young building blocks on the offensive and defensive sides of the football in the first three picks. Despite being granted a second opportunity, Houston is more than happy to repeat their choice.

Anderson generated seven sacks and 32 QB pressures during his rookie campaign, establishing himself as an up-and-coming defensive end in the league on his way to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. While the class has plenty of impressive rookies, Anderson Jr. appears to be the right pick for the franchise moving forward.

4 Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Original Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB

Despite his 2023 campaign lasting just four games, Anthony Richardson looked the part while operating as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback. As a result, the team shouldn't switch up the fourth overall pick.

Entering the league as a top prospect, Richardson was considered a project by many. Despite having excellent tools and traits, he needed plenty of patience and development before he could reach his true potential. While injuries can sometimes stunt development, there is no reason for the team to sell Richardson stock just yet.

5 Seattle Seahawks: Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Original Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB

Puka Nacua isn't just one of the best rookies in this year's draft; he's one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. With 105 receptions, 1,486 yards, and six touchdowns, the Los Angeles Rams rookie entered the league and immediately established himself as a game-changing talent deserving of going much higher than his original slot as pick No. 177.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Puka Nacua's rookie season was truly historic, there's no getting around that. His 1,486 yards are an NFL rookie record, as were his 105 receptions and his 68 1st downs receiving.

Passing on Devon Witherspoon after his phenomenal rookie campaign would be difficult for the Seattle Seahawks. However, the chance to add a difference maker to the passing game would be more impactful, and Nacua would be make a much more immediate impact than their original first-round receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

6 Arizona Cardinals: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Original Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT

Quarterback Kyler Murray requested that the Arizona Cardinals select Paris Johnson Jr., and they followed through for him. Over the course of the season, Johnson held down the right tackle position and looked every bit as good as advertised. Of course, there were some growing pains throughout the 2023 campaign, but that is to be expected from young players.

Finding a valuable offensive lineman can be crucial, especially when it's at the request of your star quarterback. So, while the Cardinals could consider options such as Jalen Carter or Devon Witherspoon, they should be happy beefing up their protection up front.

7 Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Original Pick: Tyree Wilson, EDGE

Based on the gargantuan contract handed out to Christian Wilkins this offseason, it's clear the Las Vegas Raiders would've loved to add a dominant defensive tackle on a rookie contract. So this time around, they take Jalen Carter with the seventh pick and add his six-sack 2023 campaign to a front seven that now features Maxx Crosby and Wilkins, potentially improving a Raiders' defense that had already started to find its footing once Antonio Pierce took over as head coach midway through the campaign.

Tyree Wilson still has potential, but he has struggled to make the jump to the next level, and would likely be passed over for the 2023 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up.

8 Atlanta Falcons: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Original Pick: Bijan Robinson, RB

When the Atlanta Falcons originally selected Bijan Robinson, he had high expectations to explode in the Arthur Smith offense. While the Texas back looked good, the offense was rendered ineffective by poor quarterback play from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.

With the foresight to see the struggles at the position, they instead select Kentucky's Will Levis to step in under center and potentially help this offense find its groove. As the 33rd overall pick for the Tennessee Titans, Levis has shown promise and flashes that suggest he could be the long-term answer. For a Falcons team that was desperate to compete in the porous NFC South, they'd have no choice but to invest in him.

9 Philadelphia Eagles: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Original Pick: Jalen Carter, DL

With Carter off the board, the Philadelphia Eagles capitalize on one of the falling talents in this class by selecting Devon Witherspoon. In 2023, the former Illinois cornerback dominated for the Seahawks with 16 pass deflections on the season, and was even named to the Pro Bowl.

The Eagles' defense fell apart last year, allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL (252.7). When injuries and season-long fatigue settled into their aging secondary, they desperately needed additional help in coverage. With Witherspoon in the fold, perhaps things could have gone differently.

10 Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Original Pick: Darnell Wright, OT

Building up the trenches has been a big focus of the Chicago Bears' rebuild to this point, and while Darnell Wright wasn't perfect, he certainly looked the part through his first season at right tackle. As a result, the Bears choose not to change their selection when back on the clock for pick 10.

Wright has an excellent blend of power and athleticism, and with the team boasting two first-round draft picks in 2024, they are okay letting him grow and develop while they're still acquiring pieces to improve the roster.

11 Tennessee Titans: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Original Pick: Peter Skoronski, OG

With Peter Skoronski moving inside at the NFL level, the Titans are likely to pass due to positional value. On top of that, their quarterback from the 2023 season has also been drafted already, so now the team is forced to pivot, and they do so by adding another weapon with Boston College's Zay Flowers.

Flowers' natural acceleration and playmaking made him a great addition for the Baltimore Ravens offense last season. With 77 receptions, 858 yards, and five touchdowns, he stepped in as the team's lead receiver, and did well in the process. Now he pairs up with DeAndre Hopkins in Tennessee, and the two could do some serious damage, even with Ryan Tannehill at the controls.

12 Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Original Pick: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

The 2023 draft was kind to the Detroit Lions, but now on the clock for the first time at 12, they are forced to make a tough decision by rolling with Sam LaPorta, who was the most impactful rookie for the team during the season. With 86 receptions, 889 yards, and 10 touchdowns, LaPorta has already established himself as one of the top tight ends in the league, and Detroit can't risk losing him.

LaPorta All-Time Rookie TE Ranks Category LaPorta Rank Receptions 86 1st Receiving Yards 889 4th Receiving TDs 10 T-2nd 1st Downs 48 2nd

Their original pick, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, deserves plenty of consideration. But the team still relied heavily on David Montgomery in the running game, and they can't afford to lose their second option in the passing game.

13 Green Bay Packers: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Original Pick: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE

The fact that a defender as talented as Christian Gonzalez has fallen to 13 shows how great of a start this draft class is off to. Despite playing in just four contests during his 2023 campaign, the former Oregon prospect showcased tremendous ability, and was utilized as the New England Patriots' top cornerback during that time.

Originally the selection at 17, the Green Bay Packers add a dominant boundary corner with the long-term vision that he can help the secondary for several years with the future of Jaire Alexander and the durability of Eric Stokes currently in question. The original choice of Lukas Van Ness is still likely to pay off, but with only 33% of defensive snaps played this past season, they could be willing to make an investment pick at a higher priority position.

14 Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)

Original Pick: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

If the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to stick with Broderick Jones here, it would be understandable. However, the team's cornerback position was a major concern heading into 2023, and the only bright spot from the season was second-round pick Joey Porter Jr., who is not necessarily going to end up back with them in this hypothetical, as drafting him at No. 14 would be a bit of a reach.

As a result, the team takes Bears standout Tyrique Stevenson, who had an impressive four interceptions and 16 pass deflections in 2023, putting himself on the map as one of the league's top up-and-coming defensive backs. Getting that promising production in the Steelers' defense would be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

15 New York Jets: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Original Pick: Will McDonald IV, EDGE

When it came to filling out the position the first time, Joe Douglas and the New York Jets signed a lot of Aaron Rodgers' former teammates. This go-around, they add someone young, capable of separating from defenders, and able to produce more than 23 catches in a full season.

New York Jets 2023 WR Stats WR Receptions Yards TDs Garrett Wilson 95 1.042 3 Allen Lazard 23 311 1 Xavier Gipson 21 229 0 Jason Brownlee 5 56 1 Randall Cobb 5 39 1 Malik Taylor 2 13 0 Mecole Hardman (w/ Jets) 1 6 0

So, when USC's Jordan Addison comes available, with the knowledge that he contributed 70 receptions, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns for the Vikings as a rookie, the choice is a no-brainer. While the selection of Will McDonald IV was an investment pick on which we won't get the final verdict for some time, the team generates pressure fine (seventh in sacks in 2023); a secondary weapon for Aaron Rodgers behind Garrett Wilson is a much more pressing need.

16 Washington Commanders: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Original Pick: Emmanuel Forbes, CB

Emmanuel Forbes' career is too young to speak in absolutes, but after he was benched during the 2023 season, it's probably safe to say the Washington Commanders would take a do-over if they had the chance. And what do you know? It's their lucky day!

Deonte Banks was originally taken by the Giants with the 24th overall pick, but he won't slip that far this time after a rookie campaign where he posted two interceptions and 11 pass deflections and showed some very impressive flashes that should instill confidence that he will blossom into a top cornerback in the league someday.

With the Commanders defense allowing the most passing yards in the NFL by just under 10 yards a game, they'd be more than thrilled to bring him in.

17 New England Patriots: Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Original Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB

The Patriots had a bottom-five passing offense in 2023, but the team's overall receiver talent was probably the worst in the NFL, with their leading WR going for just 561 yards (Demario Douglas). Houston wideout Tank Dell stepped into the Texans' offense and immediately established himself as a game-changing talent in the passing game.

In just 11 appearances (eight of them starts), he posted 47 receptions, 709 yards, and seven touchdowns. In a New England offense desperate for passing game contributors, Dell could have made a huge difference. He was originally selected with the 69th overall pick, so a 52-slot improvement after just 11 games is quite the improvement, though he certainly earned it in his limited reps.

18 Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Original Pick: Jack Campbell, LB

Detroit had to make a tough choice to let Gibbs slide by at No. 12, but they won't be able to stomach that decision a second time around. The former Alabama running back took some time before he established his role in the offense, but over the back half of the season and postseason, Gibbs played a pivotal role in the team's success and should be one of the league's most exciting backs moving forward.

With 1,261 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie campaign, the 21-year-old formed one of the league's most exciting backfield tandems with David Montgomery, finishing as one of just two RB duos to amass 1,100+ scrimmage yards apiece in 2023 (Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren). Getting him again just six picks later would be an exciting result for the franchise.

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Original Pick: Calijah Kancey, DL

When it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' original selection of Calijah Kancey, the choice was good, and potentially worth making again. However, the team's secondary play, especially at free safety and slot cornerback, was rough.

Despite having talents such as Antoine Winfield Jr., Carlton Davis III, and Jamel Dean roaming the secondary, the team allowed the fourth-most yards through the air in 2023, at 248.9 yards per game.

Brian Branch was one of the draft's safest prospects, but many wondered how valuable he could be as a slot defender with the positional versatility to drop back as a safety in a deep zone. However, the Buccaneers desperately could've used his impact, and things may have gone more favorably if the team opted to select him here, at 19. Imagine if they had paired a do-it-all star like Winfield Jr. with a guy like Branch, who spread out his impact as well, notching three picks, a forced fumble, and a sack for the Lions last year.

20 Seattle Seahawks: Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest

Original Pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

To get the draft class' current sack leader with the 20th pick is great value for Seattle, and the chance to steal a second top contributor from a division rival is icing on the cake. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba will likely have a solid NFL career, the team has already filled their WR3 spot with Puka Nacua at No. 5 in this scenario.

The two big areas of issue for the roster were the interior line spots on both sides of the football. Turner was actually taken a bit earlier than projected in the third round by the Rams, but had a tremendous rookie campaign, proving Les Snead and the rest of the front office knew exactly what they were doing by finishing third in DROY voting. Now in this timeline, he's a prized defensive piece for the Seahawks.