The NFL schedule was released last night, and some teams certainly went all out when it came to making sure their release was unique.

The NFL schedule used to be a pretty mundane affair (a point that the Pittsburgh Steelers actually made during their release), with teams simply seeing the results and them being printed in the local newspaper for fans to pick up and then stick to the drawing board at home.

Now though, as is the case with most things on social media, everything has to be grander, more flashy and better than everyone else’s in an attempt to ‘win the internet’ for 24 hours and prove that their social media team is the best in the league.

Whether it be the Dallas Cowboys taking inspiration from TV show Yellowstone, or the Detroit Lions diving into the world of Madden in order to make their videos, each team really pulled out all the stops, but there were some that simply were better than others.

It was very hard, and very time consuming, but we’ve got through all 32 schedule releases to come up with what we think are the ten best that the NFL had to offer in 2023:

10 Jacksonville Jaguars

Following on from the wild accusations a few months ago from former player Arian Foster that the NFL was scripted, the Jacksonville Jaguars went to great lengths to prove just how scripted the league was with their release:

9 Green Bay Packers

In something of a throwback to the rather cheesy adverts you would see at weird times of the day on TV, the Green Bay Packers really put the ‘promo’ in their ‘promotional video’:

8 Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were really cooking when they came up with the idea for their schedule release:

7 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders mascot Major Tuddy decided to take the easy way out and let ChatDMV do the work whilst he slacked off all day:

6 Minnesota Vikings

This one wasn’t necessarily creative or funny, but the Minnesota Vikings’ drone video sure was a very impressive piece to put together:

5 Denver Broncos

Who doesn’t love The Office? The Denver Broncos score very highly on our list, with extra credit for the recorder taking on the task of playing the theme (we assume it’s a recorder at least):

4 Cleveland Browns

Given our strong WWE brand here at GiveMeSport, it would be remiss of us not to include this from the Cleveland Browns, featuring notable WWE star, and Cleveland native, The Miz:

3 Philadelphia Eagles

One for all you dog lovers out there, as the Philadelphia Eagles brought in their furry friends to help spread the news:

2 Tennessee Titans

Proving that not everyone in Nashville is a football fan, let alone a Tennessee Titans fan, some people on the street really struggled to name these NFL teams:

1 Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers, just like last year, steal the show with their anime movie:

And now we're already looking forward to what the teams can come up with for next season's release.