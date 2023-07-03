The menu for food and drink at Wimbledon has been revealed online, and it's safe to say, the prices are truly outrageous.

As the likes of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray take to the court, spectators in the stands will face their own intense battle as they're forced to part with a ridiculous amount of money if they're to buy any food or drink while they're at the annual event.

The tournament returned today (Monday 3 July) and will run for the next two weeks, and has historically been one of tennis' biggest events. Thousands will flock to the competition, as they do every year to watch the sports' greats battle it out.

Due to the cost of living crisis, prices all over the UK have gone up, and the food and drink prices at Wimbledon are no different and with the newly revealed menu, it's quite outrageous how much they're going to charge.

What are the food and drink prices like at Wimbledon?

Fans who are interested in eating or drinking while at Wimbledon won't be able to do so cheaply.

If you're interested in a 250ml can of Pimms or a 330ml bottle of Stella, you'll have to fork out an unbelievable £9.70 for either, an absurd amount of money.

A 330ml can of Coke Zero costs £2.25, which seems relatively cheap in comparison to alcohol served at the event, but is still a lofty price for a can of soft drink.

In terms of food a bag of Haribo Tangfastics, which are available to buy at most supermarkets for around £1, is on sale at Wimbledon for a mind-blowing £4.20, while a Cornish Pasty will cost you £6.30.

A trip to Wimbledon isn't quite complete without the competition's iconic Strawberries and Cream combination, but that will cost spectators £2.50.

If those prices don't seem quite lofty enough, there are even bottles of Champagne on the menu, with full bottles of Lanson available at an eye-watering £79.50.

As Djokovic and Elena Rybakina look to defend their crowns, Wimbledon is sure to be an electric affair on the court and with the weather set to brighten up and temperatures reported to rise later this week, fans may be tempted by ice cream, with those also available on the Wimbledon menu at £4.20.

While many struggle with the rising cost of living throughout the UK, the absurd prices for food and drink at Wimbledon feel a little out of touch with the current economy, but with no other real options, there are sure to be many who have no choice but to fork out for a little snack or beverage anyway.