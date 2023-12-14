Highlights Injuries and poor play have led to an increased reliance on backup quarterbacks during the 2023 NFL season.

Of the teams with playoff chances, seven depend on backups, including five in the AFC.

Some backups have performed well and exceeded expectations, while others have struggled and impacted their team's performance negatively.

If the NFL worked like the Chinese Zodiac, 2023 would be the year of the backup quarterback.

Whether due to injuries or poor play, 55 different starting quarterbacks had suited up in the NFL through Week 14. Somehow, that’s fewer than the 71 starters used last season. Perhaps this season feels more dramatic because of the stature of the starters that have gone down as well as the prominent roles these backups have been thrust into.

Of the teams with realistic playoff chances, seven depend on backups, with five in the AFC alone. The Cleveland Browns went through three starters before signing Joe Flacco off the street. Despite the tribulations, Cleveland still holds the fifth seed.

The NFL has worked tirelessly to protect quarterbacks, but they’re still dropping like flies. Here’s how backups have changed the league’s landscape in 2023.

Season-ending injuries to elite QBs

Aaron Rodgers: the canary in the coal mine

When Aaron Rodgers went down in his season opener, the league should have known it was a harbinger of the pain to come. Here’s the list of starters the NFL has lost for the season since that fateful night in New York:

Rodgers' absence hurt the most from a fan’s perspective. The league expected the Jets to be contenders and had slotted them in for five different prime time slots throughout the season. The quality of this list makes it clear that the NFL has been stripped of a lot of talent this season.

The good backups

Bengals, Colts, and Browns buoyed by second stringers

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Jake Browning easily ranks as the king of the backups. In five games, he’s thrown for 924 yards on a ridiculous 75.5 completion percentage. When the Bengals lost Joe Burrow, most people assumed their season would fade into obscurity.

However, after getting his sea legs, Browning lit up Monday Night Football for 354 yards, two touchdowns, and an overtime upset win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cincinnati's playoff odds still look long, but at least they’ve been frisky.

In terms of ranking the backups, Gardner Minshew comes a close second. After the Indianapolis Colts lost their starter, rookie Anthony Richardson, Minshew stepped in to capably guide the ship. His numbers don’t leap off the page: 63.2 completion percentage and 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions, but the Colts remain squarely in the playoff hunt and currently hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

The most unexpected tale of backups comes from the Browns. They went from the $230 million Deshaun Watson before turning to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, then journeyman P.J. Walker, before finding their savior in Flacco.

The Browns defense deserves the lion’s share of the credit, but against all expectations, Joe Somber has not only played well, but he's opened up the Browns' offense with his downfield passing. Naturally, all second-stringers aren’t created equal.

The bad and the ugly of the NFL backup QB crop

Vikings, Jets, Raiders face backup reality

Not every backup falls into a situation imbued with a destructive defense or an arsenal of offensive weapons. Backups aren’t starters for a reason, and when they’re asked to do more than temporarily hold down the fort, it generally leads to ugly play.

The Jets put all their eggs in the Rodgers basket, and we all paid the price, having to watch Zach Wilson waste another season of top-flight Jets defense. Joshua Dobbs showed why he belongs in the NFL in stretches for both the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. Then the clock struck midnight and he turned into a pumpkin.

People got momentarily excited about the Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie, Aidan O'Connell, but now he’s thrown more interceptions than touchdowns, and he failed to score a single point against the Vikings.

The Philadelphia Eagles have long prioritized the backup QB spot. They won a Super Bowl thanks to that very philosophy, (Hello, Nick Foles). With QB injuries seemingly on the rise, will other teams follow?

Diamonds in the rough

Tennessee Titans and New York Giants uncover possible gems

Good quarterbacks generally make boatloads of money. However, if you can find one at a low cost, suddenly you can direct those millions into other elements of your roster. Brock Purdy serves as the ultimate example of that backup turned MVP candidate-type upside.

Therefore, it greatly behooves organizations to test out their draft picks to see if they've struck gold. The Giants are hoping young Tommy Devito can grow into Purdy East. The only potential pitfall is if you overpay said starting quarterback and they turn out to be of far lower quality than previously thought, a la Daniel Jones.

Will Levis doesn’t exactly count as a hidden gem since he was drafted in the second round. But thanks to Ryan Tannehill’s injury, the Tennessee Titans have gotten the opportunity to see the rookie in action and assess his play. The Titans' rookie was ready to run through five defenders at once, and DeAndre Hopkins said:

"That kid is going to be great."

55 different quarterbacks have earned the starting nod through varying circumstances. With four weeks still to go in the regular season, that number will only grow. Regardless, the 2023 season will be remembered for the prominence of backup quarterback play in the NFL.

