The EFL Championship is a renowned breeding ground for stars of tomorrow. From Jarrod Bowen, Jude Bellingham, and Kalvin Phillips to Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma, and Gareth Bale, England's second tier has been nurturing some of the world's very best talents for years.

Following Leicester, Southampton, and Leeds' relegation from the Premier League, some of the natural flair due to be on show next season is going to make thoroughly captivating viewing, along with players who've already made a name for themselves in the "best division in the world." From the relegated stars unlikely to want to player second tier football, to the other players ready to make a step up, here are Championship players that Premier League teams should be keeping tabs on...

James Maddison - Leicester City

While the playmaker may be reluctant to leave his Love Island-esque garden behind in Leicestershire, the ambitious midfielder, with England aspirations will be happy enough to trade Rotherham away for a night at the Bernebeu sporting the strip of a top-four Premier League side. A player with such talents, naturally garners interest from all over Europe, with a wide selection of clubs champing at the bit for his signature.

Would be ideal for: Newcastle

Alex Scott

Alex Scott’s stock has risen season-on-season, and he’s still only 19. Attracting praise from none other than Pep Guardiola is just indicative of his flourishing ability. Winning the Championship Young Player of the Season award, the proficiency in which he is developing is likely to see him become a truly masterful footballer.

Would be ideal for: Brighton

Tyler Adams - Leeds United

American international, Tyler Adams was Leeds’ best player before his season was prematurely curtailed due to injury. The midfielder moved to West Yorkshire in search of Premier League football and undoubtedly, to work with fellow compatriot, Jesse Marsch who was unceremoniously relieved of his duties in February. The 24-year-old has time on his side, but if he is to avoid the potential ramifications of Championship football on his progression, a move back to the Premier League could prove to be fundamental.

Would be ideal for: Fulham

Jack Clarke - Sunderland

Following a forgettable spell at Spurs, which was a pointless exercise for everyone involved, Jack Clarke joined the Wearsiders on loan last season, before making his move to the North East giants permanent in August 2022. The svelte left-winger has enjoyed a breakout season at Sunderland, proving his time at Tottenham was a mere blip in a far greater picture. Recording nine goals and 12 assists, Clarke has been instrumental in a promotion-pushing Sunderland side without a focal point up top.

Would be ideal for: Crystal Palace

Harvey Barnes - Leicester City

The tricky left-winger leapt onto the scene at West Brom, feared by defenders for his direct style of play and respected by managers. The 25-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract at the King Power, so it may well take a substantial offer to persuade Leicester to part ways.

Would be ideal for: West Ham

Viktor Gyokeres - Coventry City

Sweden is a country known for its neutral political stance, IKEA meatballs, and soon for this 24-year-old powerhouse. Viktor Gyokeres almost single-handedly fired Coventry into the Premier League last term, and has been attracting attention from several Premier League sides, including Wolves and West Ham. Gyokeres is the Championship’s second top goalscorer, with 21 goals, and biggest goal-contributor with a further 12 assists. A nightmare for defenders, the 6’2 centre-forward is much more than just a conventional, lumbering target man.

Would be ideal for: Wolves

James Ward-Prowse - Southampton

Southampton’s golden boy will be eyeing up next year’s Euro 2024 after narrowly missing out on selection for Gareth Southgate’s Qatar World Cup squad. Of course, the dead-ball connoisseur will need to ensure he’s playing Premier League football next term if he is to stand any chance of inclusion. The free-kick-taking virtuoso will be tickling several top-flight side’s fancy now that Southampton squandered their residency in England’s toughest league.

Would be ideal for: Liverpool or Spurs

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds United

At just 19 years of age, Willie Gnonto already has 10 international caps to his name with his native Italy. The exciting forward has been one of few players to impress at a derisory Leeds this season, exhibiting dazzling spells of skill, and some sublime finishes, namely his scissor kick against Cardiff. With the Yorkshire club in need of the money, Gnonto could be a real snip for several sides once the transfer window opens.

Would be ideal for: Brighton

Gustavo Hamer - Coventry City

If it wasn’t for the Dutchman’s presence in the centre of Coventry’s midfield, the Sky Blues wouldn’t have finished in the play-off places. Going off injured in the play-off final against Luton proved detrimental to his side’s promotion hopes. A dominant ball player, whose orchestration in midfield was paramount to everything Coventry did last season.

Would be ideal for: Brentford