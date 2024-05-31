Highlights Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund clash in the 2024 Champions League final with a star-studded lineup vying for victory.

Fans have selected the Team of the Tournament, which showcases top talent such as Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Toni Kroos is included as he prepares for an emotional final game in a Real Madrid jersey, capping off his illustrious career on a high note.

New champions of Europe will be crowned as Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund face off in the 2024 Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

Related Predicting Dortmund and Real Madrid's Starting Line-Ups for UCL Final Both Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid can field great teams for the 2024 Champions League final, despite both sides missing players through injury.

There will be an abundance of world-class talent on display, with both sides possessing some of the best in the game who will be looking to stamp their authority on proceedings. In fact, a recent post from TNT Sports on social media shows that seven players who will feature in Saturday's grand finale have been selected for the fans' team of the tournament.

Consisting of some of the brightest young stars and players having their last hurrah, this XI is one that would probably win the European Cup with ease if they played together.

Fans' Champions League Team of the Tournament Position Player Club GK Andriy Lunin Real Madrid RB Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CB Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid LB Ian Maatsen Borussia Dortmund CDM Rodri Manchester City CM Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM Toni Kroos Real Madrid RW Vinicius Jr Real Madrid ST Harry Kane Bayern Munich LW Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain

GK - Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid

If anyone had asked Andriy Lunin at the start of the season what his Champions League experience would look like, it would be safe to assume this wouldn't be his answer. The Ukranian was always meant to be back-up to Thibaut Courtois. When the Belgian went down with an injury, Kepa Arrizabalaga came in to replace him.

Shaky performances from the Spaniard gave Lunin his chance, and he's never looked back, with his heroics against Manchester City in the quarter-final penalty shootout likely to remain a highlight of his career.

Related Man Utd Reach Agreement to Sign Andriy Lunin According to Nacional, the Red Devils have 'reached agreement' for the shot stopper's services.

RB - Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich

There had been much speculation surrounding the future of Joshua Kimmich throughout the season. It had been rumoured that his relationship with Thomas Tuchel was not a positive one and that the German could have been on his way to Liverpool in the summer.

With Tuchel leaving, news on this front has quietened down, much to the relief of many Bayern Munich fans. Kimmich is as reliable as ever and other than a torrid time against Vinicius Jr, he impressed every time he stepped out underneath the floodlights.

CB - Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund

Mats Hummels is a man who has rolled back the years this season, looking like a defender in the prime of his life rather than in his mid-thirties. The young Dortmund starlets have captured everyone's imagination this season, but without their leader in defence, they would perhaps not have reached such heights.

Not only has the former Bavarian been a rock at the back, but he has also contributed in attack when it mattered most. His goal in the Parc de Prince ensured Dortmund made it to Wembley, where Hummels will be looking to make up for the last time he and Dortmund competed in a European Cup final at the home of English football.

Related 18 Best Defenders in World Football Right Now (Ranked) The 18 best defenders on the planet right now have been ranked in order

CB - Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

The fact that this isn't a centre-half pairing at this summer's European Championships beggars belief. Julian Nagelsmann had the two most in-form central defenders at his disposal and still decided that it was only worth selecting one of them for his squad.

The one he opted for was Antonio Rudiger, who has excelled in the Spanish capital. A previous winner with Chelsea, the 31-year-old has not only continued to prove his defensive prowess but has grown into a mature character in the absence of David Alaba. He is one-for-one in terms of Champions League final clean sheets. He'll be determined to keep that 100% record in the upcoming clash.

LB - Ian Maatsen

Borussia Dortmund

If the world had worked out differently, we could be talking about how Ian Maatsen was part of a Burnley team that were unceremoniously relegated from the Premier League this season. The Chelsea youngster starred for the Clarets during their 2023 promotion efforts and Vincent Kompany - now manager of Maatsen's great rivals Bayern Munich - was desperate to keep the Dutchman for another season.

Instead, Maatsen was shipped out on loan and sent to a place that has been a hotbed for young talent for a long time. There, the 22-year-old showed his potential and has become one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

CDM - Rodri

Manchester City

During the early years of Pep Guardiola's reign at Manchester City, there was a fear that the Noisy Neighbours were never going to replace Fernandinho. Not only have they managed to do that, but they have found a player who almost never loses when he plays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri's unbeaten run lasted 74 games before he was finally defeated by Manchester United in the 2024 FA Cup final.

For all of City's attacking talent, history has proven that Rodri is the club's most influential player. The man who scored the only goal in last season's Champions League final has had yet another stellar campaign, even if he will not be able to get his hands on the trophy for a second time.

Related 15 Longest Unbeaten Runs for Premier League Players Some of the Premier League's best players have enjoyed entire seasons without defeat. Here's how Rodri compares...

CM - Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

What a debut season Jude Bellingham has had in the Spanish capital. Arriving as a teenager with the world at his feet, the former Birmingham City academy product arrived in Madrid, stuck his chest out and wore Zidane's number five shirt with the same swagger as the legendary Frenchman.

The 20-year-old will be holding the hopes of a nation in the palm of his hands this summer, but first, he will need to secure a European honour for his club when he lines up against his former employers on Saturday night. It is written in the stars for Bellingham to have his say.

CM - Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

Although Saturday's final will all be about the prize at stake, it is undoubtedly going to be an emotional affair seeing Toni Kroos don the famous all-white jersey of Real Madrid one final time.

The German shocked everyone when he announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season, stating that his desire to leave whilst still at the top of his game was the driving factor behind his decision. There is no more fitting game in football for such a majestic midfielder to take his bow in club football after yet another magnificent tournament.

Related 14 Top Footballers That Retired Too Early Toni Kroos becomes the latest world-class footballer to announce a premature end to his incredible career.

RW - Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid

One of the favourites to walk away with the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Vinicius Jr already knows a thing or two about leading his team to Champions League victory. The Brazilian scored the only goal of the game the last time Los Blancos were victorious, and has played like a man possessed trying to guide them back to the top of European football.

With 10 goal contributions in nine games, the winger has dominated, such as in the aforementioned Bayern Munich tie where he had Kimmich not knowing where he was. One more game like that and Vinicius will have another Champions League in his trophy cabinet surpassing the tallies of legends such as Neymar and Ronaldinho.

ST - Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

He may not have gotten his hands on the trophy he was desperate to get, but if Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich reinforced anything, it is that he belongs on the Champions League stage. Kane is the joint top scorer in the competition this season, and it will likely stay that way unless Rodrygo or Vinicius manage to score four on Saturday.

Whether or not next year will be Kane's year remains to be seen, but for now, he can focus on finding European success in the form of the Euros instead. The Englishman still had an extremely fruitful 2023/24 season in front of goal, even if he doesn't have anything shiny to show for it.

LW - Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

It wasn't the fairytale ending to his time at Paris Saint-Germain that he may have dreamed of, but Kylian Mbappe did ensure that he gave everything to their Champions League efforts this season. With eight goals, the Frenchman joined Kane as the top scorer of the 2023/24 competition, but he still fell a couple of hurdles short of lifting the trophy.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old could still represent the European champions next season, with a move to Real Madrid expected to be finalised following his departure from the French capital. Surely then it will be a matter of time before Mbappe fulfills his destiny.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 31/05/2024)