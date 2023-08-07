With the 2023/24 season on the horizon, it is now the time for everyone to give it their best attempt at predicting the Premier League table.

It makes things difficult to predict with the transfer window still being open and a lot of movement still expected with incomings and outgoings at each club.

Opta Analyst have given their supercomputer the task of simulating the Premier League season in full on 10,000 occasions in order to try and get a clear answer on how the season will pan out.

Percentages were awarded to each team for the likelihood of each club finishing in specific positions in the table based on how often they did in the 10,000 simulations.

The supercomputer uses betting odds and Opta power rankings to estimate the probability of the outcome of each match whether that be a win, loss or draw.

Each side's average points from the study were also recorded to provide an average league table based on all the test runs carried out.

This at least means there was some method behind the predictions rather than a fan with rose-tinted glasses giving their thoughts without any real rhyme or reason.

So with that being said, what is the most likely Premier League table for the 2023/24 season as predicted by the Opta supercomputer?

1 Champions League

It will come as no surprise that Manchester City were predicted to come out on top of the Premier League title race to secure their sixth league success in the past seven seasons.

Pep Guardiola's side may have lost the Community Shield final against Arsenal on Sunday, but the Citizens were still able to win the league in 90.2% of the simulations made by the supercomputer.

This leaves less than a 10% chance of any other side lifting the trophy come the end of the season, although 10 of the teams in the league came out on top at least once during the simulations.

Even Brentford won a title in what can only be described as the Leicester City of supercomputer simulations.

Arsenal were predicted to finish in the exact same position as last season, with an average points total of 72.23 falling significantly short of City's 88.81.

The North London side are still seen as the closest challengers to the dominant juggernaut that is the treble winning City side of last season.

A first change from 2022/23 that was predicted was Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool being expected to climb back into the Champions League spots and finish third after a disappointing campaign last time out.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp smiles during a Premier League game and claps the Anfield crowd.

The Reds finished inside the top four 76.8% of the time according to the supercomputer, with third place the most likely outcome.

While fans of the club would be hoping to be back in contention for the top prize, they only came out as league winners 3.6% of the time.

Manchester United were the final side to finish in the top four on the majority of occasions based on the supercomputer's findings.

Signings of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount should be enough to make this become a reality as the club look to build on a solid 2023/24 season.

2 Other European Slots

The supercomputer believes Newcastle will be the team to drop out of the top four in order to accommodate Liverpool as they managed an average points total of 61.23 in this experiment.

That is an almost 10 point decrease from the 2022/23 season for the Magpies which could be the case in reality due to the additional task of handling Champions League football alongside the league.

Based on the supercomputer's results, Eddie Howe's team finished in fifth place on more occasions than any other team with Chelsea managing sixth place on the majority of occasions.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to do better than they have been predicted to as his ultimate aim for his debut season will be to get the side back into the Champions League rather than the Europa League.

Brighton shocked everyone and managed to sneak into the Europa League for the upcoming season, and the final Opta table has them managing to get into the Europa Conference League even with Thursday night football to contend with.

More than one in every 10 seasons saw the Seagulls secure seventh place during the simulations.

3 Mid-Table

Tottenham and Harry Kane are likely to miss out on European football for a second season in a row despite the optimism surrounding the new direction of the team under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs did manage to get into the lower European spots on more than 10% of the times the league was run through by the supercomputer.

Aston Villa are being seen as the dark horse for many supporters after Unai Emery transformed their last season from a relegation scrap to playing in Europe.

Some quality signings have got the club on an upward trajectory going into the new campaign.

Ivan Toney's suspension does not look too detrimental to Brentford's chances as they are set for another season right in the middle of the table.

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

Recent Europa Conference League champions, West Ham, managed to accumulate an average of 51.45 points over the course of the 10,000 simulations and this is significantly higher than their own fans would predict at the moment.

Crystal Palace make up the last of the mid-table teams in the league as 12th is their most likely finish, but the Eagles do range from 10th downwards.

4 Bottom Half

Fulham, Wolves and newly-promoted Burnley are the teams mooted to finish in the no man's land between the sides in contention for the drop and the mid-table sides.

This would mark a respectable campaign for all three sides due to some doubts among each fan base that their side can retain a place in the league.

Nottingham Forest and Everton did finish in the relegation zone over 10% of the time when the 10,000 campaigns were carried out, but there are three teams more likely to suffer the drop, meaning the two sides only just survive.

5 Relegation

On average, 37 points would be enough to stave off relegation to the Championship and that is more than Bournemouth could achieve.

The Cherries pulled off a remarkable escape last season against all odds, but are predicted to finish 18th place by Opta.

Joining them in the Championship will be two teams that have just earned promotion out of the division.

Luton Town and Sheffield United are the two teams likely to make up the rest of the bottom three with the Hatters expected to finish rock bottom of the league.

Sheffield United ended just under half of the simulations in the bottom three, making it extremely likely for this outcome to become a reality especially with the loss of some key players.