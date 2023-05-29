Although the 2022/23 Premier League season has only just come to a close, clubs will already be looking ahead to next season.

Transfer targets will need to be sorted, outgoings will have to be addressed, and for a few clubs, changes in the dugout might be happening.

And while lots might change before the new campaign kicks off in a few months, here at GIVEMESPORT, we thought we would give our predictions for what the table might look like in a year.

Now, we all know that a Premier League season can be unpredictable. Relegation favourites find a way to beat the drop impressively, while one or two teams shock everyone and fall way below expectations.

So in 12 months, we might well look back on this and think “what the hell were we playing at?” But for now, here are our early shouts for next season.

Predicting the 2023/24 Premier League table

20 Luton

No surprises here.

Luton’s rise from non-league over the last nine years has been extraordinary. But staying in the Premier League will require heavy investment, and we’re not sure they’ll have enough to stay up in the end.

19 Bournemouth

Many believed the Cherries would be bottom of the league for this most recent season, but Bournemouth proved the doubters wrong.

However, their recent form at the season’s end was very poor. If they continue to play like that next season, you do fear for Gary O’Neil’s side.

18 Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom has done well to get the Blades back into the Premier League at the second time of asking.

But it was a tumultuous campaign behind the scenes, with a potential takeover still going on in the background. If that uncertainty continues next year, it could contribute to a faltering season.

17 Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper will likely trim their massive squad over the summer and bring in some more high-quality replacements. If they get it right, they should survive again.

16 Wolves

This is a tricky one to predict, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly keeping his options open amid concerns about summer transfer plans.

Wolves are concerned about breaching the league’s profit and sustainability rules. If they can’t bring the necessary players in and they lose their manager, they could be dragged into a relegation scrap again.

15 Crystal Palace

Palace’s placement next season hinges on their summer. The Eagles could lose Wilfried Zaha when his contract expires, as well as Michael Olise who is a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

If one or ideally both stay, then they should be alright. They will struggle if both players leave without adequate replacements being found.

14 Burnley

Vincent Kompany’s side blew their Championship competition out of the water last season.

After being thrashed by Manchester City in the FA Cup, they won’t be up at the top of the table next year. But with a few smart signings, the Clarets could pick up some shock results along the way.

13 Everton

This might be a surprise given that the Toffees just about survived on the final day of the season.

But Everton have underperformed recently. With some shrewd recruitment and a full season of Sean Dyche, they should find themselves well clear of the drop zone this time next year.

12 West Ham

Another team who could shoot up the table.

Declan Rice could move on for a huge fee which would be a big loss. But those funds could be used to rejuvenate a West Ham side that struggled at points this season.

11 Brentford

Losing Ivan Toney for such an extensive amount of time is a big blow to the Bees, but they have more than enough to get by without him.

10 Fulham

Fulham are likely to build on the success Marco Silva brought to the club this season. Were it not for Aleksandar Mitrovic picking up a ban, they could have finished even higher.

Issues might come, however, if important players like Joao Palhinha leave…

9 Tottenham

Look away now Spurs fans.

Harry Kane is widely tipped to leave in the summer, and Daniel Levy is likely to struggle to find someone who can replicate the 30 goals he scored this season.

8 Brighton

With Thursday night football to contend with as well, the Seagulls might find the hectic schedule more difficult next year.

Important players like Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have both been linked with moves away too. But you’d back Brighton to find gems to replace them like they always seem to do.

7 Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has some serious work to do over the summer, but if Chelsea can trim the fat and add one or two players in key positions, we think he’ll help guide them back up the table.

It might take a couple of seasons to get them back challenging for titles though.

6 Aston Villa

Unai Emery has done a seriously good job ever since he took over from Steven Gerrard. Think what they’ll do with him in charge for a full season and if Villa back him in the market.

5 Newcastle

Big names will be signed in the summer after Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

But the four teams above them are likely to recruit quality players as well, making it difficult for Eddie Howe to repeat his achievements.

4 Liverpool

The Reds looked impressive during their final matches of the season and are expected to bring in some fresh faces to reinvigorate the squad.

If Jurgen Klopp can get his side playing at their best all season round, they will be right up there with the best teams next year.

3 Arsenal

Arsenal came within touching distance of a first league title since 2004, and with big names like Declan Rice potentially arriving, they might yet push for the title again.

However, we think they’ll falter like they did this season.

2 Manchester United

Erik ten Hag equalled Sir Alex Ferguson’s record for most home wins in a single season (27) during his debut year at the club.

If he is backed in the summer, his side will get even better and could push for a title next season.

1 Manchester City

It’s just foolish to bet against Pep Guardiola at this point though.

There could be a proper title race if the teams in the top four all get their act together, and we think United will be the most likely to put the pressure on if they recruit well.

But we just see City having too much firepower in the end.