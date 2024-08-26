Key Takeaways Rivers won an NBA championship in 2008 with the Celtics, his crowning achievement as a head coach.

Rivers underachieved as coach with the Clippers and 76ers despite talented rosters.

Rivers struggled in his first season with the Bucks, leading to doubts about his future coaching career.

Doc Rivers is a good NBA head coach. That is what any team hiring him to do the job would lead their fans to believe. That is what Rivers manages to convince every organization that has taken a chance on him.

To some extent, that would indeed be the case. Rivers is certainly not a bad coach. However, one could make the argument that he is fool's gold.

Rivers has certainly experienced some highs during his NBA coaching career. He even has the honor of being able to call himself a championship-winning head coach.

However, his coaching career has been filled with plenty of disappointments as well. There are multiple stops on his coaching journey where it really feels like Rivers underachieved with the team that he was given.

In the 2023-24 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to fire their head coach, Adrian Griffin. It was Griffin's first season as a head coach, and he did not even get to finish it despite getting off to a 30-13 start to the year.

Rivers was identified as his successor in Milwaukee. The results after Rivers took over were disappointing, to say the least. If the Bucks do not turn things around in 2024-25, it could very well be the last coaching opportunity that Rivers has in the NBA.

The Claim To Fame For Rivers

The 2008 championship for the Celtics was Rivers' crowning achievement

Rivers started off his coaching career with the Orlando Magic . After some good, but not great, records with the team, his time there was done.

Doc Rivers – Coaching Career with the Magic Season Wins Losses 1999-00 41 41 2000-01 43 39 2001-02 44 38 2002-03 42 40 2003-04 1 10

Rivers got another opportunity with the Boston Celtics for the 2004-05 season. At first, things were not going that much better in Boston either.

The team made the NBA Playoffs during the first season of Rivers' time with the Celtics. However, they proceeded to miss the postseason in the following two campaigns.

The latter of which, the 2006-07 season, was a particularly low note for the franchise. The Celtics posted their second-worst record in team history, finishing the year 24-58.

The 2007 offseason would restore hope in Boston. The team made two crucial acquisitions, trading for Kevin Garnett from the Minnesota Timberwolves and acquiring Ray Allen from the Seattle SuperSonics.

The trio of Pierce, Garnett, and Allen managed to lead the Celtics to the biggest turnaround in NBA history while Rivers supported the unit from the sidelines. They even capped things off with a championship in the 2008 NBA Playoffs.

This was the high-point of Rivers' coaching career. It is often a point many will turn to as justification for why Rivers has received as many opportunities as he has. However, there is a counterargument here as well.

Rivers only won one championship with the Celtics. For a group and trio as talented as what the Celtics had, it is almost surprising that they only managed to win one.

Naturally, things were made more difficult for the Celtics once the Miami Heat had a Big Three of their own.

Even considering that, the fact that the Celtics could not win multiple championships feels like a point worth noting when considering the trend that Rivers' coaching career would follow.

The Underachievement Of Rivers' Coaching Career

Rivers had disappointing stints with the Clippers and 76ers

To his credit, it needs to be said that Rivers is in the top ten of career wins as an NBA head coach. However, there is a consistent theme of those teams failing to get over the hump.

Rivers would take over the L.A. Clippers after a rare instance of a head coach getting traded. The Celtics managed to acquire draft pick compensation in exchange for Rivers joining the Clippers.

Doc Rivers – Best Coaching Records with the Clippers Season Wins Losses 2013-14 57 25 2014-15 56 26 2019-20 49 23 2015-16 53 29 2016-17 51 31

There are two separate eras that are important to highlight here. Firstly, it would be the Lob City days of the franchise.

Expectations were, then, at an all-time high for the Clippers with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin leading the team. The Western Conference had a lot of competition, but the team was still expected to be title contenders.

One would imagine with the talent that the Clippers had, they would have at least reached a Conference Finals appearance. They did not. It is even more embarrassing when considering how they blew that opportunity in the 2015 playoffs.

The Clippers had a 3-1 lead over the Houston Rockets in the second round. They had their ticket to a Conference Finals appearance wrapped up. They blew that lead.

Rivers then had that same opportunity when he was given Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the 2019-20 season, embarking on a new era for the Clippers. With a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 playoffs, they blew that one too.

Rivers would receive another very talented roster when he took over as head coach for the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2020-21 season. Three years in Philadelphia amounted to three second-round exits for Rivers' team.

The Disappointing Start In Milwaukee

Rivers struggled in his first season with the Bucks

Being forced to take over a team during an active season is never an easy task. However, going below .500 with a team expected to compete for a championship is still inexcusable. The Bucks went 17-19 during the regular season with Rivers at the helm.

Once the NBA Playoffs came around, the Bucks failed to make it out of the first round. However, their early exit from the postseason is somewhat excusable considering the injuries that the team had to deal with.

Bucks' Key Offseason Acquisitions – 2023-24 Stats Player PPG FG% TS% Gary Trent Jr. 13.7 42.6 54.8 Delon Wright 4.5 39.4 50.5 Taurean Prince 8.9 44.2 57.9

Despite the Bucks being limited by the second apron, they managed to bring in a few pieces during the offseason that should support the main core well in 2024-25. Gary Trent Jr. was the most notable addition. The Bucks managed to steal him on a one-year prove-it deal.

If the Bucks continue to struggle under Rivers this season, one would imagine the clock will be ticking on his time as their head coach. If Rivers fails in Milwaukee, it would be yet another spot in which the head coach has disappointed relative to expectations.

That could very well be the nail in the coffin for his head coaching career in the NBA.

