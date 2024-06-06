Highlights Manchester City's odds of being relegated at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season are surprisingly short.

City are currently 16/1 to go down (and as low as 10/1 with one bookmaker).

Man City are currently at war with the Premier League and relegation is not beyond the realms of possibility.

No club wants to be relegated from the Premier League. A spot in English football's top flight is huge in terms of a club's stature within the industry. It's a spot among the elite.

That said, three teams must suffer that fate every single season. No team is too good to be relegated, as proven on several occasions in the past such as when former Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City both suffered the drop merely years after lifting the trophy.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, and ahead of Premier League teams significantly bolstering their squads with some much-needed transfers this summer, SkyBet have released their betting odds for how likely every top-flight team is to finish in the bottom three and drop down to the Championship by the time next May rolls around.

While every team's odds are somewhat interesting, none will raise eyebrows quite like Manchester City's (now just 16/1). A result of their recent issues with the Premier League's governing body, these shocking odds make for concerning reading for the reigning champions.

2024-25 Premier League Relegation Odds [Via SkyBet] Team Odds Leicester City 1/2 Ipswich Town 8/11 Southampton 11/8 Everton 7/4 Nottingham Forest 2/1 Wolves 7/2 Brentford 9/2 Fulham 5/1 Bournemouth 7/1 Crystal Palace 8/1 West Ham 16/1 Chelsea 16/1 Manchester City 16/1 Brighton 16/1 Aston Villa 80/1 Newcastle 100/1 Manchester United 250/1 Tottenham 250/1 Arsenal 2000/1 Liverpool 2000/1

Manchester City's Short Relegation Odds Explained

It might be an omen for their battle with the Premier League

One of the most glaring additions on the entire list is Manchester City being placed at 16/1 odds to get relegated to the Championship at the end of next season. Considering that they've just won their record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title, the thought of the Citizens having a season so poor they finish in the bottom three feels unfathomable.

The issue is their current battle with the top flight and its governing body. City have waged war against the Premier League and launched a legal battle against them. The Citizens are suing the league as a result of the club breaching its financial fair play rules. This year, it was revealed that City had 115 charges placed against them and many began speculating on what would happen to the side following an investigation into the charges.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were both hit with points deductions during the 2023-24 season for breaking financial rules, so if City were found guilty of so many offences, the punishment could be catastrophic. With the threat of those charges on the horizon, and the club taking the fight to the Premier League themselves recently, their status in the top flight is nowhere near as secure as it was just 12 months ago.

There's a strong chance they could face some hefty punishments down the line, so it's understandable that their odds of facing relegation have been slashed. There are still 10 teams with worse odds, though.

Leicester City Favourites for Relegation

All three newly promoted teams have the shortest odds

After winning the Championship last season, Leicester City have returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Their stay might be brief, though, if the betting odds are to be believed as SkyBet have them currently ranked as the favourites for the drop. The Foxes are potentially set to face a points deduction for breaching spending rules the last time they were in the division, so it makes sense that they are considered the favourites to go straight back down.

Ipswich Town and Southampton, who were promoted alongside Leicester are the other two teams deemed most likely to go back down to the Championship by SkyBet, with 8/11 and 11/8 odds respectively. Everton, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Brentford are the four sides who are considered the next batch of sides, with an outside chance of any of that quartet also being dragged into a relegation battle.

Fulham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are the next group of teams with all considered a long shot to go down. The three sides are much more likely to battle for a spot around the middle of the table than drop into the relegation zone and that's reflected in their odds. West Ham United, Chelsea, City and Brighton are all listed at 16/1 to face the drop.

West Ham recently replaced David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui, while Chelsea have hired former Championship manager Enzo Maresca, so the two teams aren't expected to drop down, but their odds are far higher than the rest of the sides who finished in the top 10.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Maresca had a record of 36 wins, 4 draws and 13 losses as Leicester manager

Brighton are yet to replace the departing Roberto De Zerbi, so it remains to be seen how they'll look at the start of next season. With odds ranging between 80/1 and 2000/1, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are considered certified locks to finish well away from the bottom three.