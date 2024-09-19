Key Takeaways All three newly promoted sides have struggled so far this season, and all three are close to the bottom of the expected points table.

Newcastle's results have flattered them based on their performance levels, while Tottenham record an expected points total of 5.98.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Brighton and Aston Villa are among the best performing teams in the league.

The Premier League is now well and truly under way, with the table already starting to take shape for the new term. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all look to be contenders for the title once again, while Everton are rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Toffees have endured a dismal start to the new campaign, while all three newly promoted sides have also flattered to deceive. Forest have surprised a few with their encouraging start, Fabian Hurzeler's tenure at Brighton has commenced well, and Newcastle have put points on the board despite some unconvincing displays.

But how have teams actually performed in comparison to their overall points totals? Well, thanks to Opta, we can see how many points each side could've been expected to accumulate based on the quality and quantity of chances they've created and conceded. The metric, known as 'expected points', determines the number of points a team should have picked up in a game based on the expected goals for and against them within a match, with the league's 'expected points' table an accumulation of every team's totals from each match played.

With the data, we can see which teams are under and over-performing so far this season, based on the overall quality of their performances. The sample size is indeed small, and factors such as the difficulty of a teams' schedule and game state effects, such as sending offs, can skew the numbers. However, it certainly makes for interesting reading early on.

Premier League Table Based on Expected Points Position Team Actual Points Expected Points 1 Manchester City 12 8.94 2 Liverpool 9 8.86 3 Brighton 8 7.83 4 Aston Villa 9 7.31 5 Manchester United 6 7.09 6 Bournemouth 5 6.89 7 Nottingham Forest 8 6.76 8 Fulham 5 6.19 9 Chelsea 7 6.02 10 Arsenal 10 5.99 11 Tottenham 4 5.98 12 Brentford 6 4.84 13 Newcastle 10 4.72 14 Crystal Palace 2 4.65 15 Wolves 1 4.54 16 West Ham 4 4.1 17 Southampton 0 3.69 18 Leicester 2 2.75 19 Everton 0 2.53 20 Ipswich 2 1.36

20th - 16th

Ipswich rooted to the bottom

It's not been a seamless transition to the new season for any of the newly promoted sides, with all three finding themselves in the bottom part of the expected points table, as well as the real table. Ipswich are in 20th, with Kieran McKenna's side struggling to adapt to the quality of the top flight thus far. The Tractor Boys' numbers will certainly be spoiled by the fact that they've already played Manchester City and Liverpool, but performances will have to improve if they're to stay up.

Everton's dreadful start is as bad as it looks, with the expected points total showcasing that their poor form is not a result of an unlucky finishing streak, and that there is indeed plenty for Sean Dyche to be worried about. However, the data does suggest that the Merseysiders are a little bit unfortunate not to have at least picked up a few points, with their performances at least meriting getting off the mark in this regard.

Southampton are also unlucky to not yet have registered a point, currently sitting two places behind where they could've expected to have been based on their performance level. Meanwhile, Leicester's results somewhat flatter them in terms of their position in the league table, although Steve Cooper's side could have exceeded the three point mark.

West Ham, perhaps surprisingly, complete this lower end of the expected points table section, with Julen Lopetegui's side yet to hit the ground running in relation to their performances. The Spanish head coach's side have already played the likes of City and Villa, although their array of new signings don't appear to have gelled cohesively yet.

15th - 11th

Newcastle and Spurs not delivering impressive displays

The next section features two sides who would expect to be in the upper echelons of the league table, but haven't performed like teams of this calibre yet. Newcastle, 13th in the expected points table, represent one of the clubs currently massively outperforming what their numbers indicate, which suggests Eddie Howe's side could expect a drop-off in form.

On the other hand, Tottenham's results closely align with their performances, which certainly haven't been good enough. Having also played two of the worst performing sides in the league in Everton and Leicester, alarm bells might be ringing for Ange Postecoglou.

Elsewhere, Wolves have been unlucky so far, having amassed just one point, with the underlying numbers suggesting Gary O'Neil's outfit should in fact have registered at least five and be slightly above the drop zone. Crystal Palace's disappointing start to the new campaign also appears slightly unfortunate, while Brentford's positive start is no mirage, and even more impressive when you factor in their tough set of fixtures.

10th - 6th

Arsenal sit 10th

The headline in this group is title pretenders Arsenal thus far not hitting the ground running. While the Gunners have accumulated ten points, they're closer to six on expected points, although some of this can be caveated by the depleted nature of their midfield in their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and playing half the game against Brighton with 10 men. Predicted to finish second in the table by a supercomputer, Mikel Arteta could yet see improved performances on the pitch.

Chelsea are good value for 8th, sitting 9th in the xP table, with Enzo Maresca's team picking up form following their defeat to City on the opening day. Marco Silva will be encouraged by his team's performances despite their results being mixed, with Fulham's underlying data suggesting they could be a point or so better off, as strong home displays against Leicester and West Ham perhaps merited six points rather than just four.

Meanwhile, two sides who have exceeded expectations in regard to performance levels so far are Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. The former's solid defensive record is reflected in the underlying data, while the Cherries' profligacy in front of goal means they're six places lower than they ought to be at this stage of the season.

5th - 1st

United break into the top five

Despite the circus around Old Trafford suggesting Manchester United have yet to show any signs of improvement under Erik ten Hag this season, the Red Devils sit fifth in the expected points table. Comfortable wins over Fulham and Southampton potentially paper over some of the cracks, as well as the game state effects of being 3-0 down to Liverpool for much of the game, but the unerlying signs are encouraging for the north-west club.

Aside from the visit of Arsenal to Villa Park, Unai Emery's men have had largely favourable fixtures to start the season, although the Villans show no sign of falling off this time around, sitting in the top four in the underlying numbers. Brighton are on a similar upward trajectory to their Birmingham counterparts, with Hurzeler's impact actually ought to have been even better, as the Seagulls sit behind just City and Liverpool on expected points.

City's start has been as good as their numbers suggest despite not having Rodri for any of their opening four games, while Liverpool's defeat to Forest should not overshadow what has been a hugely encouraging beginning to the Arne Slot era. The Reds are only fractionally behind City for expected points, although sterner tests are still to come.