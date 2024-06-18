Highlights We've predicted every game during the opening seven Gameweeks of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Manchester City and Liverpool are tipped to occupy 1st and 2nd spots by mid-October.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace could both enjoy strong starts.

It's one month since the 2023-24 Premier League season ended and fans are already looking forward to next campaign. The fixtures for the upcoming season have now been released and there are some mouth-watering games to look forward to early on, including Chelsea vs Manchester City on the opening weekend.

Predicting how clubs will perform during the opening weeks of the season isn't a straightforward task.Teams are yet to conduct most of their transfer business, and with international tournaments playing a factor, there could still be some managerial changes before we get to August. However, with every Gameweek now set in stone, this is how the Premier League table could look as we reach the second international break of the 2024-25 season.

Ranking Factors

History in opening fixtures

History against opposition

Form at the end of 2023-24 season

Impact of potential transfers

Predicted Premier League Table After 7 Games Rank Team Wins Draws Losses Points 1 Manchester City 7 0 0 21 2 Liverpool 6 1 0 19 3 Newcastle United 6 0 1 18 4 Arsenal 5 1 1 16 5 Aston Villa 4 2 1 14 6 Crystal Palace 4 1 2 13 7 Manchester United 3 3 1 12 8 Chelsea 3 3 1 12 9 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 3 2 9 10 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 3 8 11 Leicester City 1 4 2 7 12 Brentford 2 1 4 7 13 Everton 1 3 3 6 14 AFC Bournemouth 1 3 3 6 15 West Ham United 1 2 4 5 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 1 5 4 17 Nottingham Forest 0 4 3 4 18 Ipswich Town 1 1 5 4 19 Fulham 0 3 4 3 20 Southampton 0 2 5 2

Manchester City to Lead the Way

Guardiola's men can win all seven of their opening fixtures

It's no surprise to see Manchester City - English football's dominant team for the last four years - claim top spot in this early season prediction. It's more than possible that Pep Guardiola's side go into the October internationals with a 100% record.

There are some tricky fixtures to keep in mind: an opening day clash at Stamford Bridge, the visit of Arsenal and a trip to Newcastle are realistic bumps in the road. History favours the reigning champions, though. Chelsea have not beaten the title holders since the Champions League final in 2021. The Magpies have won just two points out of a possible 15 in meetings at St James' Park, and the Gunners record at the Etihad Stadium is also poor in recent times.

Considering the disappointing manner in which the Citizens' campaign ended at Wembley, they will be motivated to make a strong start to reaffirm their status as top dogs.

Newcastle's Early Champions League Push

Eddie Howe's men returned to the competition last season

Newcastle United were one of the most injury-ravaged teams in the Premier League throughout last year. If they can stay healthy this time around, there is every chance they will continue their impressive end-of-season form.

Eddie Howe's men recovered brilliantly in the latter stages of the campaign to find themselves in European contention, only for it to be snatched away by Manchester United's FA Cup success. However, no continental football could help keep the players' bodies fresh and minds focused on a strong domestic season.

Liverpool and Arsenal are the other two teams who make the predicted top four in the opening games, with it being anticipated that Arne Slot's Reds will remain unbeaten in the opening phases. Mikel Arteta will also be looking for a strong start, but hiccups against Manchester City and in the first norh London derby could set the Gunners back.

Crystal Palace to Make Strong Start

Oliver Glasner transformed the Eagles last season

Crystal Palace could be the surprise package at the start of the next season, with the high-flying Eagles expected to occupy one of the Europa League spots early on. The arrival of Oliver Glasner has been nothing short of a masterstroke by Steve Parish, with the Austrian manager helping turn the likes of Eberechi Eze and Jean-Phillipe Mateta into two of the most improved players in the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace have won six out of their last seven Premier League games, scoring four or more goals in three of them.

Major outgoings are expected at Selhurst Park, but wins against Brentford, Leicester, West Ham and Manchester United could see them sit as high as sixth after seven games. This would place Palace above the Red Devils, as well as Chelsea and Tottenham who all face tricky fixtures against probable title contenders in the early-going.

Leicester Best of the New Bunch

The Foxes won the Championship last season

It was a short stint in England's second division for former Premier League champions Leicester City. Under Enzo Maresca, the Foxes comfortably secured automatic promotion, winning the title by a point and avoiding the play-offs by seven.

They may be without their head coach who guided them back to the promised land, but Leicester still have many of the core contingent who were part of the team that were shockingly relegated in 2022. While on paper that doesn't sound positive, the reality is this group of players should have enough to ensure a comfortable survival for the Midlands club.

That being said, a potential points deduction could throw things into disarray, making things all the more tricky for whoever is entrusted to replace the new Chelsea boss.

Tough Start for Nottingham Forest

Southampton and Ipswich are also expected to be in the bottom three by October

It could be a case of third time unlucky for Fulham as the odds are stacked against them maintaining their top-flight status beyond their third successive season. They are sandwiched between Southampton and Ipswich Town, both of whom came up from the Championship.

Southampton, like Leicester, spent just one season in the second tier following their relegation. Having got promoted through the play-offs, the Saints will hold hope that teams who win promotion via the end of season tournament have a relatively strong track record the following year in recent memory.

Ipswich also spent a solitary year in the second division, albeit after they had been promoted from League 1 rather than relegated from above. Kieran McKenna's success story led to interest in his services from several big names, but the Tractor Boys may be in for a rude awakening early on.