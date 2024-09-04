The 2024 nominees for some of football's biggest awards have been revealed. The players in with a shot of winning the men's Ballon d'Or award, the women's Ballon d'Or and the Yachine trophy for the best goalkeeper have all been announced. So too have the manager's in with a shot at winning the Men's Coach of the Year award and the clubs who have been nominated for the Club of the Year prize.

Looking back at all of their accolades over the course of the calendar year, winning any of the awards are considered a huge honour for those within the football industry. News of their nominations will be very exciting for everyone involved, so let's take a look at all the nominees that have been revealed.

Men's Ballon d'Or

2024 marks the first time since 2003 that neither Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or award. Instead, there is a batch of 30 of the best footballers in the world. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Cole Palmer have been shortlisted for the award, highlighting the impressive year that English talent have had.

Real Madrid have had a handful of players nominated, including Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and the retiring Toni Kroos, signalling how impressive Los Blancos have been with a La Liga title and the Champions League trophy under their belts.

Women's Ballon d'Or

Switching focus to the women's Ballon d'Or nominees. There are players from a wide variety clubs up for the award. Eight stars who spent at least some of 2024 playing in England have been nominated, including Chelsea's Lauren James, Mayra Ramirez & Lucy Bronze. Eight players who spent at least some of the year at Barcelona have been nominated, a show of the club's dominance throughout 2024 so far.

In total, 30 different players have been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award and all of them have been listed in the table below, alongside the club that each of them current calls home.

2024 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees Player Current Club Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Ada Hegerberg Lyon Lauren Hemp Manchester City Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Barbra Banda Orlando Pride Tarciane Lima Houston Dash Manuela Giugliano Roma Mallory Swanson Chicago Red Stars Glodis Viggosdottir Bayern Munich Mariona Caldentey Arsenal Lauren James Chelsea Patricia Guijarro Barcelona Lea Schuller Bayern Munich Gabi Portilho Corinthians Tabitha Chawinga PSG Caroline Graham Hansen Chelsea Lindsey Horan Lyon Lucy Bronze Chelsea Sjoeke Nusken Chelsea Yui Hasegawa Man City Salma Paralluelo Barcelona Giulia Gwinn Bayern Munich Khadija Shaw Man City Grace Geyoro PSG Alexia Putellas Barcelona Sophia Smith Portland Thorns Ewa Pajor Barcelona Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars Mayra Ramirez Chelsea Marie-Antoinette Kaytoto PSG

The Other Awards

Pau Cubarsi (Barca), Alejandro Garnacho (Man Utd), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Karim Konate (RB Salzburg), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Joao Neves (Benfica, PSG), Savinho (Girona, Man City), Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich), Lamine Yamal (Barca), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG).

Men's Coach of the Year nominees

Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Pep Guardiola (Man Ciy), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina).

Women's Coach of the Year nominees

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon, Chelsea), Arthur Elias (Corinthians, Brazil), Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona, Washington Spirit), Filipa Patao (Benfica), Sarina Wiegman (England), Emma Hayes (USA).

Yachine Trophy nominees

Diogo Costa (Porto), Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Gregor Kobel (Dortmund), Andrei Lounine (Real Madrid), Mike Maignan (Milan), Giorgi Mamardachvili (Valenica), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Yann Somer (Inter), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Men's Club of the Year nominees

Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Girona, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen.

Women's Club of the Year nominees

Barcelona, Chelsea, NY/NJ Gotham, Lyon, PSG.