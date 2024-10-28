The results for the upcoming Ballon d'Or award have reportedly been 'leaked' on social media, with the 12 players with the most voting points said to have been revealed in an image online. The Ballon d'Or award is awarded to the best player in the world over the course of a calendar year. It's been given to the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane in the past.

It was recently reported that Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is set to win the prize this year and he's considered a lock. The Brazilian has had a very impressive year with Los Blancos and is apparently going to win his first Ballon d'Or as a result. Now, the Daily Mail have shared an image that's surfaced online. It reveals the 12 players who have apparently received the most voting points in this year's Ballon d'Or contest.

Remember, this is *NOT* the confirmed list. But let's take a closer look.

The 12 Players With the Most Ballon d'Or Voting Points Rank Player Club Number of voting points 1 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 630 2 Rodri Manchester City 576 3 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 422 4 Kylian Mbappe PSG & Real Madrid 317 5 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 201 6 Erling Haaland Manchester City 195 7 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 128 8 Phil Foden Manchester City 29 9 Dani Olmo RB Leipzig & Barcelona 25 10 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 24 11 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 17 12 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Unknown

Related Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings The race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award is now hotting up, with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham firmly in contention.

The Top 12 Players

Five Real Madrid players make the list

As previously reported, the list reveals that Vinicius Jr will win the Ballon d'Or award after receiving the most voting points with 630. That's 54 more than Manchester City's Rodri in second place. Next up, there are two of Vinicius Jr's Real Madrid teammates in Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. The pair have 422 and 317 voting points respectively, while Bayern Munich's Harry Kane rounds out the top five with 201.

Related What is the net worth of 2024 Ballon d'Or hot favourite Vinicius Jr? In 2018, the talented winger made a significant move to one of the most illustrious clubs in the world, Real Madrid. The transfer fee of £38 million, considering his age and potential, has proven to be a remarkable bargain for the Spanish giants. The rest is history. Let's take a look at his salary, endoresments and release clause. Is it more or less than you thought?

Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal are the only other two players with at least 100 voting points, with the former apparently receiving 195, while the latter picked up 128. There's a significant drop-off then to Phil Foden in eighth, who is said to have received 29. He's closely followed by Dani Olmo in ninth and Florian Wirtz in 10th, with the pair receiving 25 and 24 voting points respectively.

The top 12 is rounded off with two more Real Madrid players. Dani Carvajal is said to have won 17 voting points, while Antonio Rudiger takes the final spot, but it's unclear how many he has received.