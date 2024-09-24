The winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or has already been made aware of his victory, according to reports coming from Spain. The ceremony to crown the best player in the world is scheduled to take place on October 28th, with the Kopa Trophy and Yashin Trophy also set to be handed out on the same night.

Among the favourites for the prestigious individual award are Manchester City's Rodri, who helped lead Spain to their first international tournament victory for over a decade in the summer prior to sustaining a season-ending injury. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham was also believed to be one of the front-runners after a record-breaking debut campaign at Real Madrid. However, it is one of his Los Blancos teammates who looks set to walk away with the honour.

Vinicius Jr 'Told He Has Won Ballon d'Or'

The winger will become the first Brazilian to win the award since 2007

According to a report from Marca, via Football Espana, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr has already been informed that he will claim his maiden Ballon d'Or title when the ceremony takes place next month. The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in the success at the Santiago Bernabeu last term. Carlo Ancelotti led his side to a La Liga and Champions League double with Vinicius scoring the goal to seal Madrid's record extending 15th European triumph.

Not only was it a productive season in terms of silverware for the winger, but it was also one in terms of his own efficiency on the pitch. Vinicius ended the 2023-24 campaign with 24 goals and 11 assists for his club. As for his record since Lionel Messi won the award in 2023, the silky winger has produced 37 goal contributions in 38 games.

Should Vinicius be crowned as the best player in the world, as expected, he will be the first Brazilian to receive the honour since Madrid and AC Milan alumni Kaka in 2007.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aside from Vinicius Jr's impending triumph, there have been four other Brazilians to win the award in its history (Ronaldo Nazario (twice), Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka).

How the Ballon d'Or Winner is Decided

A panel of journalists decides who wins the famous trophy

Since it's inception in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has recognised the best that football has to offer. Originally designed to only celebrate European talent, the award expanded in 1995 to include players who were born outside the continent but who played for the clubs within it. This led to George Weah becoming the first non-European to scoop the trophy.

The victor is decided by 100 journalists from FIFA's 100 top-ranked member nations. Each journalist makes their top five picks from the 30-person shortlist, with each ranking earning a different points value/number of votes. The person they select as their top choice receives six points, the second receives four and each other nominee is handed one point less the further down the list they fall. The winner is the player who tallies up the highest number of combined points.