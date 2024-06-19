Highlights The Boston Celtics' team-oriented approach to building their roster is dominating the NBA landscape.

The era of dominance by superstar duos or trios is being challenged by more holistic team-building formulas.

The Celtics' 2024 championship run resembles the success of the 2004 Pistons in winning as a complete unit.

For almost the entirety of NBA history, championships have been won by dominant teams consisting of two or three superstar players who would go down as all-time greats. Outside the 1970s, each decade was dominated by a few franchises or individual guys, which lasted all the way into the late 2010s.

However, since Kevin Durant left the dynastic Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, the era of parity and competitive balance has begun. There hasn't been a repeat champion in six years, when those Warriors won in 2017 and 2018, and few teams have made it to consecutive Conference Finals since 2019.

Perhaps no team represents the new NBA blueprint than the 2023-24 Boston Celtics, whose dominant championship run validated their holistic team-building formula based around six excellent players rather than a clear superstar duo or trio. Although the Celtics don't (yet) have any all-time great players on their roster, they were by far the NBA's best team, which isn't something all the recent champions can say.

This Celtics team reminds me of the 2004 Detroit Pistons, a team who somehow conquered the superteam era without a single top-75 player as they upset the final iteration of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers. Boston is simply a much better version of them.

Both Boston And Detroit's Championships Were Won As A Team

Most squads have a clear hierarchy to win, but these two were a complete unit

As mentioned before, nearly every championship team in NBA history is built on the foundation of a superstar hierarchy consisting of legendary players. Bill Russell's Celtics dominated the 1960s behind the legendary big man alongside John Havlicek, Sam Jones, and Bob Cousy, and several other Hall of Famers.

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are two of the four greatest players ever for the Lakers run, and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led a great group of role players to six championships.

The same can be said about the O'Neal/Bryant Lakers dynasty, or every LeBron James title team ever, which usually featured a second superstar and a lower-tier third star with a supporting cast of excellent role players. This formula has been the basis of success in the NBA for 70 years, but it seems that something might be changing.

Iconic NBA Teams Team Decade Accomplishments Stars Role Players Celtics 1950-60s 11 Titles, 12 Finals App. Russell, Jones, Cousy Havlicek, Heinsohn, Jones Lakers 1980-90s 5 Titles, 9 Finals App. Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar Worthy, Scott, Cooper Bulls 1990s 6 Titles, 6 Finals App. Jordan, Pippen Rodman, Kukoc, Kerr, Grant, Harper Lakers 2000s 5 Titles, 7 Finals App. Bryant, O'Neal Fisher, Fox, Grant, Horry, Gasol Warriors 2010-20s 4 Titles, 6 Finals App. Curry, Durant Thompson, Green, Iguodala, Livingston

The 2024 Celtics have at least opted to go a different route, building around wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are great players themselves, but Boston has eliminated the hierarchy of the team by putting three other All-Star caliber players next to them. Any one of Boston's top-five can have an increased responsibility on any given night, with no ego hit taken by the two best players.

We saw this in the NBA Finals, where the Celtics were led by a different best guy in each of their four wins: Kristaps Porziņģis, Jrue Holiday, Brown, and Tatum in that order.

The 2004 Pistons won what might still be the most stunning championship ever by using this same exact approach: five players who are all of a similar quality, but play so much better together than apart to form a team that is much greater than the sum of its parts. Each of Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Ben Wallace, and Rasheed Wallace were very good players, but none was a true superstar.

Nonetheless, that Detroit team bucked the trend of NBA history and dominated the Lakers' superteam that featured Karl Malone and Gary Payton next to O'Neal and Bryant.

Boston Is A Much Better Version Of That Detroit Title Team

Statistics and eye test show Celtics' historical dominance

Although they each won the championship, the Celtics' total team effort culminated in a much more dominant season than Detroit's 20 years ago. This makes sense, seeing as the Celtics have five players with an argument to be top-40 in the league as well as fringe All-Stars. Four of their starters have been All-Stars in their careers, and Derrick White's leap offensively puts him in that category as well.

Detroit had a very good season in 2004, winning 54 games and going 16-7 on their way to silencing the Shaq/Kobe era in five games. The Pistons were shockingly dominant in those Finals, but were a relatively normal championship team throughout the year and postseason.

The Celtics, meanwhile, posted some of the greatest metrics of all-time in both the 82-game campaign and the playoffs. Furthermore, the eye test jumps off the screen, as Boston's playstyle, pace, and chemistry made them appear nearly unbeatable even for the league's best squads.

'24 Celtics vs. '04 Pistons Comparison Team Record Playoff Record NRTG Playoff NRTG '24 Celtics 64-18 16-3 11.6 8.6 '04 Pistons 54-28 16-7 6.5 7.4

Each Team's Road To Glory Was Different

Playstyles and path to the title were opposite, but both embraced the total team mentality

The differences in these two squads' formula to reach the promised land are perfect reflections of the era they played in: Boston maximized spacing, fast-pace offense, ball-movement, and three-point shooting to put teams in a blender, while Detroit embraced the rugged 2000s basketball by playing an unbelievably brutal, tough style of defense to snuff out opponent's hopes.

Not only were their plastyles vastly different, but the path they each took to the top was dissimilar. Both won their Finals series handily in five games, but the Celtics destroyed all of their competition in the weak Eastern Conference after a 64-win campaign, while Detroit overcame tough battles against annual Eastern contenders after a solid 54-win regular season.

Different Paths 2024 Celtics W-L NRTG 1st-Round: Miami Heat 46-36 1.8 2nd-Round: Cleveland Cavaliers 48-34 2.5 ECF: Indiana Pacers 47-35 2.9 NBA Finals: Dallas Mavericks 50-32 2.1 2004 Pistons - - 1st-Round: Milwaukee Bucks 41-41 1.1 2nd-Round: New Jersey Nets 47-35 2.6 ECF: Indiana Pacers 61-21 6.3 NBA Finals: LA Lakers 56-26 4.1

Boston was the superior team and also had a much easier road to the trophy. However, both teams are an inspiration for how to build a roster in the era of parity. Chemistry, ball movement, and teammwork will triumph over a collection of stars with a weak supporting cast.