Highlights Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are star players for the Cowboys, and they are all eligible for contract extensions.

Prescott's 2023 performance matches other market-setting quarterbacks, but his playoff history and age raise some concerns.

The Cowboys may need to choose between re-signing Prescott or retaining Lamb & Parsons due to cap space constraints.

The Dallas Cowboys had a difficult conclusion to their 2023 season, losing in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Still, they were the most prolific scoring offense in the league, and their defense ranked top-five in both yards and points allowed last season.

That was thanks primarily to the work of their three best players: quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Micah Parsons. All of those players made an All-Pro team last year, and all three of them are also eligible for a contract extension.

As a quarterback, Prescott's deal will naturally be the largest of the bunch. That fact has raised some questions about the team's ability to keep all three stars in tow, though owner Jerry Jones made it clear, while speaking with The Athletic, that he expects Prescott (and Parsons and Lamb) back with the team for the long-term.

“I do not think this will be his [Prescott's] last year with the Cowboys, at all. ... I want to say if it hasn’t been clear, how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

Prescott is playing in 2024 on the final season of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed in 2021. He has no-tag and no-trade clauses in his current contract, meaning the Cowboys must extend him if they wish to retain him going forward. The quarterback will account for $55.1 million in salary cap space next season (barring an extension), which is the second-largest figure in the league.

Related Report: Cowboys Prioritizing CeeDee Lamb's Contract Extension Over Dak, Parsons The Cowboys have several contract extensions to hand out this season, but are focusing on their top wideout for now.

Prescott Will Not Be With Dallas in 2025

The team will prioritize extensions for Lamb & Parsons, barring a Super Bowl run

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The most pressing issue for Dallas at present is the team's salary cap.

The front office elected to sit out the meat of free agency in order to preserve cap space for extensions for the team's big three. Lamb and Parsons are in their mid-20s and almost certainly going to reset the market at their respective positions, though Prescott's story is a bit more complex.

The quarterback is coming off a career season, having led the league in completions (410) and touchdowns (36) in 2023. He finished second in MVP voting, behind only Lamar Jackson, and he was also selected to the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro rosters.

That kind of quarterback play often commands big money. However, for a team with such prolonged playoff struggles - they haven't made the NFC Championship Game since 1995 - as well as an already-tight cap sheet, can the Cowboys really justify such an expenditure on a quarterback who is just 2-5 in the playoffs?

Prescott has been rumored to be seeking a $60 million per year extension. That number would easily clear the league's high-water mark, currently held by Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence at $55 million.

Quarterback Seasons Preceeding Market-setting Extensions Quarterback Comp.% Yards TDs Interceptions Passer Rating Average Annual Salary Patrick Mahomes (2019) 65.9% 4031 26 5 105.3 $45,000,000 Josh Allen (2020) 69.2% 4544 37 10 107.2 $43,000,000 Justin Herbert (2022) 68.2% 4739 25 10 93.2 $52,500,000 Joe Burrow (2022) 68.3% 4475 35 12 100.8 $55,000,000 Trevor Lawrence (2023) 65.6% 4016 21 14 88.5 $55,000,000 Dak Prescott (2023) 69.5% 4516 36 9 105.9 ?

Prescott's 2023 season matches up favorably with other performances that gave way to market-setting contracts, though it's worth noting that all the other signal callers on that list (besides Josh Allen) had better seasons on their résumé prior to their contract year; Prescott does not.

In fact, Prescott's season follows a year in which he led the league in interceptions (15 in 2022), and the Cowboys' quarterback is just a few years removed from a season-ending ankle injury. As he prepares to enter his age-31 season in 2024, can the Cowboys really bank on Prescott to keep improving?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott currently has the second-largest cap hit in the NFL ($55.455 million), behind only Deshaun Watson ($63.774 million). That means Prescott is currently accounting for ~21.7% of the Cowboys' cap space by himself.

It feels like the Cowboys are going to have to pick between re-signing Prescott or Lamb & Parsons. They could make the math work on extensions for all three, but it would require a significant roster overhaul and cutting a number of valuable veterans. And, if the Cowboys thought they could keep the whole band together, wouldn't they have signed everybody by now?

At this point, it feels more likely that Dallas will bet on a core around their offensive and defensive superstar, rather than their aging signal caller. Lamb and Parsons are both just 25 years of age, and more than likely have their best seasons in front of them. Prescott's best may be behind him, especially if injury troubles continue to persist as he ages deeper into his 30s.

Resetting at quarterback is a difficult thing to do for any team, let alone one that fashions themselves a Super Bowl contender. Without a franchise tag at their disposal, though, and barring a miraculous Super Bowl run in 2024, Prescott hasn't proven worthy of the kind of contract he's demanding.

Source: The Athletic (Jon Machota and Larry Holder)

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.