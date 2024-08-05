Highlights Every fantasy football season, several players significantly outperform their preseason ADP.

Young and Mayer could be in for massive sophomore seasons despite disappointing rookie seasons.

Palmer and Samuel could take advantage of vacant targets in elite offenses with elite quarterback play.

You must find some gems in the rough if you want an edge in your fantasy football drafts. Every year in the NFL, some late-round players surprise everyone and finish much higher than their ADP.

2023 Fantasy Surprises - Half PPR Player 2023 Finish 2022 Finish Baker Mayfield QB10 QB29 Sam Howell QB12 QB58 Raheem Mostert RB2 RB26 Kyren Williams RB6 RB91 Nico Collins WR9 WR78 Puka Nacua WR4 N/A Trey McBride TE9 TE39 Jake Ferguson TE8 TE47

These players were drafted in the later rounds of fantasy football drafts in 2023 but erupted into some of the best at their position. Fantasy football managers who drafted these guys instantly had the edge over their league mates, as they could find starters with late-round draft picks.

Now, it's time to look forward to 2024 players who could become among the best at their position. These aren't players who have had much success before, but they are in for a massive 2024 season. They won't require premium draft capital but could pay off significantly.

1 Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

After a miserable rookie season, the Panthers' offense became serviceable, and Young became a viable starting quarterback.

Bryce Young's rookie season was one to forget, but that doesn't mean you should write him off in the future. With several key additions to the Carolina Panthers, Young has become a sleeper pick in fantasy football. Young finished as the QB23 last season, but his situation improved greatly. Carolina traded for Diontae Johnson, completely revamped their offensive line, and had a strong draft class focused on building pieces around Young, including drafting Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks.

All the pieces are in place for Young to have an improved sophomore season, and he already possesses the rushing ability desired by quarterbacks in fantasy football. It's impressive enough that Young finished as the QB23 despite only throwing 11 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. If he can trim some of those interceptions and throw near 25 touchdown passes, he can sneak into high-end QB2 or low-end QB1 territory.

It's easy to let recency bias get to you, but Young was a fantastic quarterback prospect. His main knock was his size. While his lack of size didn't necessarily help him in 2023, it wasn't the main reason he struggled. An improved offensive line and wide receiver corps will make decision-making easier for the second-year quarterback. If he can avoid making the simple mistakes he made last season, he could have a massive season in 2024.

2 Zack Moss, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

2023 was a glimpse at the fantasy running back Zack Moss could be. After Joe Mixon was traded to the Houston Texans, there are 309 vacant touches in the Cincinnati Bengals backfield. While Chase Brown could also be in a position to receive the bulk of the touches, he's on the smaller side of becoming a bellcow running back. However, Moss proved with the Indianapolis Colts last season that he could be the team's starting running back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the seven games that Moss played at least 50% of snaps, he averaged 21.1 total touches and 98.5 total yards per game. (via Fantasy Pros)

Moss is likely to receive the early down work to at least start the season, but he could win the job relatively quickly if he can thrive in the passing game. That is one part of Moss' game that isn't as strong as Brown's, but Moss is the far superior runner between the tackles.

Currently, Moss is being drafted as the RB29 with legitimate RB1 potential. If Moss wins the job and remains healthy, he could be this year's 2023 Raheem Mostert. There's a world where both players can serve a role, but Moss is the touchdown merchant who becomes a fantasy RB1.

3 Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Heading into the 2024 season, Palmer has the most experience in an offense with an elite quarterback.

The majority of NFL fans aren't as high on Justin Herbert due to the Los Angeles Chargers' struggles in 2023, but he's still one of the league's elite quarterbacks. Now, if you look at the Chargers' wide receiver corps, there's little to be desired.

Chargers Wide Receiver Depth Chart Player 2023 Receiving Yards Joshua Palmer 581 DJ Chark 525 Ladd McConkey N/A Quentin Johnston 431 Brenden Rice N/A Derius Davis 66

Entering the 2024 season, the Chargers are severely lacking wide receiver help. Even if the Chargers truly become run-heavy, this team threw the ball over 650 times in 2021 and 2022. If Herbert only threw 550-600 pass attempts, that is still enough to have several key players in fantasy football.

There are some raving reviews about McConkey entering his rookie season, but he never caught for more than 800 yards in a season throughout his college career. With the lack of experience and production in the wide receiver room, Palmer, with his familiarity with the offense and Herbert, is in a prime spot for a larger role.

4 Curtis Samuel, WR, Buffalo Bills

Over 300 vacant targets put a new Bills wide receiver in a position to become the team's WR1.

With the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the Buffalo Bills will have a new WR1 in 2024. Curtis Samuel is in a similar position as Palmer, where an elite offense with an elite quarterback has lost its two best pass catchers. Buffalo doesn't really have an experienced wide receiver with an existing connection to Josh Allen, but Samuel has the talent to build one quickly.

If used correctly, Samuel could be used similarly to Deebo Samuel. Curtis Samuel has two seasons with more than 35 rushing attempts and four seasons with over 500 receiving yards. Curtis hasn't received the production of Diggs or Davis, but his versatility could allow it to be used correctly in Buffalo.

The fact that Samuel is being drafted as the WR52 is a crime, with Keon Coleman going as the WR50 and Khalil Shakir going as the WR59. The fantasy community isn't high enough on any of these three players, but Samuel has the most NFL experience and a unique skill set. If he can put it all together and be used properly, he could have an awesome 2024 campaign.

5 Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Everyone is drafting Brock Bowers, but Mayer might be the Raiders tight end you want to draft in 2024.

When the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Brock Bowers, he immediately became one of the most valuable tight ends in dynasty formats. But he might not be the tight end you want on the Raiders in 2024.

Tight ends often take time to develop in the NFL. Sam LaPorta might've been an anomaly last season, but we have often seen that it takes tight ends two or three years to develop. If you're going to draft Bowers in fantasy, you should probably take Mayer as an insurance policy, who could be the better pick in redraft leagues for 2024.

Mayer had a disappointing rookie season, with only one game of over 50 receiving yards. But during his time at Notre Dame, he caught over 800 receiving yards in his final two seasons. He deserved to receive starting snaps, as he posted at least an 80% snap share in seven games last year. This would be an extremely risky play if you're counting on Mayer to become your starting tight end in fantasy football, but he's worth a flyer as the TE31 in fantasy football drafts.

If Bowers takes time to develop, prepare for Mayer to have a massive sophomore season.

