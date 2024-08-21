Ahead of your fantasy football drafts, you need the best information. These rankings can be a quick reference point for making the best decisions. They can be configured for any scoring system: standard, half-PPR and full-point PPR. There are also superflex and IDP rankings. And for the more casual leagues, even kickers and team defenses! Configure the rankings to fit your needs.

My rankings will be updated every week from now through the Super Bowl. After my next update, I'll add more context on why players are ranked significantly higher or lower than the average. For now, these rankings are close to the mean, as I've found it is best to stay close to the average draft position rather than reach too often.