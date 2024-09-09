Key Takeaways There are plenty of strong candidates for Coach of the Year at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony

Defending champion Pep Guardiola has been nominated but is not expected to retain his crown.

Three Spaniards make the list, including Xabi Alonso who went a season unbeaten with Bayer Leverkusen.

While most of the eyes will be on who will be named the player of the year when the Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place in October, there will also be plenty of other prizes to be won. Lamine Yamal and Kobbie Mainoo are among the favourites to take home the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player. Meanwhile, Emi Martinez will be hopeful to retain his crown as the number one goalkeeper on the planet with the Yashin Award.

It's not just players who will be preparing their victory speeches, though. There will also be an award for the best male head coach, with six nominees competing for top spot. With that in mind, here is an in-depth look at the candidates, where they have been ranked based on who is most likely to emerge as the winner.

Coach of the Year Shortlist Rankings Rank Manager Team 1 Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 2 Luis de la Fuente Spain 3 Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 4 Pep Guardiola Manchester City 5 Lionel Scaloni Argentina 6 Piero Gasperini Atalanta

6 Piero Gasperini

Atalanta

While Piero Gasperini may be last on this list, he is by no means least as the Italian manager has given an incredibly strong account for himself over the last 12 months. The 66-year-old Italian has been a manager in senior football since 2003 and has led the likes of Genoa, Palermo and Inter Milan in the past.

For the last decade though, Gasperini has made the Gewiss Stadium his home while being the head honcho at Atalanta. After years of hard work, an Ademola Lookman hat-trick saw his side lift the Europa League against heavy favourites Bayer Leverkusen back in May. It would be the veteran coach's first piece of silverware of his career and was coupled with a 4th place finish in Serie A, the club's best in three seasons.

Related Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings The race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award is now hotting up, with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham firmly in contention.

5 Lionel Scaloni

Argentina

Having led Argentina to their first World Cup victory since 1986 in 2022, Lionel Scaloni was bitterly unlucky to miss out on the 2023 Coach of the Year award. Unfortunately, he was up against Pep Guardiola, who had just led Manchester City to a historic treble, meaning the odds were unsurprisingly stacked against him.

Despite not being high on the list of favourites this time around, Scaloni's efforts in bringing home the Copa America, Argentina's third successive major tournament victory, is one that has seen him once again be recognised among the other elite coaches in the men's game.

Related Who is Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni? Argentina have won the Copa America and the 2022 World Cup under manager Lionel Scaloni and we can reveal all about his career and his time with Messi/

4 Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

Some may look at this position and find themselves flabbergasted. How can the man who is seen by many to be one of the best coaches to have ever existed be in the bottom half of the nominees? Sadly, Pep Guardiola's incredibly high standards have come back to bite him on this occasion.

Manchester City cruised to a record fourth consecutive Premier League title last campaign, but that was it in terms of major silverware. Elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and defeat in the FA Cup final meant that while it was a good year at the Etihad, Guardiola would've been left wanting more.

Related Why Pep Guardiola Failed Two Doping Tests During His Career It took the Spaniard a total of eight years before he could fully clear his name.

3 Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid

If there was a human embodiment of ageing like a fine wine, it would be Carlo Ancelotti. Just when some may have thought his time at the very top was over when he took over at Everton in 2019, he would return to Real Madrid two years later and add another two European Cups to the three he already had in his trophy cabinet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful manager in Champions League history with his five victories.

The addition of Kylian Mbappe to his roster is bound to lead to even more success, so don't count out the 'don' icon from winning this award before his career is out.

3:16 Related 15 Highest Paid Football Managers in the World (2024) The highest-paid managers in world football have been revealed, with a surprise national team coach topping the list.

2 Luis de la Fuente

Spain

He may have been the mastermind behind football not coming home yet again, but no one can knock the tremendous job that Luis de la Fuente has done in cultivating a new Spanish force that could rule the international game much like the great team of 2008-2012 did.

Having come through the ranks with some of Spain's youth team, De La Fuente was exquisite in his decision-making at Euro 2024 and La Roja were well-deserving winners of the Henri Delaunay trophy when all was said and done. However, while he may be one of his country's best-ever coaches, it looks like another Spaniard is set to take the plaudits this year.

Related Ranking the 9 Most Successful International Managers in Football History Argentina have won three straight tournaments under Lionel Scaloni's leadership. Here's how he ranks him among the most successful coaches of all time

1 Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen

It is impressive enough to lead a club to their first-ever league title. To do it while going unbeaten is a whole other achievement. That's not then including the fact that Bayer Leverkusen went the whole domestic season unbeaten, winning the German Cup in the process.

Had it not been for the defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League, Xabi Alonso could've led his side to an unimaginable unbeaten season across all competitions. This is failing to mention that this was just his first full season as the head coach of a senior team. It may take some doing to top that, but even if he doesn't, he deserves to be celebrated for what he has managed.