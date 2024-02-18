Highlights The East All-Stars have a significant lack of experience compared to the West All-Stars.

The main event of the NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us. Led by LeBron James, the Western Conference All-Stars will look to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Eastern Conference All-Stars.

This year marks the return of the classic All-Star format that divides teams by conference rather than going through a draft. It’s a change that hopes to shake up the All-Star Game after years of uninspired performances characterized by a lack of defense, effort, and even lack of parity between rosters.

The lack of parity wasn’t solved by the return of the classic format. Just looking at the average number of All-Star appearances between the two rosters, you already see a glaring difference.

Average Number of All-Star Appearances Western Conference Eastern Conference 7.58 3.69

The Eastern Conference All-Stars have three first-time participants, while the Western Conference All-Stars have all played previously in an All-Star Game. The Western Conference also has more proven talent, led by living legends Kevin Durant, James, and Stephen Curry, all with 10 or more All-Star Appearances each. From an experience point of view, it looks like a wash.

Where things might match up is when it comes to defense, which is directly correlated to effort. Who could forget the 2020 All-Star Game, where Team LeBron and Team Giannis treated the festivities as a true showcase of superstars? The intensity was at its peak between the two squads, to the point where offensive fouls were being baited by defenders. They clearly had something to prove.

That’s something the Eastern Conference All-Stars could bring to the table in this game. What they lack star power, they can make up with effort and a clear desire to win. In the big picture, this game doesn’t move the needle by much for the players; it’s an All-Star Game.

In the short-term, it’s a battle of pride and fighting spirit. NBA players can be a prideful bunch and that could push the East All-Stars to make this a game against their more seasoned counterparts.

Betting Lines

West All-Stars favored by bookies

Point Spread: West All-Stars -2.5 (-115) / East All-Stars +2.5 (-105)

Money Line: West All-Stars (-142) / East All-Stars (+120)

Over/Under: 364

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks

East All-Stars +2.5 (-105)

The West All-Stars may have the more stacked roster, but it’s tough to bet against a team that’s filled with talent who has something to prove.

Aside from having multiple first-time All-Stars, the East All-Stars also has players who have all the reason to use the All-Star Game as a platform to show their worth. Trae Young was considered as an All-Star snub; a strong performance would help solidify his place as a true superstar.

Tyrese Haliburton has all the reason to continue to stamp his class, as he represents a passionate Indiana fan base that’s embraced him as their own.

It’s also important to note that despite the West All-Stars having MVP-level candidates, Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić, on the team, they aren’t exactly players who have put up the best showings during the February showcase.

During last year’s game, Jokic only put up four points, five rebounds, six assists, while being a -16 on the floor, while Doncic put up four points, two rebounds, five assists, while being a -11 on the floor.

If this goes down the wire, I wouldn’t be surprised if the West All-Stars find a way to eke out a win, but they do risk not covering the spread.

Points: Tyrese Haliburon over 15.5 points (-115)

This NBA season has felt like a whole crowning moment for Tyrese Haliburton as the guy for Indiana. It started during his string of strong performances during the In-Season Tournament, and it was capped off by a glowing endorsement by Pacers legend Reggie Miller.

“He is the captain of the ship, and I’m the co-captain,” said Miller. The pressure is on for Tyrese and he has every reason to put on a show for the home crowd.

There’s history to believe he goes over too. During last season’s All-Star Game, he put up 18 points in just 14 minutes of play as a bench player for Team LeBron. He’s a starter this time around and as the hometown kid, it’s fair to expect Haliburton to get more than 14 minutes of playing time.

Parlay: East All-Stars to win, Nikola Jokic under 6.5 assists, Tyrese Haliburton leading scorer of the game (+2500)

Here’s a parlay for the All-Star game, with the East All-Stars winning, Nikola Jokić having less than seven assists, and Tyrese Haliburton coming out as the top scorer.

Betting on Jokic to have less than seven assists may feel risky, but there’s reason to believe this will happen. Aside from his history of not putting too much effort into the All-Star Game, it’s unlikely that Jokic gets plenty of touches despite his creativity as a passer.

The All-Star Game has historically been fast and high-flying, neither of which describe Jokic. He’s cerebral, something you don’t exactly expect out of players during the midseason showcase.

Haliburton has plenty of competition to become top scorer. He’s teammates with Jayson Tatum, who put up 55 points during last year’s game, and Trae Young is the type of showman to put up points in a hurry in this type of setting.

It may be a risky bet, but it’s one you may be willing to take, considering Haliburton’s continued rise, and his growing reputation as Indiana’s Chosen One. Scoring the most points and maybe even winning the All-Star Game MVP would be the perfect way to cap off the weekend.

Betting odds courtesy of DraftKings.