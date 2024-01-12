Highlights Nick Nurse's coaching has transformed the Philadelphia 76ers into Eastern Conference contenders, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey showing significant improvement.

Rick Carlisle's system has turned the Indiana Pacers into an offensive powerhouse, leading the league in points and assists per game.

Jamahl Mosley has led the Orlando Magic to a positive record and a strong defense despite lacking star players and struggling with three-point shooting.

Every season, the NBA introduces a new surprise for its fans. Usually, the community acknowledges that surprise by praising the team’s best player, while the mastermind behind that process is often overshadowed. It’s safe to say that NBA coaches are remembered almost exclusively when public opinion is looking for someone to blame.

However, when the regular season ends, the Association recognizes who did the most remarkable work to lead their team to exceed expectations in the 82 games marathon. The Coach of the Year award might not be as glamorous as the MVP or the other major prizes given to players, but can be a good indicator of a team being on the right path.

Since there’s no weekly rank to give us an accurate estimate of what to expect, we’ll try to predict some of the early candidates to be the Coach of the Year in 2023/24. You might recognize some of these names, while others are enjoying the season as a chance to make a statement.

5 Nick Nurse – Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 23-13

After five seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Nick Nurse left Canada and found a new opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was an offseason full of controversy, as many pondered Joel Embiid's future with the Sixers, while James Harden spent his time trying to force his way out of Philadelphia and into Los Angeles.

However, as soon as the 2023-24 season started, the impact Nurse would go on to have in Philadelphia was immediately noticeable. Although the Harden trade didn't net the Sixers any star in return, his absence gave room for Tyrese Maxey room to blossom into a player worthy of All-Star nominations, and pushed Embiid to develop his playmaking skills, furthering his case for a second MVP award.

Philadelphia 76ers – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons W/L Record (Through 36 Games) Points Per Game FG % Defensive Rating 2021-22 20-16 109.9 46.6 11-/2 2022-23 22-14 115.2 48.7 112.7 2023-24 23-16 119.9 47.6 111.2

Thanks to Nurse, Philadelphia went from a potential blowup candidate in the foreseeable future to a strong contender in the Eastern Conference, led by a superstar who’s becoming even better than his MVP version from 2022/23. After taking the Coach of the Year award home with the Raptors in 2020, Nurse could be heading for a second trophy, as he also looks for his second ring.

Odds to win: +2000

4 Rick Carlisle – Indiana Pacers

Record: 22-15

The Indiana Pacers probably expected a much longer rebuild when they traded away the core of Victor Oladipo, Malcolm Brogdon and, especially, Domantas Sabonis, but the team's young core has meshed nicely with its veterans, paving the way for a strong future.

In acquiring Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers found their franchise cornerstone and allowed him to reach the heights he couldn't attain in Sacramento with De'Aaron Fox playing the role of primary ball handler. He's found his own, averaging 23.6 points and 12.5 assists per game, with his teammates like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield reaping the benefits.

Despite some alarming defensive flaws, Rick Carlisle’s second stint with the Pacers is showing great potential, as he’s been able to build a system that allows his superstar to display his great strength: making everyone else better. Indiana plays at an insane pace, usually punishing their opponents in transition and taking advantage of Haliburton’s unique ability to find open spaces.

Indiana Pacers – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons W-L Record (Through 37 Games) Points Per Game Field Goal % Defensive Rating 2021-22 14-23 111.5 46.3 115.5 2022-23 20-17 116.3 46.9 117.1 2023-24 22-15 126.6 50.8 119.6

Even though a playoff spot isn’t guaranteed in an Eastern Conference full of good-but-not-great teams in the race for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, the Pacers already came from a mid-lottery franchise to an offensive powerhouse capable of outscoring basically anyone on a given night. Their most ambitious goals are for the long-term, but with Carlisle’s leadership this process could have been much shorter.

The Pacers are still working on getting upgrades ahead of the trade deadline, and if they can find a way to get the two-way athletic wing they've been coveting, they could improve even more and make Carlisle's case for Coach of the Year that much stronger.

Odds to win: +1500

3 Jamahl Mosley – Orlando Magic

Record: 21-16

Having a positive record just two seasons after being bad enough to earn the No. 1 pick is an impressive accomplishment. For the Orlando Magic, they've managed to return to playoff contention through the strength of quality trades and smart draft choices.

After sending Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls in 2021, the Magic were able to select Franz Wagner with the pick they acquired. Not long after, they secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and selected Paolo Banhcero with hopes he'd help lead the team back into winning seasons.

While Banchero's rookie season didn't quite lead to that, they improved from a 22-60 record in 2021-22 to 34-48 the year after. Now, with the youth getting settled in and head coach Jamahl Mosley adapting to his squad, the Magic are finally in a position to make some noise in 2024.

Orlando Magic – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons W/L Record (Through 37 Games) Points Per Game Field Goal % Defensive Rating 2021-22 7-30 104.2 43.4 113.9 2022-23 13-24 111.4 47.0 113.7 2023-24 21-16 113.3 46.9 111.2

So far, Mosley has led a defensive-minded team to 21 wins and 16 losses through 37 games. Their defensive rating (111.2) is tied for second in the league, while their effectiveness in the paint has been close to otherworldy (47.4 percent of their points come in the paint). The only thing missing from this team is some consistent three-point shooting, but that's something they can look to fix either before the trade deadline or in the upcoming offseason.

Under Mosley’s leadership, Orlando is building a strong core that will likely be dominant for years to come. They still need some pieces to help steer them more into title contention, like a true point guard, but as of now, Mosley seems like the right coach to lead the Magic back into relevance.

Odds to win: +800

2 Chris Finch – Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 26-11

It's been a long time coming, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are finally a good team again. While head coach Chris Finch inherited a somewhat directionless team, he also found himself coaching the 2020 No. 1 overall pick in Anthony Edwards, a player who would then become foundational to the Wolves' success in the 2023-24 season.

After a middling 2022-23 campaign, questions surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns' future in Minnesota became more frequent. Despite that, the Timberwolves remained committed to their core and tried to make the most of the league-shattering trade that landed them perennial Defensive Player of the Year Award contender Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons W/L Record (Through 37 Games) Points Per Game Field Goal % Defensive Rating 2021-22 17-20 115.9 45.7 111.0 2022-23 16-21 115.8 49.0 113.1 2023-24 26-11 113.1 48.5 108.6

Now, 37 games into the 2023-24 season, and it seems like the core has finally clicked. Finch has helped develop Edwards into the face of the team, while Towns, who Finch deemed as the glue in the team's success, has been the secondary scorer and a complementary frontcourt defender alongside Gobert. The French center has been locking down the paint, and could land himself another piece of hardware come year-end.

The team's elite defense isn't just relegated to its front court, however. Former NBA All-Defensive Second Team guard Mike Conley and 3-and-D wing Jaden McDaniels have ensured that the team can get stops against almost any type of opponent.

It’s still too early to guarantee that the Timberwolves will maintain the first-seed, but Finch has already managed to save a squad that started the season as broken as any team likely to blow up their roster at the trade deadline. Turning that into a contender could be enough to earn him the title of being Coach of the Year.

Odds to win: +250

1 Mark Daigneault – Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 26-11

The Oklahoma City Thunder ended their 2022-23 season with a feeling that they were close to being true playoff contenders. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might have earned the All-NBA 1st team nod, but it still looked like his real help had yet to arrive.

This season, the Thunder's youth movement has stepped up. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are ideal pieces next to their star guard, while rotation players like Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort continue to play their roles well.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons W/L Record (Through 37 Games) Points Per Game Field Goal % Defensive Rating 2021-22 13-24 103.7 43.0 111.7 2022-23 16-21 117.5 46.5 113.2 2023-24 26-11 122.8 50.9 111.3

So far, Holmgren has been giving Victor Wembanyama a run for his money in the Rookie of the Year category and has made a true impact for the Thunder both on offense and defense. In 37 games, the 21-year-old is averaging 18.0 points per game on 55.9 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from deep, while notching 2.5 blocks nightly. Even more impressively, Holmgren is already a name to watch in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Williams, on the other hand, is supplying Oklahoma City with all the points they can get from a secondary scorer, and, as a bonus, he can play multiple positions as well.

Mark Daigneault has been leading his young squad in the best way possible, with his defenders even scoring at high levels. Sure, it helps to have a bonafide superstar like Gilgeous-Alexander carving out his place as the best two-way guard in the NBA, but a skilled coach makes everybody on the team better, not just one player. The 2023-24 season is truly when the Thunder's floodgates opened.

Odds to win: +120