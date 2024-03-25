Highlights Anthony Dell'Orso excelled in the 2023-24 season, resembles Franz Wagner, an under-the-radar prospect.

David Jones is among the most lethal scorers in the NCAA, and could carve out a role with his two-way upside.

Marquette guard Kam Jones is a natural scorer who could make an impact similar to Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.

March Madness has arrived and, with that, the opportunity for many prospects to rise up the boards ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. However, several prospects remain hidden by their small school status or their team's lackluster record. Here, GiveMeSport will attempt to brush the dirt off of a few of those hidden gems.

1 David Jones — Memphis

2023-24 stats: 21.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 3.0 TPG, 45.9 FG%, 38.0 3P%

Memphis senior David Jones is a two-way wing who can carve out a role in the NBA with his three-level scoring and defensive instincts.

On offense, Jones puts up plenty of points off the dribble utilizing a crossover and cadence on his drives that blends nicely with his physical profile. Jones isn’t overly athletic. However, he’s strongly built at 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds. He’s also skilled, not only with his deceptive ball-handling, but with his pull-up shooting as well.

David Jones — Career Progression School Year PPG RPG SPG FG% 3P% DePaul 2020-21 5.1 2.7 0.4 38.2 7.1 DePaul 2021-22 14.5 7.4 1.7 44.5 29.7 St. John’s 2022-23 13.2 6.8 1.3 39.2 29.4 Memphis 2023-24 21.8 7.6 2.2 45.9 38.0

Averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game, Jones has steadily increased his productivity since his freshman season. The consistent development signals that Jones has the work ethic to make the necessary improvements at the next level. It’s also a sign that Jones may need time to develop before he’s ready to be an NBA-level rotation player.

2 Mackenzie Mgbako — Indiana

2023-24 stats: 12.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 0.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 39.5 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Indiana freshman Mackenzie Mgbako was a player to watch entering the 2023-24 season, as he was originally a Duke commit. Flipping to Indiana landed him on another blue chip program; one led by former NBA coach and player, Mike Woodson. However, Indiana doesn’t carry the weight of Duke as an NBA factory in this era, so the spotlight has been a bit dimmer.

It may have been a good thing, as the 6-foot-8 and 217-pound wing has averaged 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game but has been inefficient. In 33 games, he’s shot 39.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from 3. However, while Mgbako’s numbers are paltry in that sense, the Big Ten Rookie of the Year has the film to prove his NBA readiness.

Athletic and instinctive, Mgbako is a multidimensional bucket-getter who often scores unpredictably. On the other end, Mgbako’s efforts have improved throughout the season, and he’s always had the physical tools to be a multipositional defender.

3 Xaivian Lee — Princeton

2023-24 stats: 17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 45.1 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Princeton sophomore Xaivian Lee was a social media sensation in the winter. In December, Lee averaged 21.3 points per game. In January, he averaged 20.0 points per game. The next month, he averaged 19.6 points per game. 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Lee inspired images of former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin. It wouldn’t be unfair to say Lee started the NCAA’s version of “Linsanity.”

Xaivian Lee — 2023-24 Splits PPG FG% 3P% November 18.3 51.7 46.7 December 21.3 42.9 31.2 January 20.0 44.8 28.0 February 19.6 45.9 36.6 March 11.4 36.8 21.7

In the NBA, Lee’s driving ability will be his most translatable skill. Though not very athletic, he’s crafty, often utilizing a spin move to create space. He’s also a naturally adept below-the-rim finisher, possessing a touch that can’t be taught.

To maximize his playability, he’ll need to become more efficient from outside. However, shooting 33.8 percent from 3, his form on stepbacks looks good. At 20 years old, he’s still plenty young enough to improve.

4 Aboubacar Traore — Long Beach State

2023-24 stats: 12.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 51.7 FG%, 8.7 3P%

Long Beach State junior Aboubacar Traore is a multifaceted wing in the mold of recent lottery picks like Ausar Thompson. In 2023-24, Traore averaged 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, the Ivory Coast native’s weakness is his inability to shoot from outside at his size. Over his career, Traore has shot just 5-34 (14.7 percent) from 3.

Aboubacar Traore vs. Ausar Thompson PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3P% Aboubacar Traore (2023-24) 12.0 8.4 4.5 1.5 1.4 51.7 8.7 Ausar Thompson (2023-24) 8.8 6.4 1.9 1.1 0.9 48.3 18.6

Quick and athletic, Traore has a knack for getting to the cup and scoring above or below the rim. Like Thompson, he’ll often get these shots in the dunker’s spot. Like Thompson, Traore is a determined rebounder and defender, using his physical tools well in these areas.

A heads-up passer in transition or the post, he also generates plenty of assists just from making simple or unselfish plays.

5 Lassina Traore — Long Beach State

2023-24: 11.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 0.8 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 52.4 FG%, 25.0 3P%

One other reason for comparing Aboubacar Traore with Ausar Thompson is his name. Not the shared initials that Traore and Thompson share but that Traore shares a namesake with a longtime teammate: Lassina Traore. Now, to be clear, Aboubacar and Lassina aren’t brothers. They aren’t related at all. However, the Francophiles share a language, culture, and relationship that could make them better together than apart.

Lassina Traore — Career Progression PPG RPG SPG BPG FG% 3P% 2021-22 2.4 2.9 0.3 0.2 60.6 N/A 2022-23 12.9 10.5 0.8 0.6 53.4 N/A 2023-24 11.9 10.3 0.8 0.5 52.4 25.0

A junior at Long Beach University, Traore is a bruising forward at 6-foot-9. Like Aboubacar, he made his presence felt around the rim with 11.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24. It’s his second consecutive season meeting those marks. Like a true big, Traore gets most of his points in the paint. Yet, he’s not restricted to dunks. Traore has shown the ability to score from the post and a nice touch on his jumper out to the midrange.

At the NBA level, he can match up with second-unit big men in size or skill.

6 Saint Thomas — Northern Colorado

2023-24 stats: 19.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.9 SPG, 47.2 FG%, 33.0 3P%

Northern Colorado junior Saint Thomas transferred to the mountainous area of the Midwest after transferring from Loyola (IL) last summer.

It was the right move for Thomas. Though he averaged 2.3 points (on 33.0 percent shooting) in 10.4 minutes per game with the Ramblers, he averaged 19.7 points (on 47.2 percent shooting) in 34.8 minutes per game with the Bears.

Thomas also chipped in 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game this season. Often scoring in the mid- or low-post, Thomas could make an impact similar to Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., one of the best rookies in the league.

At both ends of the floor, Thomas’ game is defined by his feel and patience. This allows Thomas to be effective despite a lack of explosiveness. Defensively, Thomas’ strength and quick feet are also beneficial.

7 David Thomas — Mercer

2023-24: 11.0 PPG, 2.3 APG, 0.6 SPG, 45.2 FG%, 40.2 3P%

Another underrated prospect to keep an eye on is Mercer freshman David Thomas. A Georgia native, Thomas plays less than two hours away from his hometown of McDonough.

He may not have chosen Mercer to stay close to home. Thomas left Eagles Landing High School as a three-star recruit, ranked 18th in the state and 51st at his position. However, this couldn’t have been due to productivity. Thomas averaged 20 points per game as a junior and 21 points per game as a senior.

David Thomas — Reserve vs. Starter PPG APG SPG FG% 3P% Reserve (24 Games) 9.0 1.7 0.6 42.6 38.6 Starter (7 Games) 17.9 4.3 0.6 50.5 43.3

All that said, if Thomas makes it to the NBA, it’ll be a miracle. Of course, it'll be nothing like the one that kept him on Earth after he wasn't born breathing. That being said, his life journey supports the belief that he'll be even-keeled throughout his basketball journey. That's an intangible skill that will serve him well in what could be a winding road to a rotation spot.

At Mercer, Thomas came on strong in the second half of the season. A marksman from deep, Thomas averaged 11.0 points and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from 3. From February to March, he averaged 15.3 points and 3.5 assists per game while making 45.7 percent of his 3s.

8 Robbie Avila — Indiana State

2023-24 stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.9 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 53.8 FG%, 39.2 3P%

Indiana State sophomore Robbie Avila isn’t a household name yet.

However, he’s earned comparisons to Denver Nuggets international superstar Nikola Jokic this draft cycle. Underneath his unathletic exterior lies a dynamic skillset. At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Avila is a crafty low-post scorer with range out to the NBA 3-point line. He’s also a creative passer from the low-post or with a live dribble.

Robbie Avila — Career Progression PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% 2022-23 10.7 4.0 1.6 54.0 33.7 2023-24 17.3 6.7 3.9 53.8 39.2

Avila made an immediate impact as a freshman, averaging 10.7 points in 21.3 minutes per game. Then he exploded onto the scene this season with several eye-catching performances. In 2023-24, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. Avila also shot 39.2 percent from 3 on 3.9 attempts per game.

Coincidentally, the Illinois native could be compared to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, as he doesn’t offer much defensively. However, as he works on his strength and conditioning, his basketball IQ and feel could lead to respectable team defense.

9 Kam Jones — Marquette

2023-24 stats: 16.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 49.8 FG%, 41.1 3P%

Marquette junior Kam Jones had the advantage of playing for one of the more popular and successful college basketball programs. Averaging 16.8 points and 1.2 steals per game this season while shooting 41.1 percent from 3, he’s certainly on scouts' radar. Especially as Jones has had a decorated collegiate career, earning all-conference honors every season.

Kam Jones — Career Progression PPG APG SPG FG% 3P% 2021-22 7.4 1.2 0.7 41.5 39.2 2022-23 15.1 2.0 1.4 46.2 36.0 2023-24 16.8 2.5 1.2 49.8 41.1

A natural scorer, Jones makes offense look easy, using a bevy of moves to create space off the dribble. The 22-year-old lefty inspires images of Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas with how quickly they can get going. This season, Jones has four games scoring at least 30 points. He scored 34 points in back-to-back appearances, as Marquette faced off against Xavier and DePaul.

In the NBA, Jones could legitimately carve out a spot in a team’s rotation. Sooner rather than later. However, the lefty’s ability to play sound defense could ultimately determine just how far he goes in his NBA career. To that point, he’s performed well as an on-ball and help-side defender while at Marquette.

10 Anthony Dell’Orso — Campbell

2023-24 stats: 19.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 49.2 FG%, 38.0 3P%

Campbell sophomore Anthony Dell’Orso is one of the more intriguing draft prospects. The Melbourne native is coming off the best season of his young career, averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Dell’Orso also shot 49.2 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3.

Long and crafty at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, but not explosive, Dell’Orso’s lanky frame and shot profile are eerily similar to Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. Wagner, the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is already the second-best player on his team. While this isn’t to predict a similar trajectory for Dell’Orso, it lends credence to the belief he can make an outsized impact as an under-the-radar prospect.

Dell’Orso will turn 21 in July, making it advantageous for him to declare in this year’s draft. This is particularly true with his impressive showing in 2023-24.