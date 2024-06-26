Highlights KJ Simpson, a projected second-round pick, possesses skills of a first-round talent due to his scoring, athleticism, and guard abilities.

Noah Thomasson shows potential as a 3-point threat and off-the-dribble scorer, similar to Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk.

Mantas Rubstavicius, a lefty with exceptional shooting ability and scoring versatility, has gone unnoticed in the draft cycle.

The 2024 NBA Draft has finally arrived.

With Part I and Part II of GIVEMESPORT's 30 Under-the-Radar Prospects series in the books, it’s now time to present 10 more prospects who should be getting more exposure in the third and final installment.

1 KJ Simpson, Colorado

2023-24 Stats: 19.7 PPG, 4.9 APG, 1.6 SPG, 47.5 FG%, 43.4 3P%

Colorado point guard KJ Simpson is projected to be a second-round selection. However, with his guard skills, aggressive scoring mindset, athleticism, and shooting touch, he’s arguably a first-round talent. If he played at Duke or Kentucky, he may even be seen as a lottery pick.

At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, he isn’t the biggest point guard. In a league that’s looking for jumbo-sized floor generals like Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks) or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), this may cause some disinterest. Yet, most of the league still employs traditionally-sized point guards. Furthermore, just because a lead playmaker is 6-foot-6 instead of 6-foot-2, it doesn’t mean he is or will be the better player.

In Simpson’s case, it’s unlikely that size will determine much more than his true position and primary defensive assignment. His fearlessness, creativity, and awareness all speak to a player who can exceed expectations.

2 Noah Thomasson, Georgia

2023-24 Stats: 13.1 PPG, 34.5 3P%

For some prospects, their body of work ends with a magnum opus, their best season yet. For others, their final act may not have displayed the zenith of their ability. Noah Thomasson, a senior guard out of Georgia, is in the latter category.

In 2023-24, Thomasson started the season off rather well. After four months, he was averaging 13.0 points per game on 36.4 percent shooting from the field (28 games). However, he struggled to find the bottom of the net in the final nine games, shooting 30.0 percent from 3 in those contests. As a result, his overall 3-point percentage took a hit.

Noah Thomasson, By The Numbers Timeframe PPG FG% 3P% Prior to 2023-24 12.1 47.4 38.2 2023-24 (First 28 Games) 13.0 43.1 36.4 2023-24 (Last 9 Games) 13.2 35.0 30.0

Looking at his season-by-season statistics, it’s clear that Thomasson is closer to the player seen in the first 28 games than in the last nine, though. Up to the 2023-24 season, he was shooting 38.2 percent from 3 (85 games).

If one looks at Thomasson as a slightly undersized (6-foot-3) but solid 3-point threat, his ceiling is closer to Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk. Especially considering that he’s better at scoring off-the-dribble than off-the-ball.

3 Kyshawn George, Miami

2023-24 Stats: 23.0 MPG, 7.6 PPG, 2.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 40.8 3P%

Miami swingman Kyshawn George wisely struck while the iron was hot. Midway through the 2023-24 season, George caught scouts' eyes with his blend of size, playmaking ability, defensive upside, and outside efficiency. At 6-foot-8 and 209 pounds, George isn’t the most explosive athlete, but he has more than enough fluidity and mobility to feasibly play up to three positions.

A Swiss Army Knife who ironically hails from Switzerland, George doesn’t have an exact pro comparison, but his game is tailor-made for the NBA.

4 Tommy Bruner, Denver

2023-24 Stats: 24.0 PPG, 4.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, 43.5 FG%, 35.3 FG%

It’s strange that a player who had the second-highest scoring average in the NCAA last season has received little to no draft coverage.

Maybe it’s his size, at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. However, with players like New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson ripping and zipping through defenses on his way to achieving star status, perhaps the size of the dog matters more than the size of the man. It could even be his age, as Bruner turned 23 years old in April. Yet, with 23-year-old Dalton Knecht and 23-year-old Tristan da Silva in lottery contention, that’s more of a strawman argument than it might seem. So, too, are questions about his mid-major status, considering the level of competition in many international leagues.

The truth is that his draft stock wasn’t compromised by any one of these reasons but all of them. Because he was his team’s offensive engine, he had slightly below-average efficiency. Yet, with his scoring instincts, tight dribble, heads-up playmaking, and defensive effort, there’s much more to like about Bruner than there is not.

5 Isaiah Crawford, Louisiana Tech

2023-24 Stats: 16.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.4 APG, 2.1 SPG, 1.7 BPG, 48.5 FG%, 41.4 3P%

Louisiana Tech’s fifth-year senior, Isaiah Crawford, is among the best prospects in his draft class.

Due to his age (22) and the conference he’s played in (C-USA), Crawford’s flown under the radar. Yet, to watch him is to observe a do-it-all player with very few holes in his game. Though he isn’t the most explosive player in the draft, he isn’t constrained by a lack of athleticism. Indeed, with his length and bounce, he consistently attacks defenses off the dribble. Factoring in his defensive impact on the perimeter and interior, the question becomes why a team wouldn’t draft him in the first round?

Among his pro comparisons, Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant may be the most fitting. Notably, Crawford is listed as 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. Meanwhile, Grant is listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds.

6 Ulrich Chomche, NBA Academy Africa

2023-24 Stats: 13.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.7 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 38.1 3P%

The international NBA Academy program has produced multiple players who went onto the pros, including Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (NBA Global Academy) and Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin (NBA Academy Latin America). Thus far, the only graduate of NBA Academy Africa who has made it to the league is Blazers big man Ibou Badji. However, Ulrich Chomche has the ability to change that.

At 7-foot and 232 pounds, Chomche is the archetypal unicorn. At his size, his impact on the boards and as a rim-protector is expected. However, his guard skills are not. He is a shrewd facilitator who looks like a natural launching threes; if Chomche had been coming from a European league, scouts would be raving about him. That being said, with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul taking an interest in the big man, at least one highly influential individual sees what Chomche can bring to the table.

7 Enrique Freeman, Akron

2023-24 Stats: 18.6 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 0.8 SPG, 58.4 FG%, 37.0 3P%

Akron’s Enrique Freeman may have the most unique story of anyone in this draft class.

A former walk-on, Freeman developed quickly, becoming the team’s top rebounder and shot-blocker in his sophomore season. With former teammate Xavier Castaneda departing after the 2022-23 season, Freeman then became the team’s go-to scorer. In doing so, he not only averaged a career-high 18.6 points per game but attempted a career-high 54 attempts from 3. For reference, Freeman attempted six total 3s in the previous four seasons combined.

Enrique Freeman - Advanced Stats (2023-24) TS% WS/40 oRTG dRTG 64.3 .264 124.1 91.1

All of that is to say that Freeman’s background and intangibles make it hard to bet against him. Thanks to his broad-shouldered frame and assertiveness in the paint, he's already a naturally gifted rebounder and shot-blocker. He became a reliable inside-outside scorer out of necessity. Whatever role he’s put in at the NBA level, expect him to do it well. As of now, he’s more of a hybrid big man at 6-foot-9 and 212 pounds. If his 3-point stroke holds, he may have a long career.

As he’s shown throughout his basketball journey, he just needs the opportunity.

8 Pacome Dadiet, Ratiopharm Ulm

2023-24 Stats: 15.3 MPG, 6.6 PPG, 0.5 SPG, 50.2 FG%, 35.8 3P%

18-year-old Pacome Dadiet has generated a bit of buzz, and it’s not hard to see why. At 6-foot-9 and 217 pounds, he’s a large wing with the potential to impact the game at both ends. His size is just part of the equation, but he’s also demonstrated nascent playmaking skills and comfort shooting from beyond the arc. Defensively, he has graceful footwork and a surprising level of agility, allowing him to switch onto smaller players.

Though Dadiet may need more time to develop, be it in Europe or the G League, he’s oozing with NBA potential.

9 Juan Nuñez, Ratiopharm Ulm

2023-24 Stats: 23.1 MPG, 9.9 PPG, 4.9 APG, 3.4 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 47.0 FG%

Juan Nuñez’s calling card is simple.

At 6-foot-5 and 206 pounds, he’s a true point guard with great size and upside as a two-way playmaker. Though the league has trended away from traditional point guards, many teams still need or want one, realizing that someone must organize the offense and ensure the ball is distributed properly. This is what teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and New Orleans Pelicans were clamoring about last season.

That being said, while the value of Nuñez’s archetype has depreciated, it definitely hasn’t disappeared. Besides, it’s not like he doesn’t know how to score. He’s a nifty ball-handler and the threat of his passing prevents teams from wanting to put two on the ball. As a result, he’s in a lot of one-on-one situations, showing a knack for getting to the rim and scoring with either hand. When he’s balanced and has his feet set, he has a solid 3-point stroke and impressive range.

10 Mantas Rubstavicius, New Zealand (NBL)

2023-24 Stats: 9.4 PPG, 0.8 SPG, 51.7 FG%, 42.5 3P%

New Zealand Breakers wing Mantas Rubstavicius may be the most underrated player in this draft cycle. His name has been mentioned so infrequently that it seems as if he didn’t declare for the NBA Draft. However, after shooting 42.5 percent from 3 in 2023-24, the sweet-shooting lefty should be garnering much more attention.

Mantas Rubstavicius - Advanced Stats (2023-24) TS% 3PAr FTAr oRTG 66.3 .497 .422 123.6

His touch from outside is a heat stroke. He plays full speed, often attacking the paint off the catch. He can finish with either hand. Rubstavicius can even score on pull-ups, twos, or in the post. Having all these tools in his bag and still shooting 51.7 percent from the field is impressive. With his measurables (he’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds), shooting ability, and playmaking upside, he’s Jayson Tatum-esque.

At the other end of the court, he’s willing to pick up players full-court. As his hand quickness is solid, his defensive intensity can lead to game-changing plays.