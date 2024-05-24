Highlights Dalton Knecht's shooting makes him a reliable option in the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is a little over a month away. Teams across the league will have an opportunity to line up for the best new prospects who will look to make their impact on the NBA.

One of the easiest ways for any young player to consistently find minutes in the rotation with their new team is through having their standout skill as a prospect be shooting. Granted, there are plenty of ways to make an impact for a team to secure a spot in the rotation.

However, ever since Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors modernized basketball and evolved the way it is played, the value of shooting is comparable to that of gas prices. Meaning, the value of shooting is at an all-time high.

The 2024 class is billed as the weakest since 2013. However, while these 'weaker' classes can be short on star power, they can still produce quality role players that will stay in the league for a considerable amount of time.

For the five prospects listed below, being a great shooter may be their path to a long, successful career in the NBA.

1 Dalton Knecht

The Volunteers guard excels as a three-level scorer who is more than capable of consistently pocketing threes

Dalton Knecht has been a steady riser in mock drafts for this year's NBA Draft. In a year shrouded with plenty of uncertainty regarding the talent in the draft, Knecht provides any team drafting him with a safe and reliable option.

The jury may be out on whether he ever develops into a star-caliber player at the highest level like he was for the Tennessee Volunteers this past season. However, drafting Knecht provides a team with a player who has a safe floor in the league and should be able to pack an offensive punch.

One of the biggest reasons that teams drafting Knecht can likely expect him to be an immediate contributor would be his shooting ability. The twenty-three-year-old guard is a three-level scorer who thrives when given space on the perimeter.

Knecht's Shooting Over The Years Year 3PTA 3PT% 21-22 3.8 36.1 22-23 6.3 38.1 23-24 6.5 39.7

The best part of Knecht's three-level scoring and how complementary it is to his offensive skill set may be the fact that defenses have to respect his driving ability. Knecht presents a serious threat on the drive, meaning, defenses can't just lock in solely on his impressive shooting.

Knecht can generate looks from beyond the arc both with and without the ball in his hands. He is an excellent off-ball player. Knecht can move effectively, getting to his spots around the perimeter. He's very gifted at relocating as a shooter.

His feel for the game offensively and finding his spots to shoot and score easily makes him one of the biggest shooting standouts in this year's draft. Entering the league on the older side as a prospect may be a deterrent for some teams. However, any team drafting him can expect a player who is ready to come in and contribute from day one.

2 Reed Sheppard

The Kentucky guard could barely miss from beyond the arc this season

Fans and announcers love tossing around the phrase, "He can't miss." In Reed Sheppard's case of shooting three-pointers in his freshman year at Kentucky, he could miss. However, it was actually more likely than not that he wouldn't.

Sheppard's Scorching Hot Season With Kentucky Category Stat PPG 12.5 3PM 2.0 3PA 3.6 3PT% 52.1%

Sheppard connected on over half of his attempts from beyond the arc while shooting close to four attempts a game. His percentage led all shooters in that regard. That kind of production jumps off the page immediately when looking at the nineteen-year-old.

The mind-blowing stats for Sheppard don't stop there. He had a 69.9 true shooting percentage on the season. There are three players in the NBA from this season who have a higher number than that. All three of them are centers.

Posting that kind of efficiency at the college level does not mean he'd be able to translate it tit-for-tat to the NBA. However, contextualizing that the efficiency is coming from an under-sized guard should still leave one undoubtedly impressed.

Sheppard possesses a clean shooting motion. The shooting mechanics are so incredibly sound for Sheppard that the consistency in terms of his release looks nearly identical each time. He should thrive in catch-and-shoot opportunities at the NBA level.

Sheppard can get it done as a shooter in a multitude of ways, but the opportunity to get set and release should be his main calling card with whatever team selects him in June. There should be a handful of teams towards the top of this draft gushing at the idea of adding him to their roster.

3 Cam Spencer

Spencer could be a sneaky selection for a team willing to take a chance on him

Cam Spencer will likely be a name some are unfamiliar with. Spencer did play a considerable role in the UConn Huskies winning the March Madness tournament, but he doesn't quite carry the notoriety of teammates Donovan Clingan or Stephon Castle.

Spencer enters the NBA Draft as an older prospect at twenty-four years old. His draft projection would likely be somewhere in the second round. Considering this class isn't considered strong, that's an unenviable position to be in.

The question marks around Spencer heading into the draft may come from several different aspects of who he is as a prospect. However, none of those questions will revolve around his shooting ability.

Cam Spencer's College Career Year 3PA 3PT% 2020 4.1 43.6 2021 3.0 46.7 2022 5.6 35.3 2023 4.9 43.4 2024 5.6 44.0

Spencer is as consistent as they come when it comes to his three-point shooting. He only had one season where he shot under forty percent during his time in college. The rest of his production hovers around the mid-forties.

He recently showed off in drills at the NBA Draft Combine. Spencer came in second among participating prospects during the shooting off the dribble drills. He was third in the three-point star drill.

The expectations for Spencer at the next level are moderate, at best. However, there may be a path to him being an effective role player in the NBA. He may just need the opportunity for a team selection in the mid to late in the second round.

4 Alex Karaban

The numbers don't tell the whole story with Karaban

There may be something in the water up in Connecticut because this will be the second member of the National Championship winners that makes an appearance on this list. Make no mistake about it, Huskies forward Alex Karaban certainly deserves his spot here.

Karaban's Time With UConn Year 3PT% 3PA 2023 40.2 4.2 2024 37.9 5.5

Karaban has the lowest three-point percentage from this past season of any player on the list. However, he is certainly a case that makes you believe the numbers do not tell the full story when it comes to his shooting talent.

When you put on the tape of Karaban's collegiate career, it's hard not to fall in love with his shooting mechanics. One could argue he has one of the prettiest-looking shots of any prospect in this draft.

Much like his UConn teammate, Karaban is likely to be drafted in the second round. However, unlike Spencer, there is a bigger likelihood that he will stick around in the league for the long haul.

Karaban's prototypical size for the forward position, coupled with his shooting ability, should give him a great chance at a reasonably long and productive career in the NBA.

5 Rob Dillingham

Dillingham's potential upside should have teams in the draft excited

There are plenty of players that could have filled the last spot on this list here. Despite the general opinions around this draft, one of the strengths of the class is undoubtedly shooting the ball.

Leaving a player like Jared McCain out of the top five is tough. Ultimately, Kentucky's Rob Dillingham gets the nod at the fifth spot here. While one can make a case for either player, Dillingham's higher three-point percentage makes his case a touch stronger.

McCain Vs Dillingham Category Dillingham McCain 3PT% 44.4 41.4 3PM 2.0 2.4 3PA 4.5 5.8

He did take fewer attempts from beyond the arc, but ultimately, Dillingham's ability to create for himself and shoot off the dribble is hard not to be enamored with. The Kentucky guard gives you a player who is hard to stop when he gets going. Dillingham's ability to heat up and stay hot was incredibly captivating to watch during this college basketball season.

A player of Dillingham's self-creation skill set can too often fall into the poor habit of being inactive when the ball isn't in his hands. However, that's not the case with Rob. He does a good job lurking and moving around the perimeter without the ball, finding space for himself to take advantage of his shooting ability.

Of all the players on this list, Dillingham may have the highest ceiling at the NBA level.

