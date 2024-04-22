Highlights The top point guard prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft include: Nikola Topic, Rob Dillingham, Isaiah Collier, Jared McCain, DJ Wagner, Kyshawn George, Johnny Furphy, Tyrese Proctor, Tyler Kolek, and Juan Nunez.

There is great talent despite this draft being considered a weak draft class.

A large number of point guard prospects can make an immediate impact once in the NBA.

The 2024 NBA Draft is only a few months away. There has been great discourse surrounding the talent level, as many insiders and scouts have been on record that this is one of the weakest draft classes in recent years. However, that doesn't mean there isn't great talent available.

The 2013 NBA Draft class was widely considered a weak class but fast-forward to today, it was one of the most underrated in NBA history. That draft produced the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, CJ McCollum, Victor Oladipo, and Dennis Schröder. Antetokounmpo and Gobert are two future Hall of Fame caliber players. There's a real possibility that the same type of talent could be looming in this draft as well.

In the NBA, the point guard position is the most important. There is overwhelming talent at that position and a strong lead guard can make or break a team's hopes of winning an NBA championship. This draft class holds some great talent for that position, including names known by many and some that have flown under the radar.

1 Nikola Topic

Projected Draft Selection: 2nd Overall

Nikola Topic is by far the best point guard prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Serbian basketball phenom has yet to unleash his skills for Western basketball fans to witness but has given more than enough flashes of his potential in Europe.

Nikola Topic Stats - Adriatic and EuroLeague Category Stat G 28 PPG 10.2 AST 4.1 STL 0.6 FG% 49.5% 3PT% 24.7%

NBA fans experienced an increase in overseas prospect coverage ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft due to the magnitude of the prospect Victor Wembanyama. Although Topic doesn't have his games streamed live by the NBA, that isn't a deterrent to the skill that Topic possesses.

Topic is an excellent player at pick-and-roll action, which is an essential ability to have as a lead guard. One of the most desirable aspects of Topic's game, if not the most desirable, is his basketball IQ. The 18-year-old guard has great offensive awareness in both half-court sets and in transition. His decision-making ability is beyond his years and will be a valuable asset, which will raise the floor of any team that drafts him.

His physical frame provides enough for teams to have faith in his defensive potential, standing at 6-foot-6, with a 7-foot wingspan. Although he isn't a great defender, Topic exerts effort on the defensive end, which is a great indicator of the defensive player he could become. His shooting ability isn't at the ideal level needed to thrive in the NBA, as he shot 24.7 percent from three-point range.

Topic isn't a generational prospect by any means but has the potential to be an All-Star-level guard for many years to come.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: LaMelo Ball / Floor: Shaun Livingston

2 Rob Dillingham

Projected Draft Selection: 6th Overall

Arguably the most electric player in the 2024 draft class, Rob Dillingham is a box office talent. The shifty guard played one season at Kentucky in which he showcased to the masses why his playstyle would translate perfectly to the NBA.

Rob Dillingham Stats - Kentucky Category Stat G 32 PPG 15.2 AST 3.9 STL 1.0 TOV 2.0 FG% 47.5% 3PT% 44.4%

Despite the unfortunate loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the hands of Oakland University, Dillingham was sensational in his sole season at the collegiate level. Dillingham doesn't possess freakish athletic abilities, but he is quite the athlete. His speed and change of pace is by far the best in the draft and paired with his outstanding ball-handling abilities, Dillingham can get to any spot he wants on the court.

Dillingham does a solid job at controlling the offense and not turning over the ball. Although he shot an impressive 44.4 percent from three-point range, he isn't a knock-down shooter who will take a high volume of threes at the NBA level. His 6-foot-2 frame doesn't make him a liability on defense but prevents him from becoming an elite defender.

Dillingham is eclectic with the ball in his hands and will need to be in a situation where he can spread his wings in order to become the player that he is capable of.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Immanuel Quickley/ Floor: Bones Hyland

3 Isaiah Collier

Projected Draft Selection: 15th Overall

Isaiah Collier may have the largest steal potential for the players who get selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The once top-ranked prospect, according to 247sports, had a disappointing college season considering the expectations. Despite the downturn in productivity, Collier remains one of the top prospects in this draft class.

Isaiah Collier Stats - USC Category Stat G 27 PPG 16.3 AST 4.3 STL 1.5 TOV 3.3 FG% 49.0 3PT% 33.8

Collier is a floor general that teammates will enjoy playing with. He averaged 4.3 assists in his sole season at USC, but that number could certainly increase when surrounded by more talented players. Out of all the guards in this draft class, Collier's game is most like a traditional point guard due to being an extension of the coach on the court and leadership traits. However, Collier can create for himself at an above-average level.

Collier uses his stockier build to make up for his lack of athleticism. This may prove to be an issue in the NBA, as players are much stronger and able to hold their ground against Collier's drives to the basket. Although Collier is a great passer, his decision-making needs improvement as he can be prone to turnovers.

The 6-foot-4 guard was the top-ranked prospect for a reason, and he could still perform at the level that scouts projected him to be able to. Collier broke his hand at the midway point of the season, which derailed his college season. Collier has the potential to be a steady point guard and provide impact from the very first game of his NBA career.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Kyle Lowry/ Floor: Eric Bledsoe

4 Jared McCain

Projected Draft Selection: 17th Overall

Viral TikTok Star, Jared McCain proved he's more than just an internet star during his one year at Duke. An impressive March Madness run, put on display how great he can be in the NBA.

Jared McCain Stats - Duke Category Stat G 36 PPG 14.3 REB 5.0 STL 1.1 TOV 1.3 FG% 46.2 3PT% 41.4

McCain was a star for the Duke Blue Devils in their Elite 8 run, which featured a 32-point performance against NC State and a 30-point outing against James Madison. The 6-foot-3 guard is one of the best shooters available at his position. He shot 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, while attempting nearly six threes a game. The ability to shoot is a premium in the NBA and McCain's ability to consistently knock down perimeter shots will undoubtedly give him a spot.

McCain isn't going to explode past defenders and finish high above the rim, but he will be one of the most trusted players on the court. Duke coach, John Scheyer played McCain every second in their final two games against Houston and NC State, proving the dependency and trust between coach and player. McCain isn't a lockdown defender but is willing to do the dirty work in order to achieve the team's goal.

Projected in the mid-first round, McCain could be a huge steal for competing teams. He isn't going to turn around a franchise but can be a key figure in building and sustaining a winning culture. McCain is a great teammate, which goes a long way in the NBA.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Jameer Nelson / Floor: Isaiah Joe

5 DJ Wagner

Projected Draft Selection: 21st Overall

One of the most hyped prospects out of high school, DJ Wagner had a solid college season despite not meeting expectations. Although he may not be the star that he was projected to be, Wagner has the tools to be a great NBA player.

DJ Wagner Stats - Kentucky Category Stat G 29 PPG 9.9 AST 3.3 REB 1.9 TOV 1.5 FG% 40.5 3PT% 29.2

It wasn't a pretty conclusion to his freshman season as Wagner finished with 0 points in Kentucky's loss to Oakland. The 6-foot-3 guard played just 17 minutes and didn't look good at all. However, one performance isn't indicative of the type of player that Wagner is.

Wagner's offensive game is tailor-made for the spacing in the NBA. Wagner is great at getting to his spots on the court and has a soft touch, either finishing at the rim or finishing with a reliable floater. His comfort level with his offhand is a great asset that will benefit him greatly at the next level.

Efficiency is a point of concern for the young guard as he shot just 40.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three-point range. To Wagner's advantage, the loose whistle and emphasis on free-flowing offensive schemes may allow his abilities to be utilized in a way they weren't able to in college.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Tyrese Maxey / Floor: Malaki Branham

6 Kyshawn George

Projected Draft Selection: 23rd Overall

The jumbo-sized guard with tremendous upside, Kyshawn George, has all the tools that NBA front offices swoon over.

Kyshawn George Stats - Miami Category Stat G 31 PPG 7.6 REB 3.0 STL 0.9 TOV 1.5 FG% 42.6 3PT% 40.8

George might not be the best offensive player, but he possesses all the abilities to develop into a great player on the offensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-8 guard has the physical tools to see over defenses, allowing for an advantage of spotting gaps for scoring and passing opportunities. Despite averaging just 7.6 points per game, George showcased a solid outside shot, hitting three-point shots at a 40.8 percent clip.

Defensively, George is a problem. He isn't the most athletic but uses his size and agility to beat his man to the spot and create tough scoring chances for the opposition as the primary defender.

George is still a raw talent, but in the right environment, he can develop to become one of the most memorable players from this draft class.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Rookie Michael Carter-Williams / Floor: Dalano Banton

7 Johnny Furphy

Projected Draft Selection: 24th Overall

One of the best shooters in the draft, Johnny Furphy, is poised to be a high-level role player that teams in contention will greatly benefit from.

Johnny Furphy Stats - Kansas Category Stat G 33 PPG 9.0 REB 4.9 STL 0.9 TOV 0.8 FG% 46.6 3PT% 35.2

Furphy is an excellent perimeter shooter at 6-foot-9. The Kansas guard doesn't have the playmaking skills that other guards have in this draft, but his ability to knock down the three-point shot at his height is highly coveted by NBA teams.

There have been instances in which Jayhawks coach, Bill Self, has put the ball in Furphy's hands, which he has been able to create for himself and others. There is potential for that area of his game to improve. However, the intrigue with Furphy lies in his potential as a 3-and-D player.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Franz Wagner / Floor: Luke Kennard

8 Tyrese Proctor

Projected Draft Selection: 32nd Overall

A lockdown defender with the ability to be reliable in pressure situations, Tyrese Proctor is a steady guard ready to make an immediate impact in the NBA.

Tyrese Proctor Stats - Duke Category Stat G 32 PPG 10.5 REB 3.0 AST 3.7 TOV 1.3 FG% 42.3 3PT% 35.2

The sophomore guard made a name for himself as one of the most impactful players in college basketball during his two seasons at Duke. Proctor is a 6-foot-4 combo guard with great versatility. Proctor is a high IQ player and is capable of becoming a premier shooter in the NBA as he develops.

Proctor is a defender that plays with grit and isn't afraid to get into his opponent. This was put on display in the Sweet Sixteen against Houston, as he helped propel Duke to the victory due to his timely defensive plays. He still needs to be refined offensively and may struggle with his efficiency during his early years in the league.

The Australian guard is currently projected to be drafted early in the second round but his skillset and versatility could result in him being a riser in the first round.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Derrick White / Floor: Dante Exum

9 Tyler Kolek

Projected Draft Selection: 35th Overall

A true floor general, Tyler Kolek was one of the most effective players in college basketball and can provide that same impact in the NBA given the right situation.

Tyler Kolek Stats - Marquette Category Stat G 31 PPG 15.3 REB 4.9 AST 7.7 STL 1.6 FG% 49.6 3PT% 38.8

There won't be many passers in this draft that are better than Kolek. The senior from Marquette averaged 7.7 assists per game, displaying tremendous court vision. Although it isn't measured by a statistic, Kolek's feel for the game is at an elite level and will immediately translate to the NBA.

He isn't an out-of-this-world athlete, who doesn't fit the quota that NBA teams have sought for as of recently, but he can make winning plays. Kolek has the potential to be among the best backup guards in the league, which holds a high value.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: T.J. McConnell / Floor: Colin Gillespie

10 Juan Nunez

Projected Draft Selection: 50th Overall

An overlooked player in the upcoming NBA Draft, young Spanish star, Juan Nunez, is a diamond in the rough.

Juan Nunez Stats - Eurocup Category Stat G 14 PPG 10.4 REB 3.8 AST 5.8 STL 1.9 FG% 50.5 3PT% 36.1

Nunez is currently projected to be a second-round pick, but don't be surprised if he rises on the draft board. He mainly operates in pick-and-roll situations and is able to make great reads and connect on simple and difficult passes. He isn't just a passer, as his ability to score in isolation possessions forces defenses to guard him honestly, which allows for his game to open up.

Defensively, there is a lot of improvement that needs to be made. He struggles as a point-of-attack defender, which may be manipulated by teams in the NBA. This isn't a case of lack of effort, as Nunez is continuously pressuring the ball handler. The problem is once he gets beat off the dribble, he's a fish out of water. Despite his struggles on defense, he averages 1.9 steals per game due to his excellent ability to jump the passing lane. His off-ball defensive awareness is one of his greatest attributes.

There is barely any buzz surrounding Nunez, but his skill set is among the best of all candidates in this draft. This propels him as potentially one of the biggest steals available.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Andre Miller / Floor: Milos Teodosic