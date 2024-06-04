Highlights The top wing prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft include: Zaccharie Risacher, Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis, Cody Williams, Tidjane Salaun, Dalton Knecht, Ryan Dunn, Dillon Jones, Melvin Ajinca, and Jaylon Tyson.

There is great talent despite this draft being considered a weak draft class.

A large number of wing prospects can make an immediate impact once in the NBA.

The 2024 NBA Draft is fast approaching. The conclusion of the NBA Draft Lottery has provided clarity about where each team will be slotted in the NBA Draft. Despite the narratives surrounding the 2024 Draft being weak compared to years prior, there are plenty of talented prospects that debunk that sentiment.

In the NBA, there is a heavy emphasis on the wing position. Every competitive team in the league needs a good wing to be great. It doesn't necessarily need to be a superstar but a player that provides a positive advantage. The two teams in the 2024 NBA Finals are a perfect example. The Boston Celtics have two superstar wings, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, the Dallas Mavericks have Derrick Jones Jr., who isn't a star but is a crucial factor in Dallas' success.

There are a plethora of players at the wing position in the 2024 NBA Draft who are primed to make big contributions once they make it to the association.

1 Zaccharie Risacher

Projected Draft Selection: 5th Overall

Out of all the players in the 2024 NBA Draft, there aren't many that have witnessed their stock skyrocket at the rate of Zaccharie Risacher. The French forward aims to add to the outstanding young talent from France in the NBA.

Risacher has impressed scouts across the association, with his stellar play in the EuroCup and LNB Pro A. He's showcased his effectiveness on the offensive side of the ball on all three levels, which has positioned him above many other prospects in this class.

Zaccharie Risacher 2023-24 Stats Category Stats G 82 PTS 7.0 REB 2.5 FG% 47.6 3P% 40.7

Certain aspects of basketball are nearly impossible to teach a player, especially one who is only 19 years old. However, he isn't the most gifted athlete, but his excellent basketball IQ makes up for it, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where there is still room to grow.

The 6-foot-8 forward provides an immediate need for any NBA team and that is his ability to shoot the ball. He shot from three-point range at a clip of 40.7 percent from the field on 2.3 attempts. With the ball in his hands, he can create something out of nothing with his deadly step-back jump shot. He's also a great passer, being able to make the right reads on the court to find the open man for an easy basket.

Risacher has jumped up various draft boards as high as the number one overall selection potentially, due to his potential upside as a wing that can do it all on the basketball court. However, due to the skillset he currently possesses, Risacher is primed to have arguably the highest floor of any prospect, as he will undoubtedly improve any team.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Brandon Ingram / Floor: Michael Porter Jr.

2 Ron Holland

Projected Draft Selection: 5th Overall

There are great titles that many prospects have earned ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, but the most NBA-ready player is clearly Ron Holland.

Holland was sensational in his lone year with the G-League Ignite, which would eventually be the final season of the team's inception. Alongside projected lottery pick, Matas Buzelis, Holland showcased to the world the degree of skill and talent that will flourish on basketball's biggest stage.

Ron Holland 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 18.5 REB 6.7 AST 2.8 FG% 47.4 3P% 23.9

Holland has all the tools to become a star in this league. He is an elite-level athlete who imposes his will at the rim and improved throughout the season in his isolation ability as a dynamic scorer. He is a one-man offensive unit in the open court and can provide a strong presence on the defensive side of the ball.

His ability to thrive in a high-tempo environment makes him the ideal wing in the modern NBA landscape. The only detriment that could potentially hold him back is his inconsistent three-point shooting. Defenses can scheme against him by daring him to shoot, and if unable to connect, it can result in coaches electing another option in his place, who provides more spacing.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Jaylen Brown / Floor: Gerald Green

3 Matas Buzelis

Projected Draft Selection: 6th Overall

Before his lone season with the G-League Ignite, Matas Buzelis was receiving legitimate buzz as the potential top overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Although he has dropped since, the 6-foot-10 forward still has the same potential that at one point deemed him a potential top prospect in this draft class.

Buzelis is one of the more intriguing prospects in this draft due to his potential ceiling in the NBA. It was evident that there was a bit of an adjustment period during his first season of professional basketball in the NBA G-League, but he was able to showcase his skills.

Matas Buzelis 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 11.8 REB 5.0 STL 1.1 FG% 48.2 3P% 22.2

NBA fans shouldn't be unfamiliar with Buzelis as he was one of the few young G-League players to participate in the Panini Rising Stars game in the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. He made headlines as he knocked down the game-winning shot to eliminate Team Pau, led by Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama.

Buzelis had a down year in terms of his shooting from three-point range at just 22 percent. However, he has a very smooth stroke along with a high release point, which will make him a lethal shooter once he finds that consistency at the next level. He isn't an excellent playmaker, but for a 6-foot-10 player, his passing ability stands out.

An area that Buzelis will need to improve is his strength. He currently has a thin frame which may prove to be detrimental against other stronger players in his position. Buzelis isn't known for his defense. Therefore, he wouldn't be given the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best player. However, he must be at least able to hold his own if he is switched to a dynamic scorer or even a secondary option.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Franz Wagner / Floor: Nicholas Batum

4 Cody Williams

Projected Draft Selection: 7th Overall

Brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star, Jalen Williams, Cody Williams is set to follow in his brother's footsteps as one of the top young players in the NBA.

Williams had a slow start to his freshman season at Colorado, but turned things around, finishing extremely hot for the second half of the season. Williams possesses all the tools that NBA executives look for in a young prospect.

Cody Williams 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 11.9 REB 3.0 AST 1.6 FG% 55.2 3P% 41.5

Standing at 6-foot-8, Williams can make an impact on both ends of the court. Offensively, he is exceptional at attacking the rim and using his length and athleticism to finish over contact with either hand. Although in most situations, Williams won't be given the keys to being the primary ball handler, he displayed at Colorado that he can run an offense and create for himself and others.

One of the most enticing aspects of Williams' game is his ability to defend 1-4. His defensive versatility allows teams to experiment with an array of different lineup configurations barring if they were to select Williams. There is still improvement left to be made revolving around his jump shot, but he is polished as one of the most all-around prospects of this draft class.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Kris Middleton / Floor: Aaron Wiggins

5 Tidjane Salaun

Projected Draft Selection: 8th Overall

NBA tradition has shown that each year there is one international prospect that has tremendous upside. There have been instances where these prospects develop at an incredible pace, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, or they don't pan out at all, such as Bruno Caboclo. Tidjane Salaun fits the criteria of that mould, leading him to be one of the top prospects of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Salaun is coming off his second season in the LNB Pro A league in France, following his rookie season in which he played a total of just 17 minutes. He elevated himself to one of his team's top players while displaying the tools that could result in him thriving in the NBA.

Tidjane Salaun 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 9.0 REB 4.0 STL 1.2 FG% 37.3 3P% 32.9

At 6-foot-10, Salaun is extremely intriguing due to his unique ability to facilitate the offense with guard-like responsibilities as a wing. Coming into this draft, Salaun isn't an elite three-point shooter, but has shown that he has all the makings to become one. He has a good-looking form, with a high release point, and a high upside as a floor spacer in this league.

When the ball is in his hands, he is very quick at making decisions. Salaun is great at moving the ball and making the extra pass, forcing defenses to scramble, and creating easy offensive opportunities. On top of his above-average basketball IQ, Salaun is an elite athlete with major bounce.

There is plenty of mystery about the type of player that Salaun will become and if he will even be NBA-ready in his rookie season. However, the payoff could be franchise-altering.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: More Athletic Danny Granger / Floor: Ousmane Dieng

6 Dalton Knecht

Projected Draft Selection: 10th Overall

When it comes to shooters in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dalton Knecht is among the best there is. Knecht will flourish in the NBA given the right situation due to his tailored-made offensive game.

There will always be a need for shooting in the NBA and Knecht will provide just that. The 6-foot-6 wing has a beautiful stroke from three-point range and can shoot at an elite level on the move and as a spot-up shooter. Coupled with his explosiveness, if ran off the three-point line, he could make defenders pay with an outstanding slam at the rim.

Dalton Knecht 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 21.7 REB 4.9 FG% 45.8 3PA 6.5 FG% 39.7

The clear weakness in Knecht's game is his defense. He made strides in his senior season with Tennessee but still has a long way to go before becoming a plus defender on the NBA level.

Knecht is very similar to Jaime Jacquez Jr. from the 2023 NBA Draft, in which he thrived with a winning team in the Miami Heat. Although projected to go to the Utah Jazz at the 10th pick, other teams in that area are going to be competing for a playoff spot that could desperately use the services that Knecht has to offer.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Tim Hardaway Jr. / Floor: Terrence Ross

7 Ryan Dunn

Projected Draft Selection: 25th Overall

Arguably the best defensive player in the draft, Ryan Dunn, has the skillset to dominate an NBA game strictly off his defensive impact.

Ryan Dunn 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 8.1 REB 6.9 STL 1.3 BLK 2.3 FG% 54.8

Standing at 6-foot-8, Dunn can guard 1-4 and potentially some centers depending on the matchup. He is a strong wing with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, allowing him to deflect many passes and alter shots at the rim. It is essential for any team aspiring to win a championship to have a point-of-attack defensive player they can rely on, and Dunn could easily step into that role as soon as his rookie season.

The downside of Dunn's game is his raw offensive ability. There is plenty of room to improve, especially in his three-point shooting, which is the only reason he isn't a sure-fire lottery pick.

However, if Dunn can figure out his offensive game and develop into an adequate to elite floor spacer, the sky is the limit for the player that he can potentially become.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: O.G. Anunoby / Floor: Matisse Thybulle

8 Dillon Jones

Projected Draft Selection: 29th Overall

Dillon Jones is the type of player that each locker room in the NBA needs. He's a hard-nosed player who will do whatever it takes to impose his will on the court.

Dillon Jones 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 20.8 REB 9.8 AST 5.2 STL 2.0 FG% 48.9

Jones will be coming into the NBA with an NBA-ready body at 235 pounds. He has incredible strength and power and can be too much for defenses to handle when attacking the rim. His physical play style may not only be effective at getting through contact, but also force the defense into foul trouble due to their inability to contain him.

He's an underrated defender due to his ability to stick with smaller and faster guards on any given possession, which will be a valuable asset at the next level against the plethora of extremely talented players at those guard positions.

He is a decent three-point shooter coming into the draft, but that aspect of his game could make or break his NBA career.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: RJ Barrett / Floor: David Roddy

9 Melvin Ajinca

Projected Draft Selection: 34th Overall

France will be heavily represented in the 2024 NBA Draft and among the French players that will await their names to be called, Melvin Ajinca remains one of them.

A star of the 2023 FIBA U19, Ajinca received a lot of draft consideration from scouts, which positioned him for a potential selection in the second round. Although he is still quite raw on both sides of the court, he provides innate skills that can't be replicated through repetition.

Melvin Ajinca 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 9.3 REB 3.3 FG% 37.5 3P% 30.9 FT% 79.7

Ajinca had a decent year in his first season in the LNB Pro A league in France. He showcased his ability to connect on three-point shots on numerous occasions. He has a very high motor, resulting in a great impact on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court.

There is still a lot of room to improve with his consistency as a complete NBA player, but as a prospect, he has all the tangible tools that front-office personnel look for in developing the next draft-day gem.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Mikal Bridges / Floor: Ochai Agbaji

10 Jaylon Tyson

Projected Draft Selection: 41st Overall

After playing for his third college in as many years, Jaylon Tyson became one of the nation's top players at California.

Jaylon Tyson 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 19.6 REB 5.1 STL 1.2 FG% 46.5 3P% 36.0

Tyson is a professional scorer who knows how to get the ball in the basket in a variety of ways. He's aggressive, using all of his 6-foot-7 and 215-pound frame to impose his will on defenses.

On the open floor, Tyson is a handful to contain as he's a high-level athlete. The physical traits that make him so potent on offense translate to the defensive end, allowing him to hold his own against the opposition once he's committed to it.

Tyson could very well be one of the biggest steals of the draft, due to his all-around scoring prowess and ability to impact the game on both ends of the court.

NBA Comparison: Ceiling: Poor Man's Joe Johnson / Floor: Michael Beasley