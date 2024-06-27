Highlights The NBA 2024 Draft's first round concluded, with notable moves by the Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chicago Bulls.

The Washington Wizards won the draft by picking top big man Alexandre Sarr and acquiring Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 pick, and two future second-rounders in a trade for Deni Avdija.

Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, addressing their need to win now and considering their limited options.

The first round of the NBA 2024 Draft is over! After finishing last night just before the clock struck midnight, the league will move on to its second round today at 4 PM ET.

While there was plenty of movement in the round overall, there was not as much shuffling of the board in the Top 10 as predicted. Still, there are clearly already winners and losers after just one round.

Here are some of our grades for the best.

Washington Wizards – A

The Wizards go proactive to jump-start their roster turnover

The Washington Wizards are automatically winners in this draft simply because they selected the most highly prized big man on the board. Alexandre Sarr offers mobility on the defensive end, an ability to push the ball, and shooting upside. That’s not all, though. The Wizards also received a solid haul for Deni Avdija that included Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th pick in the 2024 draft, a future 2029 first-rounder, and two future second-rounders from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Alexandre Sarr (Per Game) Category Stat MP 17.2 PTS 9.7 FG% 52.0 3P% 29.8 REB 4.4 BLK 1.3

The Wizards used the 14th pick to select Carlton “Bub” Carrington and the 2029 future first-round pick is the second most favorable among Milwaukee and Boston. The pick is a massive jump compared to the mocks. Carrington is a Baltimore native who posted incredible shooting numbers at St. Francis Academy. Those numbers cooled in Pittsburgh somewhat, finishing the year with 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, but Washington can afford to take a risk on a semi-native son.

Washington did not finish there, however, trading the 26th pick to the Thunder via New York in exchange for the Knicks' 24th pick, used to select Kyshawn George. The formerly 6-5 guard grew two inches since playing with Élan Chalon in the French second division during the 2022-2023 season. George is projected to address Washington’s need for shooting, as he shot 40.8 percent from three for the Miami Hurricanes last season.

To sum up: the Wizards front office were proactive for the first round of the draft, using every bit of capital they had to find three players with high-impact potential.

Minnesota Timberwolves – A-

The Timberwolves worked their way into the lottery and around the CBA

Apologies to Washington, but the Minnesota Timberwolves were the true wizards during the first round. The Timberwolves traded into the Top 10, sending that future first-round pick and swap for Kentucky combo guard Rob Dillingham.

This was a smart move that speaks to Minnesota’s dual need to win now and their limited maneuverability as a team in the second apron. The Timberwolves’ front office is restricted from packaging players together in trades, but under league rules, draft picks do not exist as salary until they are signed to their first contract. That means the Timberwolves could trade as many assets as they wanted to acquire Dillingham.

The newly minted Timber-pup looks to help Minnesota answer playmaking questions. They struggled in the playoffs to find solutions outside of Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns, whose disappearance in the Western Conference Finals was a big storyline. Dillingham played off the bench in his lone year at Kentucky, providing critical play-making functions as both a scorer and a facilitator. Struggles with ball security and strength are a concern, but the 6-1 combo guard goes to one of the largest teams in the league where rangy teammates will likely be able to compensate for his lack of size.

Rob Dillingham (Per Game) Category Stat MP 23.3 PTS 15.2 AST 3.9 FG% 47.5 3P% 44.4 FT% 79.6

Later in the first round, the Timberwolves used the 27th pick to select Terrence Shannon Jr. from Illinois. The 6-6 forward was named First-Team All-Big Ten for the Fighting Illini and led the team in scoring on fantastic shooting splits (57/36/80).

Shannon Jr. is a two-way transition menace who can defend multiple positions, put the ball on the floor, and make things happen. He loves to play in the passing lanes, which will make him right at home on a Timberwolves team that befuddled opponents with length on length on length. He will fit right into their team-building philosophy and will have plenty to learn from fellow wings Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Don’t be surprised if he turns out to be a huge steal.

Portland Trail Blazers – B+

The Blazers picked up a two-time champion and high upside wing

Simply put, a champion big man from the University of Connecticut fell right into the Portland Trail Blazers’ lap despite rampant rumors of Memphis and Chicago maneuvering to take Donovan Clingan. The former Husky is a massive presence on the court with real rim protection potential. The 7’2” center would simply camp in the paint for UConn and dissuade guards from even trying to put up a shot.

Clingan is also unafraid to set bone-crushing picks, something that will help free up guards Simons and Henderson. He will need to work on his shooting ability, as he averaged 58.3 percent from the free throw line in his senior year, but his passing vision shows promise. Questions may surround Clingan’s fit with Deandre Ayton, but it’s more likely that Robert Williams III will be on the move by next season.

Donovan Clingan (Per Game) Category Stat MP 22.5 PTS 13.0 FG% 63.9 REB 7.4 AST 1.5 BLK 2.5

The Blazers also acquired Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards, in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick, as well as other draft assets. The agreement gives Portland cap space relief, as Avdija is signed to an extremely team-friendly contract, as well as providing a two-way wing that exists on their timeline, but has a professional track record of improvement.

Portland’s General Manager Joe Cronin might have edged into overpay territory, but Avdija’s position in the rotation makes Jerami Grant more available to recoup favorable draft assets.

Los Angeles Lakers – B+

The Lakers finally steal a floor spacer for LeBron

This was a massive tumble for Dalton Knecht, who was often mocked to the Charlotte Hornets. But it is an equally huge win for the Los Angeles Lakers. Plain and simple, the Lakers have been in desperate need of shooters since winning the 2020 NBA championship and arguably the best one in the draft fell right to them. Knecht’s potential as a swingman is limited by his size, but that won’t be a problem for Los Angeles, who sport Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Cam Reddish on the wings.

Dalton Knecht (Per Game) Category Stat MP 30.6 PTS 21.7 FG% 45.8 3P% 49.9 REB 4.9 AST 1.8

The 2024 SEC Player of the Year will be able to buzz around screens and move into space when LeBron James and Anthony Davis command double-teams inside the three-point arc. Moreover, he’s a proven on-ball threat, with a large part of his offense happening on-ball with Tennessee. When the footage of the Lakers war room was released, one could immediately see they were (rightfully) elated.

Chicago Bulls – B+

The Bulls snatch the G-League Ignite’s best prospect

The Chicago Bulls picked Matas Buzelis, the best of the G-League Ignite prospects. An easy win, especially after the Bulls were linked with potentially moving up for Donovan Clingan. With Chicago facing a tough offseason that will likely see the departure of key players like DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams, they have found the perfect replacement in Buzelis.

Matas Buzelis (Per Game) Category Stat MP 32.0 PTS 14.3 FG% 44.5 3P% 27.3 REB 6.9 BLK 2.1

The 6-9 forward struggled to find his shot from range but proved that he had the defensive instincts and time to notch 2.1 blocks per contest. Buzelis also showed off a little edge during a brief interview with ESPN after his selection.

The native son thanked his doubters, and it’s not fair to compare, but the Michael Jordan energy in that split-second was a joy to watch. While the Bulls were not as active as other teams, sometimes it's about picking the best player available, and they did just that.