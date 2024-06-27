Highlights The Atlanta Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher over other top talents, leaving fans questioning the decision.

The San Antonio Spurs traded the 8th pick for future picks, potentially sacrificing short-term success.

The Detroit Pistons selected Ron Holland II, adding another player with shooting woes to their roster.

The opening round of the 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone, and with that, the top names of the draft class have, more or less, been taken off of the board. Each franchise was extremely active during the night, making draft selections and trading picks with each other in some cases.

The future of some teams has been changed for the better, in the case of the draft winners. But some teams opted to make decisions during last night’s draft that currently appear questionable at best, and the wrong decision at worst.

Those teams are the losers of the Draft, and there were not many, as this year’s Draft was extremely balanced. But the decisions of those teams still raise more questions than answers, especially with their own situations. The following are five losers from the 2024 NBA Draft.

1 Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks were stuck between a rock and a hard place

Rarely does a team who picked first overall in a Draft be classified as a loser of said Draft. But that is exactly what the Atlanta Hawks can be labeled as, in part due to their own choices and in part due to sheer luck (or lack thereof).

Of course, it is always extremely lucky to win the Draft Lottery, and therefore the first overall pick in that year’s Draft, as was the case for the Hawks. But the previous draft was headlined by Victor Wembanyama, who has become a phenom, and next year’s Draft is scheduled to be headlined by Cooper Flagg, who is shaping up to be a true talent.

The reality is that this year’s Draft class was less stacked in terms of names than those two were or will be, and that is no fault of the Hawks. With that being said, there were plenty of big names in this year’s Draft that the Hawks opted not to pick, which was perplexing to many.

The Hawks decided to go with Zaccharie Risacher rather than Alex Sarr, Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, Nikola Topic, or any of the other bigger names. There is no doubt that Risacher is a good player, but he was not expected to go first overall by any measure.

He is 6-foot-9 and plays great defense, but his three-point shooting remains much to be desired. He shot a collective 32 percent from that department overseas but made only 29.8 percent of his threes in his last 31 games. He also only made 70 percent of his free throws, leaving much to be desired.

Overall, the Hawks kept it safe by drafting Risacher. His name doesn’t jump off the page, and he has a great bit of development left before he can make an impact in the big leagues. It’s not a horrible pick by any means, but it’s not the most solid pick either, rendering the Hawks losers of their own Draft.

2 Spurs Trading the 8th Pick

The Spurs were winners with the 4th pick but losers with the 8th

Make no mistake about it, the San Antonio Spurs were both winners and losers of the 2024 NBA Draft. They hit it out of the park with their 4th pick, selecting Stephon Castle from UConn. He can rebound, defend, and set screens, and should mix nicely with Wembanyama on the court.

It can be argued, however, that their decision to trade the 8th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves left much to be desired. The Spurs drafted Rob Dillingham with that pick, who was a 2023-24 All-SEC selection and the SEC Sixth Man of the Year last season.

They then turned around and traded him to the Timberwolves in exchange for a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 top-one protected pick swap. It is easy to understand why they did it: Anthony Edwards is the next face of the league, and he will be a free agent in 2029. The Spurs hope that the Timberwolves will fail to achieve success in that timeframe and Edwards departs.

Edwards will still be in his prime at that point, so the Spurs are hoping that they will be able to acquire him in 2029 when Wembanyama is also in his prime. But that is still a long ways away, and it is a blatant approval of the idea that the Spurs are willing to remain uncompetitive for the long term.

This past season at Kentucky, Dillingham averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists, while shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range. Those numbers are only going to improve over time, and he could have served as another piece alongside Wembanyama. Instead, he goes to a Conference rival in the Timberwolves, and the Spurs are left with just one top pick instead of the expected two.

3 Detroit Pistons

Selecting a player with shooting woes is exactly what the Pistons didn’t need

The Detroit Pistons are coming off their worst season in franchise history, finishing in the basement of the NBA with a record of 14-68. With that, they earned the fifth pick in the Draft, and used it to select Ron Holland II.

The problem with the pick is not that it's Ron Holland. He’s a decent wing who has plenty of upside, but the problem is that he barely fits into the team that chose him. Holland struggles to shoot, and players who have troubleshooting are exactly what the Pistons do not need right now.

Funnily enough, the Pistons have made similar picks in the last few Drafts. The 2022 NBA Draft saw the Pistons select Jalen Duran, a center who has had shooting problems. Then last year, Detroit selected Ausar Thompson, who was a work-in-progress in terms of shooting.

And now, they have selected Ron Holland, who shot under 25 percent from three-point range last season. They have Cade Cunningham, who has solidified himself as an offensive talent in the NBA, but beyond him, there is no support. It is why the Pistons’ rebuild has been ongoing for the better part of a half-decade now, and no signs of ending are in sight.

4 Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks drafted a player who averaged 2.9 points per game and is still years away

Any time a team features Giannis Antetokounmpo as their star and Doc Rivers as their coach, they are in win-now mode. Antetokounmpo is in the midst of his prime and turns 30 this year, and the team is not getting any younger. Their pick does not help them win now.

The Bucks decided to draft 19-year-old AJ Johnson with the 23rd overall pick in this year’s Draft. While Johnson has plenty of upside, it may be years before that comes to fruition, as he is under 170 pounds in weight and averaged just 2.9 points per game last season in the NBL.

It can be argued that with the 23rd pick, particularly in this year’s Draft, not much talent remained. But if the Bucks were serious about winning now, they could have easily picked another player a bit closer to being ready.

Perhaps they wanted to draft a cornerstone for the future after Antetokounmpo is gone. But the reality is that to win now, they needed to get younger, but not this young.

5 Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies desperately wanted Clingan but opted for Edey

Make no mistake, Zach Edey is a good choice for the Memphis Grizzlies. The 7-foot-4 center from Purdue has plenty of upside, possesses plenty of drop coverage and ball-screen coverage, and is a rebound machine. But it became clear that the Grizzlies desperately wanted Donovan Clingan, but failed to get him.

It was reported that the Grizzlies were close to a deal that would have moved them up from No. 9 to get Clingan, who miraculously fell back a few spots. But they could not pull it off and Clingan went seventh overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Clingan, the 7-foot-2 center from UConn, averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists in his sophomore season which ended in his team winning the national championship. He ranked top 10 nationally in block rate, at 11.4 percent, as well as overall defensive rating, at 89.4.

There is no question that he would have fit in better with the Grizzlies than Edey. But they took what they could get, and lost out of sheer bad luck.