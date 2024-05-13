Highlights The Atlanta Hawks won the Draft Lottery with the first overall pick, despite only 3 percent odds.

The San Antonio Spurs' fourth pick will compliment Victor Wembanyama for team improvement.

The Houston Rockets landed the third pick without tanking, showing significant improvement.

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, splitting the group of struggling squads into two. Some teams that finished their 2023-24 campaign in abysmal fashion got rewarded with a high pick, while other teams that were equally dreadful or even worse did not have luck play in their favor.

Despite having just a 3.0 percent chance at winning the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks overcame the odds and ended up winning the Lottery, earning the right to pick first overall in the upcoming Draft, which will take place from June 26-27. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons, who had the highest odds of nailing the first overall pick at 14.0 percent, finished in fifth.

2024 NBA Draft Lottery order Pick Team 1 Hawks 2 Wizards 3 Rockets 4 Spurs 5 Pistons 6 Hornets 7 Trail Blazers 8 Raptors (to Spurs) 9 Grizzlies 10 Jazz 11 Bulls 12 Rockets (to Thunder) 13 Kings 14 Warriors (to Trail Blazers)

This draft class is not necessarily considered to be one of the stronger ones in league history, but there is something to earning a high pick in any draft. It gives teams the chance to find talent and claim them before others can. Here are the teams that won and lost the 2024 NBA Draft.

Winner – Atlanta Hawks

Hawks defied the odds and earned the number one pick

Coming into the 2024 NBA Draft with low expectations (just a 3 percent chance of the top pick), the Atlanta Hawks walked away the winner of the entire draft. They notched the first overall pick, their first since 1975 when they selected David Thompson, and won the Lottery for the first time in franchise history (it was instituted in 1984).

The Hawks actually made the Play-In Tournament this year, despite finishing ten games under .500, with a 36-46 record. They were swiftly eliminated from contention from the Chicago Bulls, and therefore entered the offseason with a cloud of uncertainty lingering over them. Their duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray did not exactly work out, leading to rumors of the team splitting them up.

Now, with the first overall pick, it throws a new wrench into the works. The pick will be a huge component in the way Atlanta reshapes their team in the offseason. They can now decide to trade one of Young or Murray, or both, or trade one with the pick, or keep the pick, or whatever other combination they want.

If the Hawks play their cards right, their team can change dramatically — good or bad. But getting the first overall pick in the NBA Draft automatically makes them the winner of the whole thing.

Winner – San Antonio Spurs

Spurs nailed the fourth pick which they can use to compliment Wembanyama

After winning the Draft Lottery last year and striking gold with Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs also now find themselves in a prime position in this year’s Draft. Wembanyama’s rookie campaign went well on an individual level, but was less than ideal on a team level, as the team finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

The team’s losing record gave them a 10.5 percent chance to win the Draft Lottery again this year, which did not happen. Instead, they finished fourth, which is still a win as they no longer need the big fish to anchor the team (they have that already with Wembanyama).

Instead, they can draft a player who will fit well alongside Wembanyama, particularly a point guard as they are severely lacking in that department. The Spurs will be in a prime position to turn things around quickly as Wembanyama matures in talent.

Winner – Houston Rockets

Rockets remained competitive and still landed the third pick

Despite losing their own pick, the Houston Rockets landed the third overall pick in the Draft thanks to the Brooklyn Nets. As part of the James Harden trade back in 2021, the Nets sent their 2024 first round pick to Houston, which blossomed into the third overall pick in this year’s Draft.

What makes the achievement evermore impressive is that the Rockets obtained it without tanking. Most of the other teams in the Lottery finished the 2023-24 season in the basement, but the Rockets hung in there until the final week of the season.

They ultimately finished on the outside looking in, in 11th place with a 41-41 record. That marked the team’s first time reaching the .500 mark since 2020, so it’s been quite a long and painful road. But the Rockets won almost 20 games more this year than last, marking a major improvement, and should be able to make noise with the third overall pick.

Loser – Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers finished last in the West and got little to show for it

Teams that tanked in order to receive the highest chances at a top pick, but failed to do so, can be classified as losers of the Draft. The Portland Trail Blazers are one of those teams.

After finishing the 2023-24 season with a 21-61 record, the worst in the Western Conference, they entered the Draft Lottery with the fourth-highest odds at winning the first overall pick, at 13.2 percent. However, luck was not in their favor as they finished seventh in the Draft order.

Portland finished tied in standings with the Charlotte Hornets, who also got unlucky in the Lottery but finished a pick ahead at sixth. The Trail Blazers blew both chances at finishing within the top four, as they also received a pick from the Golden State Warriors, which fell to 14th.

With the 7th and 14th pick in the Draft, and no more Damian Lillard, nobody is coming to save the Trail Blazers. Things are therefore looking tough for Portland.

Loser – Detroit Pistons

Pistons finished in fifth despite tanking

The Detroit Pistons had an abysmal season, plain and simple. With only 14 wins and nearly 70 losses (68 to be exact), which included a historic 28 game losing streak, the Pistons tanked (maybe on purpose, maybe not) in the hopes of winning the Draft Lottery.

They drafted Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021, and he has turned out to be a formidable piece. But three years later, luck was not on their side.

The Pistons entered the Draft Lottery with the best odds to win the first overall pick, at 14 percent. Instead, they ended up falling to fifth for the second year in a row. Last year, they drafted Ausar Thompson with that fifth pick, who had a decent rookie campaign.

But for a team that’s only won a combined 54 games in the last three seasons, finishing outside of the top four in the Draft Lottery, let alone failing to win the first pick, is a disappointment in and of itself.

Loser – Toronto Raptors

Raptors finished eighth and don’t even have access to their pick

Five years removed from their only NBA championship in 2019, the Toronto Raptors decided it was time to tear it all down. They traded away Paskal Siakam and OG Anunoby, and the loss of Scottie Barnes to an injury meant they would go only 6-21 after the Trade Deadline. That gave them high odds to win a top pick in the Draft Lottery, though.

Those dreams failed to pan out. The Raptors ended up finishing eighth in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, despite having a 46 percent chance of finishing within the top six, and a 9.0 percent chance of winning the first overall pick.

To make matters worse, since the Raptors failed to finish within the top six, they must trade the pick to the Spurs. That’s because of a clause within the disastrous Jakob Poeltl trade back in 2023, meaning the Raptors have nothing to show for all the losing they did. It is therefore safe to say that the Toronto Raptors were the biggest losers of the Draft Lottery.