Highlights The 2024 NBA Draft features some talented rookies who should play an immediate role on their new teams.

Five rookies in particular should get playing time right away.

NBA teams looking to compete for a championship this season will need these players to fill a hole from day one.

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books. Thirty rookies now know where they will be playing next season.

It was quite a fascinating start to the draft. It had surprises, draft day slides and a few impact trades. Listed below is a recap of all the picks made in round one.

2024 NBA Draft: Full First-Round Results Pick Team Rookie 1 Hawks Zaccharie Risacher 2 Wizards Alex Sarr 3 Rockets Reed Sheppard 4 Spurs Stephon Castle 5 Pistons Ron Holland 6 Hornets Tidjane Salaun 7 Trail Blazers Donovan Clingan 8 Timberwolves Rob Dillingham 9 Grizzlies Zach Edey 10 Jazz Cody Williams 11 Bulls Matas Buzelis 12 Thunder Nikola Topic 13 Kings Devin Carter 14 Wizards Bub Carrington 15 Heat Kel’el Ware 16 76ers Jared McCain 17 Lakers Dalton Knecht 18 Magic Tristan da Silva 19 Raptors Ja'Kobe Walter 20 Cavaliers Jaylon Tyson 21 Pelicans Yves Missi 22 Nuggets DaRon Holmes 23 Bucks AJ Johnson 24 Wizards Kyshawn George 25 Knicks Pacome Dadiet 26 Thunder Dillon Jones 27 Timberwolves Terrence Shannon Jr. 28 Suns Ryan Dunn 29 Jazz Isaiah Collier 30 Celtics Baylor Scheierman

There are a few names on this list who immediately stand out as players who will be a big part of their new teams from the get-go. Some rookies will be afforded patience out of the gates, allowing them to take time to grow and mature.

But the five players listed below will have the spotlight on them immediately, being thrust into crucial day-one roles from the jump.

Memphis Grizzlies – Zach Edey

The most controversial pick of the first round

Zach Edey entered the 2024 NBA Draft as the most polarizing prospect at the event. The commentary on Edey has been fairly split into one of two extremes regarding his NBA future.

Some believe that Edey will go the way of Boban Marjanović, incapable of keeping up with the athletes in the NBA at his size. Others have thrown out comparisons as lofty as Yao Ming in terms of the dominance he could be capable of displaying.

As is often the case with polarizing splits like this, the truth often lies somewhere in the middle.

Zach Edey's 2023-24 College Stats PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 BPG 2.2 FG% 62.3

Edey was an incredibly productive college basketball player. He won the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Award in back-to-back seasons before turning pro.

One should not expect Edey to replicate his gaudy numbers with the Memphis Grizzlies , but he will have every opportunity to be an important player immediately.

The Grizzlies have an opening at their center spot moving forward and one would imagine that, after investing a top-10 pick into selecting Edey, the job would likely be his.

The Purdue star made massive strides this past college season to improve his mobility and lateral quickness. With his improved nimbleness, Edey should have every chance to start for a Grizzlies team looking to reassert itself into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Edey's dominance on the glass should be a nice compliment to Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and his deficiencies as a rebounder.

Some people threw their arms in the air, questioning what the Grizzlies were doing when this pick was made. Edey should have every opportunity to silence those critics early in his career.

Philadelphia 76ers – Jared McCain

McCain is a perfect role player for the Sixers

There are few fits in this draft that feel as perfect as Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain heading to the Philadelphia 76ers . The only major concern with the fit is whether McCain starts beside Tyrese Maxey, leaving the Sixers looking a touch small in the backcourt.

Even when considering that, it is hard not to love the idea of a knockdown shooter like McCain getting the opportunity to play in an offense with Joel Embiid .

Jared McCain's 2023-24 College Stats PPG 14.3 APG 1.9 FG% 46.2 3P% 41.4

McCain was undoubtedly one of the best shooters available in the 2024 NBA Draft. His ability to heat up from beyond the arc was electric to watch this past college season. He can knock down three-point shots in a variety of ways.

For a Sixers team getting ready to build a contender this offseason, he should have every opportunity to be a big part of the rotation early in his career.

Philadelphia has been reportedly pursuing a star to pair alongside Embiid and Maxey. When constructing a roster around three stars, there are often constraints in terms of filling out the roster around them due to the financial implications of paying those stars the kind of contracts they demand.

The Sixers will likely find a way to bring back some of their own key free agents to mitigate this concern, but it should still leave the door wide open for McCain to contribute to a title push immediately.

Los Angeles Lakers – Dalton Knecht

The Lakers took advantage of a draft day slide to steal Knecht at No. 17

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises from draft night was the slide of Dalton Knecht. This was a player many experts projected to go in the top 10, with some even having him in the top five.

The longer the draft went on, the more people sat and looked at the best players available, noticing that Knecht was still on the board.

The L.A. Lakers may have been doing backflips by the time they were on the clock and he was still available. One would imagine it did not take long to lock in that pick.

Dalton Knecht's 2023-24 College Stats PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 FG% 45.8 3P% 39.7

Knecht is one of the most NBA-ready players in this year's draft. One could easily make the argument that he was the safest pick among all the rookies in the class.

He comes in a touch on the older side at 23 years old, which is likely why he took a tumble down the draft.

For a Lakers team looking to put together a contender around LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season, they likely could not care less about his age. Knecht should get the opportunity to be immediately inserted into the rotation in the upcoming year.

The former Tennessee Volunteer is one of the best shooters in this year's draft. He should be more than capable of taking advantage of all the open shots that will be generated from the defensive attention drawn by his superstar teammates.

This one could prove to be one of the biggest steals on draft night.

San Antonio Spurs – Stephon Castle

The Spurs get their guard for Victor Wembanyama

Credit: © Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It was no secret that the San Antonio Spurs needed to acquire a lead guard for Victor Wembanyama this offseason. They did just that with the fourth overall selection.

Stephon Castle's 2023-24 College Stats PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 FG% 47.2 3P% 26.7 SPG 0.8 BPG 0.5

Stephon Castle will be given every opportunity early and often to win the starting point guard spot in San Antonio. Even if he starts as the backup, he should be an immediate impact player in the guard rotation with Tre Jones.

Castle lacks the shooting ability that one would desire alongside Wembanyama, but he should be able to contribute to the Spurs as a defender and playmaker right away.

Shooting mechanics can be improved upon with coaching and development. That should not deter Castle from seeing the court a considerable amount in his rookie season.

Of the players on this list, Castle should have a legitimate chance at pursuing the Rookie of the Year award in the upcoming season. He should have no problem playing productive minutes with Wembanyama drawing pressure away from him (and everyone else on the offense) consistently.

Miami Heat – Kel'el Ware

Ware will be an excellent compliment to Bam Adebayo

Caleb Martin will be hitting free agency this offseason looking for a payday after opting out of his player option for 2024-25. If the Miami Heat does not manage to bring him back, it should not be surprising to see Kel'el Ware inserted into the starting lineup to start the year.

Kel'el Ware's 2023-24 College Stats PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 BPG 1.9 FG% 58.6 3P% 42.5

Ware is the perfect big man to compliment Bam Adebayo . If the plan is to give Adebayo more minutes at the four spot with Ware playing the five, this is a tremendous fit.

Defensively, Ware was a great rim protector in college with the Indiana Hoosiers. This would allow Adebayo the opportunity to take advantage of his mobility and defend out on the perimeter more.

Offensively, Ware showed an ability to stretch the court from beyond the arc this past season on limited volume. If he can build on his solid shooting mechanics and be a threat from downtown in the NBA, there should not be any potential spacing issues in running the two together.

Even if Ware is not starting on day one, there should be ample reason to believe he will be receiving considerable rotation minutes immediately.

The Heat will look to compete, as always, next season. The selection of Ware should aid those efforts.

