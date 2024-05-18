Highlights The 2024 NBA Draft is compared to 2013, which produced talented players like Giannis and Gobert.

Alexandre Sarr shows promise as a rim protector and could go high in the draft, despite the class perceived as weak.

Sarr's skills on defense are mature, but he needs more consistency and offensive development to reach his full potential.

The 2024 NBA Draft is largely viewed as one of the weaker classes in recent memory. The comparisons across the basketball world liken this class to the dubious 2013 draft class. However, even that class was not without its players who had a major impact on the NBA game.

2013 produced one of the best players in the NBA today: Giannis Antetokounmpo. It also produced one of the most accomplished defensive players of all time Rudy Gobert. Even past the two headliners, the class had a good handful of quality players in it, like CJ McCollum, Victor Oladipo, Dennis Schröder, and others.

The key takeaway is that even in draft classes which are perceived as weaker, there is still plenty of talent to be found. One of those talents in this year's class could be right at the top of it. French big man Alexandre Sarr has a plethora of gifts that should catch the eye of teams selecting near the top of this draft.

There is a good chance that when all is said and done, the first name heard on June 26, 2024, will be the 7'1" Center of the NBL's Perth Wildcats.

Sarr's Size Is a Strength

Sarr brings several NBA-ready skills to the table, right out of the gate

Sarr's standout skills come on the defensive end of the court. There is plenty to love about the immediate impact he could have on a team on that side of the floor.

Sarr showcases himself as a player who can immediately come in and serve as a very good rim protector. He's averaged 1.5 blocks per game in only 18.0 minutes a night as a member of the Wildcats. When you adjust those to the per 36 minutes numbers, that would be an impressive 3.1 blocks per game.

NBA Block Leaders 2023-24 Rank Player Blocks 1 Victor Wembanyama 3.6 2 Walker Kessler 2.4 3 Brook Lopez 2.4 4 Anthony Davis 2.3 5 Chet Holmgren 2.3

The per 36 numbers stack up very favorably with some of the best the league has to offer. Granted, the expectation would not be for him to play heavy enough minutes out of the gate to join those players. Plus, Sarr did this against NBL players, not NBA. However, seeing a nineteen-year-old display this kind of defensive prowess against grown men and professionals (as opposed to the collegiate level) should leave plenty of room for excitement.

In the minutes that he does play in his rookie year, Sarr should have no issue being an immediate impact player in deterring shots at the rim and making defenses think twice about taking the ball inside when he's lurking.

The lengthy big also displayed plenty of promise in terms of being a player capable of switching onto guards effectively. In modern defensive schemes in the NBA, this skill will be worth its weight in gold.

Offensively, there is plenty of room for growth in his game. However, Sarr's athleticism and frame should allow him to contribute as a good rim-runner and pick-and-roll partner to a quality guard. Finishing at the rim will be his most consistent form of offense as he works on refining and expanding his overall arsenal.

His Main Weakness Is Inconsistency

Sarr shows a lot of flashes that'll need to become consistent

Sarr's biggest weakness might just be his lack of consistency when it comes to his overall offensive game. He'll have plenty of displays where he shows real offensive upside and tools that are available and could one day be a part of his overall package. However, he can't do those things consistently yet.

The French big man displays moments of being able to create for himself offensively, without doing it often enough that you can be sure that's something that can be relied upon at an NBA-level night in and night out.

Sarr showcases an ability to knock down shots from the perimeter to the point that one would believe this skill could be added to his game eventually. He may never be a knockdown shooter like Nikola Jokić or Karl-Anthony Towns, but with enough time, he could develop into a threat if he is left open.

His shooting mechanics are a little slow, but they look good enough that NBA development should be able to work on it with him. However, there are times when Sarr settles too much for the mid-range right now instead of attacking. His shooting is better than your run-of-the-mill big, but not enough to the point that he should fall in love with that shot regularly.

Sarr could benefit from filling out his frame more. He's a touch on the lighter side, being listed at around 216 pounds. One can't help but wonder how much that affects his game in terms of being an underwhelming rebounder for his size and length.

His Pro Comparisons Are Defensive Standouts

There are some favorable player comparisons for what Sarr could be in the NBA

Overall, the key regarding Sarr's appeal is the gifts that are already there and the potential of what he could be if some of the inconsistencies become consistent. Any NBA team drafting Sarr will need to practice patience in allowing the young big to develop and give him the opportunities to grow.

Player comparisons can sometimes set unrealistic expectations on young prospects, but it's still an effective tool for communicating the kind of NBA players that may resemble someone's game. Considering this, there are a couple of players who immediately come to mind when looking for NBA equivalents to whom Sarr can play a similar game.

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands out here. Both players display incredible defensive gifts, are mobile for their size, and can impact a basketball game effectively on that end while being a touch limited on offense.

Nicholas Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets would be another favorable comparison for Sarr. If his offensive game never truly grows into what it could be, in a best-case scenario, following a similar path to being a great NBA pro like Claxton could be a very viable way for him to have a long and successful career.

Teams looking to draft Sarr will fall in love with the idea of what his ceiling could be given time, but even if he doesn't hit those levels, there's a future in which he could be an impactful starter for a long time in the league.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon.