The 2023-24 NBA Draft is quickly approaching and is widely considered to have one of the weaker draft classes in recent memory. Especially coming off the heels of possibly the most hyped prospect ever in Victor Wembanyama in last year’s draft, the lack of a clear-cut star or stars at the top of the prospect board leaves the class feeling a bit dry.

That’s not to say, however, that there won’t be quality players coming out of the draft, only that it’s not exactly clear who that will be yet. But just as certain as there are to be hits within the bunch, busts are also always looming.

Whether it be because of health, overvaluing a player’s impact, or simply the inability to translate one’s game to the big stage, busts are an integral part of almost every draft class, and knowing how to spot them becomes crucial when a franchise is deciding who to invest a chunk of their future in. With that in mind, here’s a look at five of the biggest potential busts of this year's draft class.

Nikola Topić

Although extremely talented, Topic has serious injury issues looming

Nikola Topić, coming from the Serbian Red Stars of the Euro League, is a potential bust not because of his play, but because of the restrictions his health could place on him. Topić has put up solid numbers for the Red Stars, and his playstyle seems to be one that will translate to the NBA level fairly well.

Topić 2023-24 Statistics Type PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% Per Game 14.5 3.2 5.5 49.8 30.6 Per 36 Minutes 18.8 4.2 7.2 49.8 30.6

His injury issues, however, have caused him to miss a significant amount of time already. Injuring his knee in January, Topić was forced to miss four months of play. After returning, he again injured the same knee on a non-contact play.

If his knee is going to be an issue regardless of who he’s playing against, that doesn’t bode well for his potential to flourish on the big stage. Especially considering he’s been a top scorer for his team, with a usage rate of 23.9 percent.

If these injuries persist, the best-case scenario for Topić may be as a high-end role player. While he could very well carve out a great career in this role, it’s not the player he’s shown he can be at full health. Considering he’s consistently touted as a high overall draft pick, the trajectory of his career may not line up with the potential he’s shown.

Ron Holland

Shooting issues and a high turnover rate could cause problems for Holland

Ron Holland, of the G-League Ignite, has shown that he can be an effective scorer against talented opposition. Putting up quality numbers in the G-League, Holland did so while starting 14 of the 15 games he played in.

Holland 2023-24 Statistics Type PPG RPG APG TOV PF Per Game 18.5 6.7 2.8 3.5 3.1 Per 36 Minutes 22.0 8.0 3.3 4.2 3.7 Per 100 Possessions 28.6 9.1 4.5 4.2 4.6

Most notably, Holland struggles with turning the ball over. Averaging over three turnovers per game (along with over three personal fouls), he’s giving opposing teams a lot of extra possessions and opportunities to put the ball in the bucket.

Speaking of putting the ball in the bucket, doing so from deep is also a weak point of Holland’s. Making only 24.0 percent of his shots from behind the arc, Holland’s inability to consistently hit threes could limit the amount of time he sees the NBA court, as the deep ball has become an essential part of today’s game.

To be fair to Holland, only 19.8 percent of his shots are threes (3.6 attempts per game), meaning it’s not one of the more prominent aspects of his game. And he boasts a respectable field goal percentage of 44.4 percent.

For that exact reason, though, he could see an NBA career that turns out very differently than what the eye test suggests, as most forwards are expected to have some capacity to stretch the floor in which this 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward lacks.

Kentucky Guards

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, a pair of freshman Wildcats, although talented, may be suffering from poor marketing

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, both freshman at the University of Kentucky, are being billed as NBA-ready guards. While they were certainly impressive at the NCAA level, certain metrics may suggest that this success won’t exactly translate.

Sheppard, putting up the more well-rounded stats of the two, had the better shooting percentages and showed more overall versatility. Although, at 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds, he’s also the bigger of the pair.

Sheppard 2023-24 Statistics Type PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% Per Game12.5 12.5 4.1 4.5 53.6 52.1 Per 40 Minutes 17.2 5.7 6.2 53.6 52.1 Per 100 Possessions 23.3 7.7 8.4 53.6 52.1

While a player’s smaller stature doesn’t prohibit them from reaching greatness, it’s historically much more difficult for smaller players to translate their game from the NCAA to the NBA. Sheppard, talented as he is, also lacks the athleticism typically seen at the position.

His partner in the backcourt, Dillingham, suffers from some of the same issues as Sheppard. Entering the draft as an extremely talented, yet undersized, guard, Dillingham has put up quality enough stats to bill him as one of the best scoring prospects this year.

Dillingham 2023-24 Statistics Type PPG RPG APG TOV PF Per Game 15.2 2.9 3.9 2.0 2.6 Per 40 Minutes 26.1 5.0 6.6 3.4 4.5 Per 100 Possessions 35.3 6.8 9.0 4.6 6.1

His scoring, though, may be hindered once he’s playing in the NBA. Like Sheppard, Dillingham is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, and 164 pounds with a 6-foot-3 wingspan. He also commits an abundance of turnovers and personal fouls, so much so that when spreading his stats to 100 possessions would see him (theoretically) averaging performances in which he’s turning the ball over more than four times and fouling out of the game.

While both of these guys are still extremely young and have the time needed to iron these issues out and become quality players, they’re also being billed as NBA-ready guards. The kind of players a team can plug into their lineup and immediately see a positive impact.

While they both certainly have the potential to get to that point, expecting both (or either) of them to come out the gate playing as effectively as they were in college may be a misnomer and place unrealistic expectations upon them.

Zach Edey

Despite showing some of the most potential in this class, Edey could have one of the most disappointing careers

Zach Edey, leading the Purdue Boilermakers to the NCAA Tournament Championship (though not winning) and garnering a vast amount of accolades throughout his collegiate career, has the potential to be the biggest bust of this year’s draft. Listed at 7-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Edey was nothing short of a dominant force in the NCAA.

Edey 2023–24 Statistics Type PPG RPG APG Per Game 25.2 12.2 2.0 Per 40 Minutes 31.5 15.2 2.5 Per 100 Possessions 46.2 22.3 3.7

While he was one of the most successful college players in the country this season, there are major concerns about how, or even if, his play will be able to translate. Averaging a 25-point and 12-rebound double-double is no small feat, but Edey is no small man and often was able to use his size against overwhelmed college students.

His competition in the big league will be very different, and Edey’s ability to play effectively against multiple other men as big and talented as he is, is still in question. His numbers and size do suggest, though, that he at least has some level of sustainability, regardless of how well his scoring holds up.

He may not be a flop in terms of having a poor career, but it very well could end up feeling very disappointing coming off of one of the most individually successful NCAA runs in history.