Highlights
The first major event of the NBA offseason is upon us as the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft tips off at 8 PM ET on Wednesday, June 26th. After months of workouts, combines, and speculation on which team will pick who, it is now time for the 30 NBA teams to officially make their selections.
Surely, this night will be filled with plenty of drama, as surprises and draft-night trades should be expected throughout the evening. The Atlanta Hawks will get the first pick.
To keep up to date with the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, GIVEMESPORT has you covered with every selection made in round one.
|
2024 NBA Draft - First Round
|
Pick
|
Team
|
Player
|
Position - Previous Team
|
1
|
Hawks
|
Zaccharie Risacher
|
SF - ASVEL, France
|
2
|
Wizards
|
3
|
Rockets (via Nets)
|
4
|
Spurs
|
5
|
Pistons
|
6
|
Hornets
|
7
|
Blazers
|
8
|
Spurs (via Raptors)
|
9
|
Grizzlies
|
10
|
Jazz
|
11
|
Bulls
|
12
|
Thunder (via Rockets)
|
13
|
Kings
|
14
|
Blazers (traded to Wizards)
|
15
|
Heat
|
16
|
76ers
|
17
|
Lakers
|
18
|
Magic
|
19
|
Raptors (via Pacers)
|
20
|
Cavaliers
|
21
|
Pelicans (via Bucks)
|
22
|
Suns
|
23
|
Bucks (via Pelicans)
|
24
|
Knicks (via Mavericks)
|
25
|
Knicks
|
26
|
Wizards (via Clippers)
|
27
|
Timberwolves
|
28
|
Nuggets
|
29
|
Jazz (via Thunder)
|
30
|
Celtics
1 Atlanta Hawks
Zaccharie Risacher, SF - ASVEL, France
The Hawks officially make Zaccharie Risacher the first overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Risacher may not be the most athletic player in the draft, but his ability to score on all three levels will give the Hawks much-needed scoring at the wing position. He has a high basketball IQ, which makes up for his lack of speed, allowing him to be an adequate defender. As he grows and develops, expect him to become one of the most versatile scorers in the game.
