The first major event of the NBA offseason is upon us as the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft tips off at 8 PM ET on Wednesday, June 26th. After months of workouts, combines, and speculation on which team will pick who, it is now time for the 30 NBA teams to officially make their selections.

Surely, this night will be filled with plenty of drama, as surprises and draft-night trades should be expected throughout the evening. The Atlanta Hawks will get the first pick.

To keep up to date with the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, GIVEMESPORT has you covered with every selection made in round one.

2024 NBA Draft - First Round Pick Team Player Position - Previous Team 1 Hawks Zaccharie Risacher SF - ASVEL, France 2 Wizards 3 Rockets (via Nets) 4 Spurs 5 Pistons 6 Hornets 7 Blazers 8 Spurs (via Raptors) 9 Grizzlies 10 Jazz 11 Bulls 12 Thunder (via Rockets) 13 Kings 14 Blazers (traded to Wizards) 15 Heat 16 76ers 17 Lakers 18 Magic 19 Raptors (via Pacers) 20 Cavaliers 21 Pelicans (via Bucks) 22 Suns 23 Bucks (via Pelicans) 24 Knicks (via Mavericks) 25 Knicks 26 Wizards (via Clippers) 27 Timberwolves 28 Nuggets 29 Jazz (via Thunder) 30 Celtics

1 Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher, SF - ASVEL, France

The Hawks officially make Zaccharie Risacher the first overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Risacher may not be the most athletic player in the draft, but his ability to score on all three levels will give the Hawks much-needed scoring at the wing position. He has a high basketball IQ, which makes up for his lack of speed, allowing him to be an adequate defender. As he grows and develops, expect him to become one of the most versatile scorers in the game.