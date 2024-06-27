Highlights The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft has concluded and there were plenty of trades and movement that happened throughout the evening.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Zaccharie Risacher from France with the No. 1 overall pick.

Four Frenchmen were taken in the first round, including three in the top-six.

The first major event of the NBA offseason is upon us.

With the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft in the books, the action continues with the second round on Thursday. After months of workouts, combines, and speculation on which team will pick who, it is now time for the 30 NBA teams to officially make their selections.

2024 NBA Draft - First Round Pick Team Player Position - Previous Team 1 Hawks Zaccharie Risacher SF - ASVEL, France 2 Wizards Alexandre Sarr C - Perth Wildcats 3 Rockets (via Nets) Reed Sheppard G - Kentucky 4 Spurs Stephon Castle G - UConn 5 Pistons Ron Holland F - G-League Ignite 6 Hornets Tidjane Salaun F - Cholet, France 7 Blazers Donovan Clingan C - UConn 8 Timberwolves (via Spurs) Rob Dillingham PG - Kentucky 9 Grizzlies Zach Edey C - Purdue 10 Jazz Cody Williams SF - Colorado 11 Bulls Matas Buzelis F - G-League Ignite 12 Thunder (via Rockets) Nikola Topic PG - Red Star (Serbia) 13 Kings Devin Carter SG - Providence 14 Wizards (via Blazers) Bub Carrington PG - Pittsburgh 15 Heat Kel'el Ware C - Indiana 16 76ers Jared McCain PG - Duke 17 Lakers Dalton Knecht G - Tennessee 18 Magic Tristan da Silva PF - Colorado 19 Raptors (via Pacers) Ja'Kobe Walter SG - Baylor 20 Cavaliers Jaylon Tyson SG - California 21 Pelicans (via Bucks) Yves Missi C - Baylor 22 Nuggets (via Suns) DaRon Holmes II PF - Dayton 23 Bucks (via Pelicans) AJ Johnson G - Illawara Hawks 24 Wizards (via Knicks) Kyshawn George PG - Miami (FL) 25 Knicks Pacome Dadiet F - France 26 Thunder (via Knicks) Dillon Jones F - Weber State 27 Timberwolves Terrence Shannon Jr. SG - Illinois 28 Suns (via Nuggets) Ryan Dunn SF - Virginia 29 Jazz (via Thunder) Isaiah Collier PG - USC 30 Celtics Baylor Scheierman G - Creighton

First Round

1 Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher, SF - ASVEL, France

The Atlanta Hawks officially made Zaccharie Risacher the first overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Risacher may not be the most athletic player in the draft, but his ability to score on all three levels will give the Hawks much-needed scoring at the wing position. He has a high basketball IQ, which makes up for his lack of speed, allowing him to be an adequate defender. As he grows and develops, expect him to become one of the most versatile scorers in the game.

2 Washington Wizards

Alexandre Sarr, C - Perth Wildcats

The Washington Wizards selected Alexandre Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Standing at 7-1, Sarr is a mobile big with insane athleticism. He can create for himself both on and off the ball and has the potential to be an elite rim protector. Sarr isn't a finished product yet, but his upside gives the Wizards a terrific building block for the future.

3 Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard, G - Kentucky

The Houston Rockets selected Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Regarded as the best shooter in the draft, Sheppard should be able to provide the Rockets with a terrific option from the perimeter.

4 San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle, G - UConn

A year after taking Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, the San Antonio Spurs went with Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick. A strong athlete with great size and length, he will be a terrific addition to what San Antonio is building. While his outside shooting is still a work in progress, his ball handling and defense will be his main strengths to begin his career. The Spurs are getting a terrific two-way player who will make a great impact on both sides of the floor.

5 Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland, F - G-League Ignite

Despite rumors of trading the pick, the Detroit Pistons opted to keep it and selected Ron Holland with the No. 5 overall pick. He has been excelling for the G-League Ignite. Holland will be a day-one starter with Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, allowing Ausar Thompson to come off the bench. Holland is the most NBA-ready prospect in the draft.

6 Charlotte Hornets

Tidjane Salaun, F - Cholet, France

The Charlotte Hornets took the third Frenchman in the top-six by drafting Tidjane Salaun with the No. 6 pick. Salaun is a bonafide athlete who can create in the paint and do a decent job rebounding. Salaun is more of a wait-and-see player, which makes him a good fit for a Hornets team that is still on the rebuild.

7 Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan, C - UConn

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick. While he does not step outside the paint much like a prototypical modern NBA center, Clingan can work the paint, get second-chance points, and collapse defenses inside. He is not the type of big that an offense will run though, but he is an efficient scorer down low who can get a quick two points when his number is called. If he can develop a solid outside shot, he will be one of the best bigs from this draft class.

8 Minnesota Timberwolves (acquired from Spurs)

Rob Dillingham, PG - Kentucky

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for the eighth pick and acquired the draft rights to Rob Dillingham. Dillingham is someone who is ready to impact winning at the highest level and is joining a team that made the jump this season as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

9 Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Edey - C, Purdue

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Zach Edey with the No. 9 overall pick. The Grizzlies, who were adamant to get a center, got their replacement for Steven Adams, whom they traded last season to the Rockets. Memphis is looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled campaign and are bringing in the reigning National Player of the Year.

10 Utah Jazz

Cody Williams, SF - Colorado

The Utah Jazz took Colorado standout Cody Williams with the No. 10 overall pick. Williams is a good defender, can shoot from pretty much everywhere, and isn't bad with the ball in his hands. The younger brother of Jalen Williams, Cody is an elite prospect all around.

11 Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis, SF - G-League Ignite

The Chicago kid is coming home as the Chicago Bulls select Matas Buzelis with the No. 11 overall pick. At 6-foot-10, Buzelis has a fluid handle and exceptional passing for his size, which allows him to be an offensive weapon while his shot develops. On defense, he will need to add muscle to compete at an NBA level.

12 Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, PG - Red Star (Serbia)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken Nikola Topic with the 12th overall pick. Not an elite shooter or defender, Topic is serviceable at both aspects and there is hope that he will be able to improve both aspects and become elite all-around. The best passer in the draft, he is one of the rare players who can make his team better before he improves, although his improvement won't be rapid as it was announced that he suffered a partial ACL tear, and his recovery will be slow. It will also be interesting to see how he fits on a Thunder team laden with perimeter talent.

13 Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter, SG - Providence

The Sacramento Kings selected Devin Carter with the No. 13 overall pick. An excellent shooter, Carter should be able to complement the Kings star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who are both terrific playmakers. He is a solid enough passer to run the offense through when needed, and he can knock down shots as an off-ball threat. An elite athlete, he is also one of the best two-way guards in his class and can immediately make an impact for a Kings team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2023-24 season.

14 Washington Wizards (acquired from Blazers)

Bub Carrington - PG, Pittsburgh

The Wizards acquired the 14th overall pick after trading Deni Avdija to the Blazers and used it to select Bub Carrington. A versatile scorer, he has a great ability to create on his own. Just 18 years old, he has a ton of upside and would be a nice project to develop for a Wizards team that is focused on rebuilding.

15 Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware, C - Indiana

With the first pick outside the lottery, the Miami Heat selected Kel'el Ware at No. 15 overall. After a disappointing season at Oregon, Ware transferred to Indiana, where he has shown that he is an NBA-level talent. His ability to work in the post is reminiscent of LaMarcus Aldridge, but he is eager to step outside the arc and take shots from deep on occasion. He is incredibly athletic and has decent handles for a seven-footer. Ware should be able to bolster Miami's frontcourt depth.

16 Philadelphia 76ers

Jared McCain, PG - Duke

Expected to make a splash this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jared McCain out of Duke with the No. 16 overall pick. McCain is a bucket-getter, although his lack of size and explosiveness brings questions to his NBA readiness. Duke is an NBA factory, however, and his 40.1 percent mark from three makes him an attractive prospect. Marketed as a point guard, he can play both on or off the ball and would be a solid complementary backcourt player beside All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

17 Los Angeles Lakers

Dalton Knecht, G -Tennessee

The Los Angeles Lakers have selected Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The oldest player so far in this draft, Knecht is a fifth-year senior who thrived in the SEC. He is an elite scorer who can drive to the hoop but would much rather prefer to shoot from distance. An NBA-ready player and excellent shooter, Knecht shot 39.7 percent from three last season at Tennesse and should be a terrific fit in a system run by LeBron James.

18 Orlando Magic

Tristan da Silva, PF - Colorado

​​​​​​After a breakout campaign where they made the postseason, the Orlando Magic selected Tristan da Silva with the 18th overall pick. A senior, da Silva's ceiling is approaching, and he is a solid and fundamentally-sound player. Shooting 37 percent from deep this season, he is a solid rebounder but lacks the athleticism to be an offensive threat in the paint. With his ability to shoot, he will be someone the Magic can utilize due to their lack of three-point shooting.

19 Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter, SG - Baylor

The Toronto Raptors have taken Ja'Kobe Walter with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Along with Holland, Walter is the closest thing to NBA-ready. That doesn't mean he has the star-caliber abilities of Holland, but he will be ready to impact winning on day one. A dynamic scorer with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Walter should be able to slot in nicely next to Immanuel Quickley and form a dynamic backcourt in Toronto.

20 Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson, SG - California

With the 20th overall pick, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Jaylon Tyson. Tyson is a decent offensive player with talent on the defensive end as well. He has great versatility, is a solid three-level scorer, and has some playmaking chops as well. However, his lack of explosiveness could limit his NBA ceiling.