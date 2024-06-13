Highlights Jaedon LeDee is a versatile inside-outside scorer, poised to excel off-ball at the next level.

Quinten Post's rare combination of shooting and shot-blocking skills make him desirable for any team.

Isaiah Stevens is a skilled floor general with exceptional court vision, though his lack of size may affect his draft placement.

With the 2024 NBA Draft two weeks away, teams are still trying to work out their draft boards. This close to the finish line, many will know who they have on their shortlist. Nonetheless, in every NBA Draft, there are prospects who rise or fall unexpectedly. The upcoming draft figures to be no different, particularly because of teams being lower on this crop of prospects than others.

In Part I of 30 Under-the-Radar Prospects, GIVEMESPORT looked at 10 college standouts who could have made a lot of noise come late June. With 93 prospects withdrawing from the draft and many more refusing to declare altogether, those 10 will return to college in 2024-25 in hopes of elevating their draft stock. With the withdrawal deadline now passed, the following 10 players will be doing all they can to get on teams' radars before Jun. 26-27.

1 Jaylon Tyson — California

2023-24 stats: 19.6 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 46.5 FG%, 36.0 3P%

Cal wing Jaylon Tyson has gained some momentum during the predraft process. While he’s still projected to go in the back half of the first round, he’s generally viewed as a rotation-caliber player.

That may seem like light praise for a wing that averaged nearly 20 points per game in 2023-24. However, while Tyson’s a three-level scorer, the gliding gait that worked so fell for him in college could have its limits against bigger, faster, stronger, and more experienced players.

2 Jaedon LeDee — San Diego St.

2023-24 stats: 21.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 56.0 FG%, 44.4 3P%

A late bloomer, fifth-year senior Jaedon LeDee is an inside-outside scorer who figures to excel off-ball at the next level. Indeed, with his feet set, he’s a dangerous pick-and-pop option from the midrange or 3.

Yet, he’s also capable of scoring in the post, which makes him a potential mismatch weapon at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds. To that point, he’s not particularly athletic, but he’s strong, surprisingly nimble, and has a soft touch.

3 Quinten Post — Boston College

2023-24 stats: 17.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.7 BPG, 0.9 SPG, 51.4 FG%, 43.1 3P%

In an era where stretch-bigs are as popular as ever, it’s a wonder how Boston College center Quinten Post hasn’t gotten more attention. Though a bouncy seven-footer, Post made 38.8 percent of his 3s (95-245) throughout his career.

At the other end, he has solid shot-blocking instincts and his length helps him be a respectable interior defender. Post may go undrafted, but a smart front office will make sure another team doesn’t get him.

4 Ajay Mitchell — UC Santa Barbara

2023-24 stats: 20.0 PPG, 4.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 50.4 FG%, 39.3 3P%

A shifty combo guard at 6-foot-4, UC Santa Barbara’s Ajay Mitchell has a real chance to break into a team’s rotation. However, Mitchell’s ceiling will be determined by whether he remains efficient from beyond the arc.

Despite his marksmanship in 2023-24, his overall body of work casts doubt on how proficient he’ll be from 3 in the NBA. Nonetheless, he’s proven that he’s able to get buckets all over the court, so there’s not much concern that he’ll be able to do the same after being drafted.

5 Jonathan Mogbo — San Francisco

2023-24 stats: 14.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 63.6 FG%

San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo is what people would call a known unknown. He’s known in the sense that NBA Draft experts are aware of who he is. Yet, he’s an unknown; a mysterious prospect that draft geeks have insights on, but the average fan hasn’t heard of.

Mogbo can’t do anything about that now, but after he’s drafted, his abilities as a finisher, facilitator, and defender will flash like lightbulbs on Christmas Eve.

6 Jaylen Wells — Washington St.

2023-24 stats: 12.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 0.5 SPG, 43.6 FG%, 41.7 3P%

An upper echelon catch-and-shoot wing at 6-foot-8 and 206 pounds, the path for Wells is clear. Fortunately for him, even before 3s became the most popular shot in basketball, knockdown shooters often carved out long NBA careers.

That said, he’s good enough at his bread-and-butter to follow that same road. Wells would be a great pick for his hometown Sacramento Kings at No. 45. The Golden State Warriors are another solid option. Notably, Warriors star wing Klay Thompson played for Washington State as well.

7 Dillon Jones — Weber St.

2023-24 stats: 20.8 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 2.0 SPG, 48.9 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Weber State’s Dillon Jones sees parallels between himself and New York Knicks swingman Josh Hart, and that’s not a bad comparison. Hart, who has become a popular player due to his meme-able moments and ironman mentality, has a Swiss Army Knife skillset that allows him to function as superglue.

With his all-around ability, Jones can be the interconnective tissue for a team as well. Ideally, he’d be more efficient from 3-point range. However, he did score 1.06 points per possession in spot-up opportunities, which put him in the top quartile of college players in 2023-24.

8 Jared McCain — Duke

2023-24 stats: 14.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 46.2 FG%, 41.4 3P%

Of all the potential lottery picks, Duke guard Jared McCain may have the least publicity. Perhaps this reflects a lowkey personality, but whatever the reason, it doesn’t make sense considering his 3-point precision. Simply put, McCain makes shooting look easy with a smooth and effortless release.

At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, he’s a bit of a tweener, but there are several teams that could use his talents. Indeed, the Kings could look at the Sacramento native as a Malik Monk replacement with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Due to his outside jumper, he may be even more effective than the Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

9 Isaiah Stevens — Colorado St.

2023-24 stats: 16.0 PPG, 6.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 47.4 FG%, 44.0 3P%

Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens is a true floor general. He’s never had an assist rate below 27 percent because of his savviness and court vision. As a scorer, Stevens is extremely efficient but still quite dynamic due to his speed and ball-handling ability.

However, at 6-foot-0 and 180 pounds, his lack of size limits his defensive upside. This could lead to him going undrafted, though he’s skilled and shifty enough to make a living in the NBA at the other end.

10 Keion Brooks Jr. — Washington

2023-24 stats: 21.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 0.8 BPG, 0.7 SPG, 48.7 FG%, 38.0 3P%

Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr. is coming off the best season of his career, exceeding or tying his previous career highs in nearly every statistical category. A long and athletic wing, he certainly has an NBA body.

To that point, his physical profile alone will allow him to positively impact the game. As he continues working on his jumper, he could become a dependable offensive option.