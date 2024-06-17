Highlights Kyle Filipowski projects as a stretch 5 with potential, despite defensive concerns and the need to get stronger.

The 2024 NBA Draft has one of the toughest classes to project in recent years. There is no clear-cut number-one prospect, and there appear to be no generational-type talents either. This draft could produce a handful of All-Stars and plenty of role players who could eventually wind up becoming key pieces for contending teams in the seasons to come.

However, there are always players who often get overlooked as they surprise everyone and end up having stellar careers. This draft may not be star-studded, but some players are highly underrated with the potential to become great. Here is an evaluation of 4 underrated frontcourt prospects in this year's draft.

Filipowski is a Well-Rounded Prospect With Versatility

As a high-motor player, Kyle Filipowski shows relentless effort in every play

Kyle Filipowski will enter the NBA Draft after his sophomore season at Duke, and he is projected as a stretch center who may begin his career coming off the bench at the next level. He should be chosen somewhere between the 10th and 14th selections and should have what should be a productive career in the NBA as a rotational player.

Filipowski may come with some issues defensively, and teams may also question his ability to box out and rebound at the next level due to a lack of strength and mediocre lateral quickness. His passing, ball handling, and all-around offensive feel from the five spot could be very useful in today's modern NBA offense. The differences between the NBA and the NCAA are day and night, so Filipowski will have to get in the weight room and get stronger if he plans on having a decent career at the next level. He has solid mechanics, good footwork, and doesn't need much space to operate since he is a 7-footer.

The Memphis Grizzlies own the number nine pick, and Filipowski could fit right in with their "Grit and Grind" mentality. The Grizzlies need to prioritize adding size to their frontcourt as Filipowski would make an ideal frontcourt partner for Jaren Jackson Jr. While his shot improved while returning to Duke after his freshman season, his biggest improvement appeared to be as a ball handler and a finisher. If he is still available after the lottery selections, it's possible that the Miami Heat could take a chance on Filipowski.

Kyle Filipowski's Sophomore Stats at Duke PPG RPG BPG FG% 16.4 8.3 1.5 50.5%

He would be a great fit for the "Heat Culture" and could make a good backup center for Bam Adebayo since the Heat desperately needs another center who can space the floor.

Will Edey Be a Good Fit In the NBA?

Zach Edey's adaptability and development will depend on coaching and work ethic

Zach Edey led Purdue all the way to the National Championship Game and was awarded the Naismith Trophy, which is given to the best college basketball player in the nation, for the second consecutive season. Edey has shown better intangibles and improvement in areas of his game that were questioned when he explored the NBA Draft process last year before deciding to return to school. He should be selected no later than the end of the first round, but a team may select him earlier if he fits a need.

Edey's game may not translate well right away, so he needs the right type of environment with a coach who will assist his development and use him the right way. If he can improve his instincts and mobility, Edey should be able to cover a lot of ground on the defensive end. He also needs to improve his lateral quickness and develop a midrange jumper.

If he is able to incorporate those skills into his offensive repertoire, he could become substantially useful to a team. Teams out West may have Edey somewhere on their draft boards knowing that they will have to face the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren for the next decade or so. He is nowhere on those guys' level, but Edey could present an entirely different matchup for most players he will face.

Zach Edey's Career at Purdue PPG RPG BPG FG% 18.2 9.6 1.7 62%

Edey would be a solid pickup for any contender because all he would be expected to do as a rookie is play a solid 15 minutes per game and try to create mismatches with his size and length. Those opposing teams won't have to worry about building around him or worry about staking the franchise's future on him and Edey can play freely without having to bear that responsibility.

Holmes II Could Be a Perfect Complement for Other Stars

Projecting as a two-way big with a true inside/outside presence, DaRon Holmes II could play early.

Daron Holmes II is one of the players in this draft who has been slept on, maybe due to the fact that he attended a mid-major as Dayton never gets as much national media exposure until tournament time. Some of his strengths are being able to score at all three levels and passing the ball well out of the post. He is also a solid pick-and-roll defender, but only projects as an average defender on the perimeter.

DaRon Holmes II Career at Dayton PPG RPG BPG 17.1 7.5 2.1

Holmes II was also very good inside the paint at Dayton, but NBA teams may try to get him to play out of the high post due to his smaller stature and the fact he also is at his best whenever he rolls to the basket. He also has positional flexibility as a power forward or center, has a solid shooting stroke, and is an efficient finisher around the rim. He plays physically but has struggled against heavier, more aggressive players. Holmes II will have to improve his lower body strength but should still be able to have an impact on defense.

The Golden State Warriors could attempt to facilitate a trade and move up to try and acquire the rights to Holmes II. The warriors need size, length, defense, and floor spacing, and he provides them all. The Milwaukee Bucks could also be in the mix for Holmes II. There is no guarantee that center Brook Lopez will sign back with the team after his contract is up, and the team also has a player option on Bobby Portis.

Is da Silva One of the Best 3 & D Prospects?

Tristian da Silva may be ready to contribute to an NBA team immediately.

NBA teams covet two-way wings and can score at all three levels, and Tristan Da Silva fits that criteria. He possesses the skill set to become a contributor right away wherever he is placed in the rotation. Da Silva appears to be a fundamentally sound player with the ability to move off the ball and find opportunities off of cuts and backdoor screens.

Already mature at 23 years old, he could be afforded the luxury of joining a team that is already an established contender, which would give him time to improve on any weaknesses he has. Not only is da Silva a good 3-point shooter, he knows how to use both hands, can get to the basket well, and has above-average passing ability. He lacks physicality on the defensive end, but he should improve in that area in due time. His lack of athleticism is not compensated by his good footwork and length, and he is a below-average rebounder for his size.

Tristan Da Silva's Career at Colorado PPG RPG 3-pt % Steals 11.7 3.8 39% 0.9

Da Silva has to improve at finishing through contact as he often gets many opportunities to score in transition. The Orlando Magic own the 18th pick and da Silva could be a nice fit. His ability to space the floor and passing would benefit due to the system they run. He should have no trouble fitting in defensively, as the Magic had one of the top defenses in the league. Da Silva is a solid on-ball defender but has limitations due to him not being exceptionally strong or quick.