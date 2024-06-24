Highlights The 2024 NBA Draft is split into two days, starting June 26, and will see the Atlanta Hawks with the first pick at 8:00 PM EST.

Watch early for your favorite team's pick - like Wizards at 8:00 PM and Celtics at 10:00 PM.

The second round is faster at 4:00 PM EST, but ic could have more trades.

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for two days, which deviates from the norm. The draft has always been a one-day, all-inclusive event for NBA fans to tune into, but the league decided this season to split it into two days in the middle of the week.

Most fans are pretty familiar with where each team will pick and have a decent idea of who they will pick, when they make their selection is still up in the air. With most basketball fans only interested in one or two teams, watching several hours of television is not enjoyable for everyone, and some fans only want to tune in to watch their favorite teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2023 NBA Draft averaged 4,928,000 viewers, the most in NBA history.

Assuming no draft-day trades are made that shake things up (and that's not a safe bet!), it should be fairly easy to predict when each team will make their selection.

NBA Draft: Round 1

Complete time predictions for every first-round selection

The Atlanta Hawks will get things started with the first overall pick. The first round is slated to start at 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday, June 26, but with all the fluff before the main event, it's safe to assume the draft won't start on time. Fans can watch it on both ABC and ESPN.

Still, for everyone who wants to see who goes at the top, it would be best to tune in early. Below we have broken down every team and when you should tune in if you only want to watch that selection, with a rough estimation. Keep in mind, each team gets five minutes on the clock and it should always be assumed that a full five minutes will be used for each pick.

NBA Draft Round 1 - Best Time to Tune In Pick Number Team Best Time to Tune In (EST) 1 Hawks 8:00 2 Wizards 8:00 3 Rockets 8:05 4 Spurs 8:15 5 Pistons 8:15 6 Hornets 8:20 7 Trail Blazers 8:20 8 Spurs 8:30 9 Grizzlies 8:30 10 Jazz 8:30 11 Bulls 8:40 12 Thunder 8:45 13 Kings 8:45 14 Trail Blazers 8:45 15 Heat 9:00 16 76ers 9:00 17 Lakers 9:00 18 Magic 9:05 19 Raptors 9:10 20 Cavaliers 9:15 21 Pelicans 9:20 22 Suns 9:25 23 Bucks 9:30 24 Knicks 9:35 25 Knicks 9:40 26 Wizards 9:45 27 Timberwolves 9:50 28 Nuggets 9:55 29 Jazz 9:55 30 Celtics 10:00

With ad breaks, delays, and trades, expect the draft to go later than anticipated, but make sure to tune in early so you don't miss your favorite team's selection.

NBA Draft: Round 2

The second round should go faster

The second round will only be broadcast on ESPN, with the first pick of the round scheduled for 4:00 PM EST. In this round, each team will only have four minutes to make their selection, and the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited their picks due to tampering punishments.

The Dallas Mavericks will have the last pick in the draft, picking 58th overall. The second round is ripe for trades, so all the times are a rough estimation.

NBA Draft Round 2 - Best Time to Tune In Pick Number Team Best Time to Tune In (EST) 31 Raptors 4:00 32 Jazz 4:00 33 Bucks 4:05 34 Trail Blazers 4:05 35 Spurs 4:10 36 Pacers 4:10 37 Timberwolves 4:15 38 Knicks 4:15 39 Grizzlies 4:20 40 Trail Blazers 4:20 41 76ers 4:30 42 Hornets 4:30 43 Heat 4:30 44 Rockets 4:35 45 Kings 4:35 46 Clippers 4:40 47 Magic 4:40 48 Spurs 4:45 49 Pacers 4:45 50 Pacers 4:45 51 Wizards 4:50 52 Warriors 4:55 53 Pistons 4:55 54 Celtics 5:00 55 Lakers 5:05 56 Nuggets 5:10 57 Grizzlies 5:15 58 Mavericks 5:15

While most second-round picks do not have illustrious careers or even stick in the league for very long, some diamonds have been found in the rough so it's worth tuning in regardless, just to see who will be joining your favorite team next season.