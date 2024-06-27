Highlights NBA Draft attendees showcase their style off the court, with some players opting for flashy and bold outfits.

Stephon Castle, Tristan Da Silva, Kyle Filipowski, Reed Sheppard and Nikola Topic made some questionable fashion decisions with their draft looks.

Players' fashion choices get mixed reactions for clashing colors and some lacking accessories or simply not standing out.

The NBA Draft’s 2024 draft is underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and while everyone is talking about who goes where and who trades what, the real conversation is not about the team fits. It’s about the outfits.

Since the NBA dress code went into effect before the 2005-06 season, the new rules and the players have transitioned the league into statements of skill and style not just on the court but off of it as well (see: Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant, et al).

And while some prospects showed off their blossoming ability to Clyde Frazier, accessorizing, itemizing and sensationalizing for the public’s first look. A whole host of others either failed to find their flair or just plain woke up and chose wardrobe violence. Here are five that leave viewers wanting more.

5 Stephon Castle

G - UConn

Donovan Clingan’s partner in crime went with all flash. While the necklace in the shape of a castle was a great touch, the weird black-but-not hue on his suit with all sorts of rhinestone flair looks off. Pair in some sporty slacks, and it appears like the swingman is dressed for a House of Blues residency deep in the heart of Texas.

To borrow some sarcasm from one of New York’s greatest fictional residents: could Stephon Castle’s team be any more thirsty for a San Antonio Spurs pick? (Editor's note: This was written as he was picked by San Antonio.)

4 Tristan Da Silva

F - Colorado

Colorado’s Tristan Da Silva went bold for the draft, opting for a race car red sport coat and slacks with a split color between red and black. Inside, the jacket lining is an homage to his German-Brazilian heritage. But it looks more like a jumpsuit for NASCAR than an actual suit, speaking to the NBA Draft’s newfound status as a crossover between the Met Gala and the Oscars. Whether it works is in the eye of the beholder, not the wearer, and if the goal was to start a conversation, he sure did it.

3 Kyle Filipowski

C - Duke

The Duke bigman went with a brass button-down forest green suit, a great pocket square and a red and gold brooch. The suit has ideas but leaves a little to be desired. The brass is a nice touch and compliments the green with a sort of Oxford, Ivy-league professor look. But the red on the brooch is clashing. Negative points there, Kyle.

2 Reed Sheppard

G - Kentucky

Reed Sheppard went with the mint green suit, an interesting choice. The Kentucky sharpshooter’s color grading is bolder than Duke big man Kyle Filipowski’s choice of forest green and features some solid oak brown dress shoes, but it's an otherwise standard fare suit based on his failure to accessorize. Just a watch and a bracelet. C'mon, Sheppard, what is this, a farmer's wedding?

1 Nikola Topic

G - Serbia

It’s been a rough draft process for the Serbian guard. He suffered a partial ACL tear in the lead-up to the combine and slipped in the rankings. But it's nothing compared to this draft-day wardrobe violence. He must have just woken up, realized that he had only one suit, and went with it. It’s so understated; the store must have sold it in lowercase.