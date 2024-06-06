Highlights The Celtics' duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have excelled, averaging 51 points per game together.

The NBA has never featured any shortage of star power, and in this year’s NBA Finals, that trend certainly continues. The 2024 NBA Finals are set to kick off between the top-seeded Boston Celtics and the Western juggernaut Dallas Mavericks, and each team features not just one superstar, but pairings of them.

The Celtics will take to the court donning an elite duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will showcase a duo that has taken the league by storm and has proven itself to be one of the most threatening two-headed monsters in the NBA: that of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

These Finals are certainly set to introduce waves of storylines as the drama between the two clubs builds. But it is undeniable that all eyes will be on the dynamic duos of Tatum and Brown, and Dončić and Irving. They will rule the 2024 NBA Finals as the series becomes a clash of the league’s top duos.

Tatum and Brown

The Celtics will attempt to overthrow the Mavericks with their duo

Despite questions surrounding their chemistry coming into this season, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have solidified themselves as one of the league’s most elite duos. They meshed beautifully together throughout the regular season, allowing the Celtics to take over as the league’s best team.

Their transcendence above all else has continued throughout the playoffs, where Jayson and Jaylen have shone repeatedly. They are averaging a combined 51.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists throughout these playoffs, causing opponents to throw all of their resources at them.

That opens up room for the rest of the Celtics’ lineup, giving ample opportunities for Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and even Al Horford to bury opponents. It is a lethal combination that has resulted in the Celtics overtaking the rest of the league, and it is why they are the slight favorites in this series.

“We kind of glorify guys that can play one side of the ball. But we really don’t pay respect to people who guard and play defense.” —Brown on the duo of him and Tatum

The Celtics’ duo also possesses an advantage over the Mavericks’ duo in terms of size. Tatum is 6-foot-8, while Brown is 6-foot-6, meaning that the duo is not only extremely skilled but large in size. They possess similar skills and athletic abilities on the court and have grown to perfectly complement each others’ games.

Tatum is averaging a double-double these playoffs and has cemented himself as more of the setup man. He will take over games with more frequency, leaving Brown to close. Brown has cemented himself as more of the closer in these playoffs, single-handedly taking Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals by nailing a corner three to tie the game late, allowing the Celtics to win it in OT.

Dončić and Irving

The Mavericks will attempt to upset the Celtics with their duo

If any team in the NBA is as equipped to handle the duo that the Celtics will throw at them, it is the Dallas Mavericks. They possess a duo in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving that has quickly become one of the league’s best, and certainly the most famous, of these playoffs.

This duo is so skilled and has meshed together so well, in fact, that they are beginning to spring up in conversations about the game’s greatest backcourt duos — that will certainly remain to be seen. But what is confirmed is the sheer nature in which the Mavericks’ duo changes the game.

When Kyrie Irving was traded to the Mavericks last season from the Brooklyn Nets, it was unknown how well he would gel with Dončić and company. But the decision to retain Irving certainly proved to be the correct one as they took the league by storm as one of the NBA’s top duos, and that narrative has only strengthened in the playoffs, where its dominance has been on full display.

Throughout the first three rounds of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the dynamic duo of Dončić and Irving has averaged 51.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 14.0 assists per game. Just like in Boston, the duo is creating offensive chaos which results in opponents using every resource they have to attempt and counter them (which itself has failed), opening the door for other roleplayers to step up.

Elite duos in the NBA can only form via a specific combination of skill and chemistry. Just like in Boston, the Mavericks’ duo has all of that and more. While they are at a disadvantage in terms of size (6-foot-7 for Dončić but just 6-foot-2 for Irving), they possess the shooting to overpower opponents.

Ever since Irving arrived in Dallas with the assurance that he can be himself, he has gelled perfectly with Dončić, generating one of the game’s most lethal backcourt duos. In an NBA world where Big Threes generate the most headlines, it is undeniable that this year’s Finals will be all about the duos.