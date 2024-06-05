Highlights NBA teams can be built with star duos or versatile lineups for success, with Boston and Dallas embodying these differing models.

Celtics' versatile lineup offers no exploitable weaknesses, while Mavericks rely on star duo Dončić and Irving with strong role players.

The battle between Boston's talent advantage and Dallas' clutch performance will determine the NBA champion.

The age-old NBA question of how to properly build a championship squad will never be fully answered, and is changing every single year in the modern league. Franchises have built lasting contenders and title teams through many different formulas, each as valid as the next, while some models have proven not to work.

What we do know is that there are several different ways to build a team that can result in winning at the highest level, albeit unclear which is the best method. The Dallas Mavericks-Boston Celtics NBA Finals matchup pits two teams against each other who have put their rosters together with a completely opposite blueprint.

Both squads have been very effective with their style of team, and this NBA Finals may shed some light on which model is superior.

Boston Built a Lineup Based On Versatility

Every player on the Celtics can fill any role on the floor

The Celtics have been one of the league's most dominant teams of all-time through 82 regular season games and three rounds of the playoffs behind an elite grouping of six extremely versatile players. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Al Horford are all guys with few weaknesses in their games, allowing each player to fill whichever responsibility Boston needs on a given night.

Boston Celtics Versatility Player PPG 3P% Career 3P% 2P% Tatum 26.9 37.5% 37.5% 54.2% Brown 23.0 35.4% 36.4% 57.0% Porziņģis 20.1 37.5% 36.1% 60.6% White 15.2 39.6% 36.3% 55.5% Holiday 12.5 42.9% 37.1% 52.6% Horford 8.6 41.9% 37.9% 65.8%

Not only can every player in the lineup take on any role, they eliminate the opposing team's advantages by offering little to no attack points on either side of the ball. For example, most teams enter a playoff series looking to exploit the opponent's worst defender in switches, while finding the weakest offensive player to help off of.

With Boston, you simply cannot find these openings. Each of the six main guys in their lineup can defend extremely well for their position both on the perimeter and in the paint. Furthermore, all the Celtics' starters can defend competently in isolation, screening actions, in the post, or at the rim, limiting the type of plays opponents can run to gain an advantage. Only Horford is exploitable in some situations at his old age, and even the 38-year-old still has some juice left.

Offensively, there isn't a single guy a defense can scheme for by leaving open to offer extra help on Boston's terrific group of scorers. Every player that gets major minutes is an All-Star level scorer that can shoot, dribble, and pass, giving no one for an opponent to help off of or give their weaker defender some relief.

Just as on defense, all six of Boston's most important players can attack off-the-dribble, in the post, at the rim, and are able to shoot from anywhere on the floor. They force teams to pick between guarding one-on-one across the board with no rim presence, or leaving open an elite three-point shooter.

The Celtics have built a team that has a bunch of guys who can do anything the situation dictates, making them extremely difficult to game plan for.

Dallas Runs Through Two Main Superstars

Dončić, Irving run the show while role players fill specific responsibilities

The flipside of the Celtics' versatility-based formula is the two (or three) star model where a superstar duo handles all the offensive creation responsibilities while the rest of the players take on certain roles needed to fill in the gaps.

We've seen this work in recent memory, with LeBron James teaming with Kyrie Irving himself to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship solely on their offensive production while elite role players did the rest. Even an All-Star forward in Kevin Love was reduced to a spot-up shooter who protects the rim and controls the glass.

Dallas is using this blueprint to near perfection after an off-season where they filled in the gaps of a weak roster around Luka Dončić and Irving with several sneaky underrated moves. They knew they had all the scoring they would ever need, and had to address their deficiencies on the glass, defensively, and with finishing chances created by the duo.

The Mavericks added several high-level athletes who could help in all three areas of need. Derrick Jones Jr., PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively have all contributed on both sides of the ball in their own way.

Jones Jr. is an incredible on-ball defender and dunker, and has improved as a catch-and-shoot player, and Lively is a versatile defender as well as a lob threat. Gafford is a good rebounder, finisher, and rim defender, and Washington has brought a tertiarty scoring option to go with great perimeter defense.

Dallas now has an eight-man rotation that can compete in any style of playoff basketball, and is the best clutch team in the league due to the wizardry of Irving and Dončić. It's a tough formula to beat.

Dallas Mavericks Clutch Dominance Category Stat NBA Rank Record 23-9 2nd Win % 71.9% 2nd NRTG +2.4 2nd FG% 47.5% 5th Playoff W-L 6-3 3rd

Who Will Triumph In The Battle Of Contrasting Styles?

Each team has their own specific advantages

Both teams have been incredible this postseason, making it difficult to pick a winner of this highly-anticipated NBA Finals. The outcome may just come down to whichever team's players step up and perform up to their standard, but there are definite advantages for both squads. Whichever side is able to capitalize on theirs will likely be the NBA Champion.

On Boston's side, they have the clear talent advantage down the roster: their eight-man rotation is significantly "better" than the Mavericks' eight-man grouping. They have five All-Star level players, while Dallas only has two. The Celtics also offer no exploitable matchups for the Mavericks to take advantage of, leaving Dallas at a strategic disadvantage on both sides of the floor.

For the Mavericks, their edge revolves around their two best players and all the benefits from the duo. Playoff series often come down to whose top guys deliver more consistently, and Dončić and Irving should be counted on to be great every night. However, Tatum and Brown shouldn't be overlooked as a pairing for their ability to take over the series.

Dallas also has a huge edge in clutch performance, which is massively important in what should be a closely-contested NBA Finals (Although Brown and Tatum have been great in the clutch in these playoffs).

Star Duo Comparison (Playoffs) Player PPG % of Team PPG Clutch PPG % of Team Clutch PPG Dončić/Irving 51.6 47.8% 5.3 49.5% Tatum/Brown 51.0 45.7% 6.5 48.8%

It will be interesting to see which formula wins out: the star-driven team with a well-built supporting cast, or the versatile squad with no weaknesses.