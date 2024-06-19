Highlights The 2024 NBA Finals saw a 3% decline in viewership from the previous year's finals.

The 2024 NBA playoffs overall were down 12% in ratings compared to 2023.

The NBA has struggled to regain pre-pandemic ratings, with no game hitting the 14 million mark in five years.

The talking point over the past few years with regard to sports and television viewership has been the drastic decline in ratings since the pandemic hit. Specifically, ratings for the NBA Finals were on a steady increase until the pandemic hit, and the event has struggled to regain its former glory in that category.

The 2024 NBA Finals exemplified this trend. Ratings for the five-game series have been released, and the figures are not promising. The series as a whole averaged a 5.8 Nielsen rating and 11.31 million viewers on ABC.

That is down three percent in viewership from last year’s NBA Finals, which saw the Denver Nuggets defeat the Miami Heat (also in five games). That series averaged 11.64 million viewers per game.

Game 5 of this year's NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics clinch their 18th title over the Dallas Mavericks, averaged 12.22 million viewers while peaking with 13.28 million viewers. That is a 6.6% decline from last year’s series-clinching Game 5, which averaged 13.08 million viewers.

Playoff Viewership Down Across the Board

The 2024 NBA playoffs were down overall from last year

The 2024 NBA playoffs, overall, saw a dip in ratings from last year. This year’s postseason averaged a 2.4 Nielsen rating and 4.53 million viewers per game, which is down 12 percent from last year’s 5.12 million.

The NBA Finals, which aired on ABC in the United States, far outperformed any other program on the network. But this year’s iteration of the basketball classic still was the lowest of its kind since 2007, when the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers. That series averaged 9.29 million viewers.

Those figures do not take into account the 2020 and 2021 NBA Finals, which were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and saw record-low numbers. 2020 averaged just 7.5 million viewers, while 2021 averaged 9.9 million viewers.

The 2022 NBA Finals, which saw the Golden State Warriors defeat the Celtics in six games, retains the highest overall viewership of the post-pandemic era, averaging 12.4 million viewers. The NBA has yet to reach those figures since.

Struggling to Catch Up

The NBA has struggled to reach its pre-pandemic ratings

The NBA has not reached the 14 million mark since prior to the pandemic, a figure that even MLB’s World Series reached (Game 6 of the 2021 World Series, which saw the Atlanta Braves clinch the title over the Houston Astros). This fact proves that, while the NBA retains its popularity, it still has not recovered from the ratings hit that the pandemic brought to the industry.

Games 1, 2, and 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals averaged 10.99 million viewers, 12 million viewers and 11.4 million viewers, respectively. According to Sports Media Watch, figures for those games averaged in the 16 million range prior to the pandemic.

Additionally, Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, which ended up being the Mavericks’ sole win in the series, averaged 9.6 million viewers, making it the second-lowest Game 4 of any NBA Finals in history, only ahead of Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals which averaged 7.54 million viewers.

Overall, the figures for the NBA Finals are not promising, but the league still churns out a valuable product. The league is more popular than ever before, and with the emergence of brand new superstars, it will continue to grow for decades to come.