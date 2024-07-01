This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It can be a lot to keep track of in the months leading up to NBA Free Agency, the rumors, the murmurings, and the last-minute switches. Once the floodgates open and players start signing contracts, it's very hard to keep track of who will be playing for who, unless your favorite team is able to land a blockbuster signing.

As Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania try to be the first to break any free-agent signings, social media is abuzz with actual news and speculation.

As teams try to add veteran talent, win-now pieces, or add discarded players at a low price, everyone gets involved in the fray. GIVEMESPORT has a complete breakdown of who signed, and where, so you can keep track of things.

2024 NBA Free Agency

Player

Position

Old Team

New Team

Tobias Harris

PF

PHI

DET

Drew Eubanks

C

PHO

UTA

Isaiah Hartenstein

C

NYK

OKC

Isaiah Joe

SG

OKC

OKC

Aaron Wiggins

SG

OKC

OKC

Tyrese Maxey

PG

PHI

PHI

Paul George

SF

LAC

PHI

Derrick Jones Jr.

SF

DAL

LAC

Eric Gordon

SF

LAC

PHI

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SG

DEN

ORL

Kevin Porter Jr.

G

HOU (Greek League)

LAC

Andre Drummond

C

CHI

PHI

Neemias Queta

C

BOS

BOS

Kevin Love

PF

MIA

MIA

James Harden

G

LAC

LAC

Alex Len

C

SAC

SAC

Patrick Williams

PF

CHI

CHI

Jalen Smith

C

IND

CHI

Kelly Oubre Jr.

SF

PHI

PHI

Naji Marshall

F

NOP

DAL

Mason Plumlee

C

LAC

PHO

Jonas Valanciunas

C

NOP

WAS

Chris Paul

PG

GSW

SAS

Luke Kornet

C

BOS

BOS

Max Christie

SG

LAL

LAL

Obi Toppin

F

IND

IND

Bol Bol

F

PHO

PHO

Royce O’Neale

SF

PHO

PHO

As free agency continues and NBA teams add more players, check back in with our tracker for more players and deeper analysis to be added as more information comes out.

Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George
