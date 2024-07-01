This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It can be a lot to keep track of in the months leading up to NBA Free Agency, the rumors, the murmurings, and the last-minute switches. Once the floodgates open and players start signing contracts, it's very hard to keep track of who will be playing for who, unless your favorite team is able to land a blockbuster signing.

As Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania try to be the first to break any free-agent signings, social media is abuzz with actual news and speculation.

As teams try to add veteran talent, win-now pieces, or add discarded players at a low price, everyone gets involved in the fray. GIVEMESPORT has a complete breakdown of who signed, and where, so you can keep track of things.

2024 NBA Free Agency Player Position Old Team New Team Tobias Harris PF PHI DET Drew Eubanks C PHO UTA Isaiah Hartenstein C NYK OKC Isaiah Joe SG OKC OKC Aaron Wiggins SG OKC OKC Tyrese Maxey PG PHI PHI Paul George SF LAC PHI Derrick Jones Jr. SF DAL LAC Eric Gordon SF LAC PHI Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG DEN ORL Kevin Porter Jr. G HOU (Greek League) LAC Andre Drummond C CHI PHI Neemias Queta C BOS BOS Kevin Love PF MIA MIA James Harden G LAC LAC Alex Len C SAC SAC Patrick Williams PF CHI CHI Jalen Smith C IND CHI Kelly Oubre Jr. SF PHI PHI Naji Marshall F NOP DAL Mason Plumlee C LAC PHO Jonas Valanciunas C NOP WAS Chris Paul PG GSW SAS Luke Kornet C BOS BOS Max Christie SG LAL LAL Obi Toppin F IND IND Bol Bol F PHO PHO Royce O’Neale SF PHO PHO

As free agency continues and NBA teams add more players, check back in with our tracker for more players and deeper analysis to be added as more information comes out.