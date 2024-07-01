Highlights
- NBA Free Agency sees players signing contracts, with Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania scrambling to break the news, creating a confusing environment.
- GIVEMESPORT tracks signings and updates, providing a comprehensive breakdown.
- Notable moves include Paul George to PHI, James Harden re-signing with LAC, and more.
It can be a lot to keep track of in the months leading up to NBA Free Agency, the rumors, the murmurings, and the last-minute switches. Once the floodgates open and players start signing contracts, it's very hard to keep track of who will be playing for who, unless your favorite team is able to land a blockbuster signing.
As Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania try to be the first to break any free-agent signings, social media is abuzz with actual news and speculation.
As teams try to add veteran talent, win-now pieces, or add discarded players at a low price, everyone gets involved in the fray. GIVEMESPORT has a complete breakdown of who signed, and where, so you can keep track of things.
|
2024 NBA Free Agency
|
Player
|
Position
|
Old Team
|
New Team
|
Tobias Harris
|
PF
|
PHI
|
DET
|
Drew Eubanks
|
C
|
PHO
|
UTA
|
Isaiah Hartenstein
|
C
|
NYK
|
OKC
|
Isaiah Joe
|
SG
|
OKC
|
OKC
|
Aaron Wiggins
|
SG
|
OKC
|
OKC
|
Tyrese Maxey
|
PG
|
PHI
|
PHI
|
Paul George
|
SF
|
LAC
|
PHI
|
Derrick Jones Jr.
|
SF
|
DAL
|
LAC
|
Eric Gordon
|
SF
|
LAC
|
PHI
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|
SG
|
DEN
|
ORL
|
Kevin Porter Jr.
|
G
|
HOU (Greek League)
|
LAC
|
Andre Drummond
|
C
|
CHI
|
PHI
|
Neemias Queta
|
C
|
BOS
|
BOS
|
Kevin Love
|
PF
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
James Harden
|
G
|
LAC
|
LAC
|
Alex Len
|
C
|
SAC
|
SAC
|
Patrick Williams
|
PF
|
CHI
|
CHI
|
Jalen Smith
|
C
|
IND
|
CHI
|
Kelly Oubre Jr.
|
SF
|
PHI
|
PHI
|
Naji Marshall
|
F
|
NOP
|
DAL
|
Mason Plumlee
|
C
|
LAC
|
PHO
|
Jonas Valanciunas
|
C
|
NOP
|
WAS
|
Chris Paul
|
PG
|
GSW
|
SAS
|
Luke Kornet
|
C
|
BOS
|
BOS
|
Max Christie
|
SG
|
LAL
|
LAL
|
Obi Toppin
|
F
|
IND
|
IND
|
Bol Bol
|
F
|
PHO
|
PHO
|
Royce O’Neale
|
SF
|
PHO
|
PHO
As free agency continues and NBA teams add more players, check back in with our tracker for more players and deeper analysis to be added as more information comes out.
Paul George Signs Massive 4-Year Deal with 76ers
After the Clippers refused to meet his demands, Paul George is making his Eastern Conference return with the 76ers.