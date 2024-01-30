Highlights Julius Randle's dislocated shoulder will keep him out for a few weeks, potentially impacting the Knicks' hopes for home-court advantage.

Despite being the worst part of the game, major injuries can ruin seasons, destroy playoff hopes, and derail careers. The NBA takes player health and safety very seriously, but the nature of a physical game means that sometimes players get hurt, and the teams they play for have to adjust.

No fan wants to see anyone, least of all their favorite player, go down with an injury, but when they do, a speedy and full recovery is immediately wished for. From season-ending ACL tears to All-Stars missing a five-game road trip, GIVEMESPORT has all the latest on the league's injuries, as well as a breakdown of the impact.

2023-24 NBA Season Injuries Player Injury Date injured Return Date Steven Adams (Grizzlies) Knee Preseason Out for season Ja Morant (Grizzlies) Shoulder Jan. 6 Out for season Zach LaVine (Bulls) Ankle Jan. 25 Feb 3 (estimated) Julius Randle (Knicks) Shoulder Jan. 29 Feb. 22 (estimated)

Julius Randle dislocates shoulder

Knicks' All-Star will be out for "a few weeks"

Per NBA Insider Shams Charania, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks will be out for "at least a few weeks" with a dislocated right shoulder. An MRI revealed no further damage. The two-time All-Star was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter of a victory over the Miami Heat.

The Knicks were riding a six-game win streak at the time of his injury and won the next game against the Charlotte Hornets. In a top-heavy Eastern Conference, a speedy recovery will be needed to preserve New York's hopes of having home-court advantage in the first round.

Zach LaVine out for a week

Injuries have been plaguing his season

Zach LaVine has only played in 25 of Chicago's 47 games so far this season, and will likely miss at least another week, per coach Billy Donovan. The Chicago Bulls are 22-25, and LaVine is on the trade block.

LaVine previously missed 16 games with right foot inflammation.

Injuries ravage Grizzlies' season

Adams, Clarke, Morant, Smart, Bane are all expected to miss substantial time

The Memphis Grizzlies started the season 6-19 without superstar guard Ja Morant, who was serving a 25-game suspension. Upon his return, the Grizzlies went 6-4, seemingly turning the season around. Promptly after his return, it was announced that he would need shoulder surgery and be out of the season. He joined Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke on the injury list, who were then joined by starters Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane.

After finishing with the second-best record in the West last season and claiming one of the best young duos in the league, the Grizzlies were title hopefuls, but 2023-24 will mark a lost season, giving Memphis plenty of time to gun for the 2025 NBA Finals.