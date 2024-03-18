Highlights The NBA Play-In Tournament gives bubble teams a shot at competing for a playoff spot.

Playoffs start on April 20 with a best-of-seven series, top seeds expected to be the Thunder & Celtics.

Miami Heat made it to the NBA Finals from the Play-In Tournament in 2023, showing Cinderella runs are possible.

As the NBA regular season dies down, the best teams in the league are preparing for the Playoffs, while the worst teams are hoping that the NBA Draft Lottery is friendly to them, and they can have better luck next year with a new centerpiece.

Some of the best teams in the league have been basically locks for the playoffs since the start. Nikola Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets through the season, and the Boston Celtics have been the best team in the league all season. A Finals matchup between the two of them would not be surprising.

Some upstart teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are gunning for a quick finish to their rebuild and are hoping to make a deep playoff run. The Orlando Magic have a promising young core, but this season might be a bit too early for them to be around long in the playoffs.

From brackets to seeding and a basic "how this works" for newer fans, we have you covered with our preview of the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The NBA has 66.6% of its teams make the playoffs, more than the NFL (43.7%), MLB (40%), NHL (50%) and even the NCAAM (19.3%), despite its 68-team tournament.

The Play-In Tournament

Before the real playoffs start, the seven through ten seeds play a single-elimination tournament

Introduced in 2020, the NBA Play-In Tournament gave the bubble teams a chance to compete in the postseason. Before it was introduced, the first through eighth seeds in each conference made the playoffs and would play a seven-game series, with the first seed playing the eighth seed, the second playing the seventh, and so on.

Now, each conference sends four teams to their respective tournaments. The seventh and eighth seeds play each other, and the winner becomes the seventh seed in the playoffs. The nine and ten seeds play each other, and the winner of that game plays the loser of the seven vs. eight games. The winner of that is the eighth seed.

In 2023, the Miami Heat made it all the way from the Play-In Tournament to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Nuggets. Initially written off as a cash-grab for the league to have more airtime, the Play-In Tournament has become a fixture of the postseason, with teams going on Cinderella runs.

Deepest Run from a Play-In Team Year Team Initial Seeding Round Eliminated 2023 Miami Heat 8 NBA Finals 2022 Minnesota Timberwolves/New Orleans Pelicans 7/9 First round (six games) 2021 Los Angeles Lakers 7 First round (six games) 2020 Portland Trail Blazers 8 First round (five games)

This year, the Western Conference projects the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns to play, with the loser of that playing the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. In the Eastern Conference, the Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will play, with the loser facing the Chicago Bulls or Atlanta Hawks.

How the Playoffs Work and When They Start

The NBA playoffs start on April 20

The Play-In Tournament lasts from April 16-19, with the NBA Playoffs starting right after. After the seeding of the Play-In Tournament, the worst remaining team in each conference will take on the best team in each conference.

Since 2003, every game is a best-of-seven series. In the first round, most teams win or lose rather quickly, since the talent difference on each roster is apparent from the start.

The top seeds in each conference are the Thunder and Celtics, although there is a lot of basketball left to be played.

Each Conference's Most Frequent #1 Seed Since 2000 Conference Team #of time as the first seed #of championships Western Spurs 4 4 Eastern Bucks, Bulls, Cavaliers (tied) 2 2 (Bucks and Cavaliers)

In the Finals, when the last remaining team from each conference plays each other, the best team standing is awarded home-court advantage, which is the same case for every round.

The NBA Playoffs are broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Games on NBA TV will be available with NBA League Pass.

NBA Playoff Seeding and Storylines

As it stands, this is how each playoff team is seeded

With plenty of time left in the regular season, the standings are all subject to change. As mentioned, the Thunder and Celtics are the top seeds in each conference, but the rest of the league shakes out pretty much as expected.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing a bit of a collapse in the wake of Karl-Anthony Towns' injury, and the LA Clippers are also sliding. The Nuggets, Magic, and Celtics all look poised for a deep playoff run, although the eventual return of Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, and Towns could damper their momentum.

As it stands, here is a complete playoff bracket.

If the Heat lose their first Play-In game and win their second one, there will be a first-round rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, with Boston looking to put to bed any rumors that they tend to choke in the playoffs.

If the Heat win their first Play-In game, they will face off with the Milwaukee Bucks, who they bested in the first round last year in a shocking sweep.

In the Western Conference, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant all find themselves in the Play-In Tournament. If the Dallas Mavericks or Suns face the Nuggets in the first round, expect a premier matchup on day one of the playoffs.

Remaining in the Western Conference, the winner of the Sacramento Kings and Timberwolves matchup will become the darlings of the NBA world, as neither team has won a playoff series since 2006.

Teams On the Bubble

Can any teams on the outside looking in realistically make the postseason?

In its current form, the NBA invites 20 of its 30 teams to compete in some sort of postseason. That is the highest number of any major sports in the country, but it makes for one of the most exciting ways to end the season.

With so few teams outside of the Playoffs or Play-In Tournament, there are a few stragglers who want to make a name for themselves in the postseason. In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are the first two teams out. In the East, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are on the outside looking in.

NBA Bubble Teams Team Record Games Back From 10th Seed Rockets 32-35 4.5 Nets 26-42 4.5 Jazz 29-38 6.5 Raptors 23-45 7

The Nets owe their upcoming draft pick to the Houston Rockets, so there is no reason for them to tank. The Rockets went all-in on veteran talent last offseason, adding Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet, but an injury to Alperen Sengun may have spelled doom for their season.

On the other hand, the Jazz and Raptors are both playing for higher lottery odds. The Raptors owe their pick to the San Antonio Spurs, provided that it falls outside the top-six, so they are intentionally trying to lose games to develop their young players and also retain their lottery pick.

Utah, meanwhile, has a solid core of Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, but developing their young players Walker Kessler and Keyonte George remains the priority, so wins matter less in Salt Lake City.

Despite Brooklyn and Houston's insistence that they want to win games, there is just too big of a gap between them and the playoff teams to make a real run of things this late in the season.